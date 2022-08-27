SWARTZ CREEK, MI -- The store shelves are emptying at Fortino’s Food Market and this time, there’s no plan to restock. Brothers Paul and James Fortino, whose grandfather Paul opened the little grocery on Miller Road near Holland Drive more than 100 years ago, are planning to turn out the lights for the last time, probably toward the start of the Labor Day weekend.

SWARTZ CREEK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO