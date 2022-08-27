ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Hundreds in Richmond remember lives lost to substance use disorder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On International Overdose Awareness Day, hundreds of white crosses were lit up outside Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church to remember the lives lost and impacted by substance use disorder. Wednesday night, hundreds of people packed the chapel for a service to remember all the lives who have...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police vehicles vandalized at RPD headquarters parking deck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after its vehicles were vandalized in the RPD parking deck. Around 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer in the parking deck saw several police vehicles spray-painted with black paint. Police said the damage happened overnight. RPD said that if the vandalism is...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Petersburg police investigate shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday. Officers said the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road. Police said they are not looking for any suspects in the shooting incident. The investigation continues. The police did not release any additional information.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still expecting above-normal activity to close out the season. History shows more than 50 hurricanes have impacted Virginia. Let’s look at the five that have left...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be part of Los Angeles art exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several of Richmond’s Confederate monuments are headed to California to be part of a new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. The exhibit “Monuments” will feature Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Williams Carter Wickham and Joseph Bryan. The Jefferson Davis monument is currently on display at The Valentine in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man killed in Henrico three-vehicle crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a crash in Henrico Tuesday afternoon. At 12:37 p.m., Henrico Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the intersection of Dumbarton Road and Bloomingdale Avenue for the report of a three-vehicle crash. Henrico Police says a Dodge Ram truck was traveling west...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the weekend. Troopers were called around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 to the 1300 block of Cary Street for a three-vehicle crash. Police said a 2019 Harley Davison 114 motorcycle was...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Kiara Thompson named region 1 Virginia Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond Public Schools science teacher received a special surprise of being recognized among the best educators in the state. Kiara Thompson of Thomas C. Boushall Middle School was named Virginia Teacher of the Year for Region 1. The honor was certainly a surprise for Thompson. She...
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Remembering the destruction of Hurricane Gaston 18 years later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eighteen years ago on Aug. 30, the remnants of Hurricane Gaston stalled out over the Richmond area in 2004, killing nine people and causing $130 million in damage. Shockoe Bottom was basically swallowed up when the city’s drainage system became overwhelmed by nearly a foot of...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Henrico County slowing down limits for one hundred roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders are asking drivers to pump the brakes on the roads. The county is reducing speeding limits for over one hundred roads within the next year to help keep everyone safe. “Be aware. You’ll see maybe some of the orange flags, some signs that...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

GRTC pilot program looks to extend Chesterfield routes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is in the early phases of launching a new pilot program that would extend its 1A bus route for about 5 miles down Midlothian Turnpike towards Chesterfield County’s east end. The idea is to expand the bus route, which currently stops at the Kroger...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Chesterfield Monday evening. On Aug. 29, just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an adult man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CHESTERFIELD, VA

