Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
NBC12
Hundreds in Richmond remember lives lost to substance use disorder
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On International Overdose Awareness Day, hundreds of white crosses were lit up outside Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church to remember the lives lost and impacted by substance use disorder. Wednesday night, hundreds of people packed the chapel for a service to remember all the lives who have...
NBC12
Richmond Police Chief apologizes for confusion, anxiety over alleged mass shooting plot target
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is more fallout from an alleged mass shooting planned for the Fourth of July in Richmond. Now, the city’s police chief is apologizing, through a statement, for any confusion or anxiety caused by his naming Dogwood Dell as the location. “We try to help...
NBC12
Police vehicles vandalized at RPD headquarters parking deck
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after its vehicles were vandalized in the RPD parking deck. Around 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer in the parking deck saw several police vehicles spray-painted with black paint. Police said the damage happened overnight. RPD said that if the vandalism is...
NBC12
Richmond sees ‘significant uptick in graffiti’ since 2020, offers free cleaning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond is dealing with a rise in graffiti. It’s littering many streets and sidewalks. Officials say this trend spans from the southside to the Fan. This week on Bainbridge Street, several murals have been vandalized with black spray paint. “There’s been a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Petersburg police investigate shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday. Officers said the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road. Police said they are not looking for any suspects in the shooting incident. The investigation continues. The police did not release any additional information.
NBC12
Richmond advocacy group calls for immediate corrective actions within city public schools
‘We love this dog’: Dozens of beagles rescued from Envigo breeding facility find new homes. Duke’s Mayonnaise has unveiled its first mascot in its 105-year history. Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall.
NBC12
Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still expecting above-normal activity to close out the season. History shows more than 50 hurricanes have impacted Virginia. Let’s look at the five that have left...
NBC12
Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be part of Los Angeles art exhibit
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several of Richmond’s Confederate monuments are headed to California to be part of a new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. The exhibit “Monuments” will feature Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Williams Carter Wickham and Joseph Bryan. The Jefferson Davis monument is currently on display at The Valentine in Richmond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
‘These people need to be taken care of’: Volunteers restore fountain at Woodland Cemetery
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the days go by, one of the most historic Black cemeteries in Richmond is starting to shape up. “These people need to be taken care of,” Marvin Harris, executive director of the Woodland Restoration Foundation, said. “[I] came across Woodland and Evergreen cemeteries back...
NBC12
Man killed in Henrico three-vehicle crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a crash in Henrico Tuesday afternoon. At 12:37 p.m., Henrico Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the intersection of Dumbarton Road and Bloomingdale Avenue for the report of a three-vehicle crash. Henrico Police says a Dodge Ram truck was traveling west...
NBC12
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the weekend. Troopers were called around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 to the 1300 block of Cary Street for a three-vehicle crash. Police said a 2019 Harley Davison 114 motorcycle was...
NBC12
Kiara Thompson named region 1 Virginia Teacher of the Year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond Public Schools science teacher received a special surprise of being recognized among the best educators in the state. Kiara Thompson of Thomas C. Boushall Middle School was named Virginia Teacher of the Year for Region 1. The honor was certainly a surprise for Thompson. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
VCU Police ask for public’s help identifying man responsible for injuring student in assault
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify one person suspected of an aggravated assault that resulted in a VCU student getting seriously injured near Switch Pop-Up Bar. On Aug. 19 at 1:01 a.m., officers responded to the 00...
NBC12
Former Chesterfield student now teaching at his elementary school
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Welton Williams III is a former Chesterfield County student who’s now giving back to the school district that helped to shape him. Welton is a first-year teacher at Bensley Elementary School and is already making an impact on the students. “I can’t think of a...
NBC12
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
NBC12
Remembering the destruction of Hurricane Gaston 18 years later
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eighteen years ago on Aug. 30, the remnants of Hurricane Gaston stalled out over the Richmond area in 2004, killing nine people and causing $130 million in damage. Shockoe Bottom was basically swallowed up when the city’s drainage system became overwhelmed by nearly a foot of...
NBC12
Henrico County slowing down limits for one hundred roads
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders are asking drivers to pump the brakes on the roads. The county is reducing speeding limits for over one hundred roads within the next year to help keep everyone safe. “Be aware. You’ll see maybe some of the orange flags, some signs that...
NBC12
GRTC pilot program looks to extend Chesterfield routes
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is in the early phases of launching a new pilot program that would extend its 1A bus route for about 5 miles down Midlothian Turnpike towards Chesterfield County’s east end. The idea is to expand the bus route, which currently stops at the Kroger...
NBC12
Dozens of swimmers raise money for cancer research
Duke’s Mayonnaise has unveiled its first mascot in its 105-year history. Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall.
NBC12
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening. On Aug. 29, just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an adult man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0