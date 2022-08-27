Read full article on original website
Genesee County wants deeper look at condition of jail, 9 other properties
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- From the smallest satellite court to the downtown Flint jail, the county is planning a comprehensive assessment of 10 of its buildings and parking areas before employees begin moving into the north tower of the old Citizens Bank complex. The county Board of Commissioners has given...
Child found in Montrose Township ditch had skull fracture, authorities say
MONTROSE TWP., MI – A 16-month-old boy whose body was found in a Montrose Township ditch last week had a skull fracture, according to Genesee County authorities. The Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said his office has yet to receive the results from an autopsy conducted on Chaos Demilo, the boy had injuries to his head.
Nurse pleads guilty to taking liquid painkillers from hospital, replacing with saline
DETROIT - A registered nurse was working at a Detroit hospital when she took liquid painkillers out of vials and syringes and replaced them with saline, officials said. Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, pleaded guilty in federal court to tampering with the painkillers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. According...
Craftsman bungalow with 16.5 acres of privacy for sale in Midland County
MIDLAND, MI — There’s a craftsman-style bungalow on 16.5 acres near Midland that would make a perfect horse or hobby farm on the market now. Realtor Kim Mieske of Modern Realty, said the “beautifully updated house” with a large covered porch is situated at the back of the property off a long, winding driveway.
Suspect in Flint Township homicide pleads no contest to second-degree murder
FLINT, MI – A man suspected of killing a 21-year-old Flint man outside a Flint Township apartment complex in June 2021 will likely serve at least the next 17 years of his life in prison. Ziare Jauti Thomas, 26, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm Tuesday, Aug....
Woman, 20, allegedly had alcohol in her system when she fatally struck pedestrian
DETROIT – A minor who allegedly consumed alcohol prior to driving on a suspended license is facing charges in a crash that resulted in the death of one pedestrian and serious injuries to another, authorities said. Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, of Warren, is charged in connection with the car...
Kildee announces $2.2M in new funding for early childhood education
GENESEE TWP, MI - U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee announced new federal funding for Genesee County early childhood education programs on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in Genesee Township. Kildee (D-Flint Township) announced the $2.2 million in funding for the GCCARD Head Start program during a news conference at Kearsley Pumpkin Patch Early Childhood Center at Thelma Buffey Elementary.
Woman, 19, shot outside Flint nightclub
FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub from early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Vibez Night Club off North Saginaw Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, following reports of a shooting. Authorities said it was reported that a group of people in an...
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Mott Community College to tout Michigan Reconnect program expansion
FLINT, MI -- Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist today visited Mott Community College to highlight how the $55 million expansion of the Michigan Reconnect program can help adult residents earn college degrees and skills certificates. The lieutenant governor held a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Mott Community College’s...
85-year-old woman killed in traffic crash at Rochester Hills intersection
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI -- An 85-year-old Troy woman was killed Tuesday night due to injuries she suffered in a three-car crash at the intersection of Adams and Auburn roads. According to WDIV-Detroit, Mary Howe was traveling northbound on Adams Road in a 2020 Chevrolet Impala and was attempting to turn left onto Auburn Road.
Montrose Township man charged in connection with child’s body found in ditch
FLINT, MI – A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a child found in a Montrose Township ditch last week. The man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with single counts of felony murder, first-degree child abuse, concealing the death of an individual and aggravated domestic violence.
Ann Arbor official braves Detroit’s Belle Isle giant slide, suggests city should have one
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor City Council Member Elizabeth Nelson acknowledged she was initially nervous about going down the giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle. But after three trips down the 40-foot tall, bumpy ride in a potato sack along with her son Henry last Friday, Aug. 26, she’s now wondering if Ann Arbor should have a slide similar to the one attracting national attention for its post-pandemic comeback.
Albert J. Koegel, CEO of Koegel Meats, remembered for community impact
FLINT, MI - Koegel Meats has been a fixture in the Flint community since 1916. The company’s treasurer and CEO, Albert John Koegel, passed away on Aug. 24 at 96, leaving behind a legacy that’s hard to match. Born and raised in Flint, Koegel had redeeming qualities, a...
How to navigate street closures, construction for Michigan football home opener
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tailgates, touchdowns and excited Wolverines fans are returning to Ann Arbor Saturday, as the University of Michigan kicks off its home opener against Colorado State University at noon. Those driving to the game at The Big House on Sept. 3 should prepare for some street and...
‘Family tragedy’ triggers closing of Swartz Creek market after 106 years in business
SWARTZ CREEK, MI -- The store shelves are emptying at Fortino’s Food Market and this time, there’s no plan to restock. Brothers Paul and James Fortino, whose grandfather Paul opened the little grocery on Miller Road near Holland Drive more than 100 years ago, are planning to turn out the lights for the last time, probably toward the start of the Labor Day weekend.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Thumb for good reason
A line of severe thunderstorms with no significant breaks in the line is moving east into the eastern and southeastern part of Lower Michigan between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch covers the entire Saginaw Valley and Thumb, south to Ann Arbor and the entire Detroit area.
Deadly drive-by shooting in Flint captured on MTA bus camera
FLINT, MI – An April 2021 shooting in Flint that left a 16-year-old boy dead was captured on video by a MTA bus traveling on Dupont Street on the city’s north side, according to testimony offered Monday, Aug. 29, in Genesee County District Court. The video was shown...
Davison Board of Education president says member ‘vacated’ seat by moving out of district
DAVISON, MI -- Davison Board of Education President Karen Conover has accused Trustee Nicholas Goyette of living outside of the school district. Conover, in a statement sent out on Monday, Aug. 29, said the board of education was presented with “irrefutable evidence” from the board’s attorneys that proves he no longer lives in the district.
Genesee ISD to fill vacant position after Davison school board member moves from district
DAVISON, MI – The Davison Board of Education will have a new member in the coming months after a now former board member admitted he moved out of the district. Earlier this week, Davison Board of Education President Karen Conover alleged that Nicholas Goyette, a fellow board member, had moved out of the Davison school district and therefore “vacated” his position on the board.
Where are property tax rates highest and lowest in Michigan?
Not all property tax bills are created equal. For example, some homeowners in Ecorse in Wayne County have a tax rate 6.6 times higher than people in part of Leelanau County – in northwest Lower Michigan.
