Genesee County, MI

The Flint Journal

Woman, 19, shot outside Flint nightclub

FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub from early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Vibez Night Club off North Saginaw Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, following reports of a shooting. Authorities said it was reported that a group of people in an...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Montrose Township man charged in connection with child’s body found in ditch

FLINT, MI – A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a child found in a Montrose Township ditch last week. The man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with single counts of felony murder, first-degree child abuse, concealing the death of an individual and aggravated domestic violence.
MONTROSE, MI
The Flint Journal

Ann Arbor official braves Detroit’s Belle Isle giant slide, suggests city should have one

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor City Council Member Elizabeth Nelson acknowledged she was initially nervous about going down the giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle. But after three trips down the 40-foot tall, bumpy ride in a potato sack along with her son Henry last Friday, Aug. 26, she’s now wondering if Ann Arbor should have a slide similar to the one attracting national attention for its post-pandemic comeback.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

‘Family tragedy’ triggers closing of Swartz Creek market after 106 years in business

SWARTZ CREEK, MI -- The store shelves are emptying at Fortino’s Food Market and this time, there’s no plan to restock. Brothers Paul and James Fortino, whose grandfather Paul opened the little grocery on Miller Road near Holland Drive more than 100 years ago, are planning to turn out the lights for the last time, probably toward the start of the Labor Day weekend.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
The Flint Journal

Genesee ISD to fill vacant position after Davison school board member moves from district

DAVISON, MI – The Davison Board of Education will have a new member in the coming months after a now former board member admitted he moved out of the district. Earlier this week, Davison Board of Education President Karen Conover alleged that Nicholas Goyette, a fellow board member, had moved out of the Davison school district and therefore “vacated” his position on the board.
DAVISON, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
