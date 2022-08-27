Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Fire-stricken fuel refinery serving Michigan expected to restart by middle of week
LANSING, Mich. — An Indiana fuel refinery, that shut down last week after a fire, is expected to be running again by the middle of this week, experts said. Drivers likely won't see an impact on gas prices directly due to a fire at a major regional refinery in Whiting, Indiana that forced the plant to temporarily go offline, Michigan Petroleum Association president Mark Griffin said.
nbc25news.com
Millions in new funding to help Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs
FLINT, Mich. - Mott Community College held a spotlight event on Wednesday morning to discuss $6 million in new grants for students in the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs. Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Senator Jim Ananich joined local educators and students to highlight the funding that...
nbc25news.com
Café at UM-Flint holds grand-reopening celebration
FLINT, Mich. - Some Mid-Michigan area college students were able to enjoy some free food and fun on Monday. Clint's Café at the University of Michigan Flint held it's grand reopening on the 3rd floor of the UCEN building after being renovated. Students and staff came for free food,...
nbc25news.com
Crews working to place last segment of pipe at GLWA water main break
DETROIT, Mich. - The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says crews are working to size, cut and place the last segment of pipe need at the site of the broken 120-inch transmission main just west of GLWA’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility. GLWA says it may take several days...
nbc25news.com
Lt. Governor visits Latinx Technology and Community Center
FLINT, Mich.—Lt. Governor Gilchrist visited the Latinx Tech and Community Center as he hosts the Thriving Cities Tour. Flint is one of 19 cities around the state he's touring to speak with senior citizens about how the state can better meet the needs of Michigan residents. During his visit,...
nbc25news.com
Flint Odyssey House acknowledges Overdose Awareness Day
FLINT, Mich. - Mayor Sheldon Neeley has issued a mayoral proclamation declaring August 31st overdose awareness day in Flint. The flag at city hall was lowered to half staff today in honor of the people who have lost their lives to the disease of drug addiction. The City of Flint...
nbc25news.com
North Flint food Market just months away from finishing construction; opening next year
FLINT, Mich. - After nearly a decade of planning, the North Flint Food Market is just months away from opening their doors for the first time becoming one of the few grocery stores inside the City of Flint. The market just received additional funding from the state to finished off...
nbc25news.com
Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
nbc25news.com
Davison School Board seat vacated after trustee moves out of district
DAVISON, Mich. - The Davison School Board says that Trustee Nicholas Goyette has vacated his elected seat. According to Davison Board of Education President Karen Conover, the board was presented with "irrefutable evidence" from the Board’s attorneys that Mr. Goyette moved out of the Davison School District in 2021, which in turns means he has forfeited his position which requires residency in the district.
nbc25news.com
Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
nbc25news.com
Teen drowns in Milford Township lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends at Sears Lake in Milford Township. On August 28, shortly after 8 p.m., Joshua David Auxier, an 18-year-old from Indiana, and two friends attempted to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline. When he and his friends went under water, Auxier did not resurface.
nbc25news.com
GLWA: Still waiting on replacement pipe shipments after main break
DETROIT, Mich. - The Great Lakes Water Authority was that a portion of the replacement pipe it received to repair a water main break had to be sent back to the manufacturer because it did not meet the correct specifications. GLWA received a 16-foot segment on Sunday, which had to...
nbc25news.com
City of Flint to lower flags for 2022 Overdose Awareness Day
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has issued a mayoral proclamation declaring August 31, 2022 Overdose Awareness Day in Flint. The flag at City Hall will be lowered to half mast on this day in honor of the people who have lost their lives to the disease of drug addiction.
nbc25news.com
Consumers Energy to restore nearly all customers by Wednesday night
JACKSON, Mich — Consumers Energy expects to have the lights back on for nearly all customers by Wednesday night. Some work will continue into Thursday in communities most badly damaged by Monday's severe thunderstorms that swept across the state with nearly 70 mph winds, the company said. Storm damage:...
nbc25news.com
REPORTS: 8-year-old boy injured after swinging from powerline in Warren
According to multiple reports, police say that an 8-year-old boy was severely burned after trying to swing from a downed powerline. Our NBC affiliate in WDIV reports that the incident happened on Tuesday morning in the 13100 block of Toepfer Road, which is near near McKinley Elementary School. Officials told...
nbc25news.com
Flint Township Police Lieutenant retires after 25 years of service
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Lieutenant James Baldwin with the Flint Township Police has announced his retirement after 25 years of service to the area.
nbc25news.com
Sheriff's Office asks for public's help to locate missing Oakland County teen
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Pontiac teen who has not been seen since Wednesday, Aug. 24. The teen is identified as 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez. He is believed to be in the Pontiac area. He has...
nbc25news.com
Father arraigned on multiple charges after 16-month-old son found dead in ditch
FLINT, Mich. - Michael Christopher Butler was arraigned on multiple charges in front of Judge Christopher Odette in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning. 39-year-old Butler is charged in connection with the death of his 16-month-old son. According to Montrose Township Police, the child's body was found last Thursday around...
