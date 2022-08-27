ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Fire-stricken fuel refinery serving Michigan expected to restart by middle of week

LANSING, Mich. — An Indiana fuel refinery, that shut down last week after a fire, is expected to be running again by the middle of this week, experts said. Drivers likely won't see an impact on gas prices directly due to a fire at a major regional refinery in Whiting, Indiana that forced the plant to temporarily go offline, Michigan Petroleum Association president Mark Griffin said.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Café at UM-Flint holds grand-reopening celebration

FLINT, Mich. - Some Mid-Michigan area college students were able to enjoy some free food and fun on Monday. Clint's Café at the University of Michigan Flint held it's grand reopening on the 3rd floor of the UCEN building after being renovated. Students and staff came for free food,...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews working to place last segment of pipe at GLWA water main break

DETROIT, Mich. - The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says crews are working to size, cut and place the last segment of pipe need at the site of the broken 120-inch transmission main just west of GLWA’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility. GLWA says it may take several days...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
nbc25news.com

Lt. Governor visits Latinx Technology and Community Center

FLINT, Mich.—Lt. Governor Gilchrist visited the Latinx Tech and Community Center as he hosts the Thriving Cities Tour. Flint is one of 19 cities around the state he's touring to speak with senior citizens about how the state can better meet the needs of Michigan residents. During his visit,...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Odyssey House acknowledges Overdose Awareness Day

FLINT, Mich. - Mayor Sheldon Neeley has issued a mayoral proclamation declaring August 31st overdose awareness day in Flint. The flag at city hall was lowered to half staff today in honor of the people who have lost their lives to the disease of drug addiction. The City of Flint...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blanc#Ally Challenge#Grand Blanc Twp
nbc25news.com

Davison School Board seat vacated after trustee moves out of district

DAVISON, Mich. - The Davison School Board says that Trustee Nicholas Goyette has vacated his elected seat. According to Davison Board of Education President Karen Conover, the board was presented with "irrefutable evidence" from the Board’s attorneys that Mr. Goyette moved out of the Davison School District in 2021, which in turns means he has forfeited his position which requires residency in the district.
DAVISON, MI
nbc25news.com

Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
KALAMAZOO, MI
nbc25news.com

Teen drowns in Milford Township lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends at Sears Lake in Milford Township. On August 28, shortly after 8 p.m., Joshua David Auxier, an 18-year-old from Indiana, and two friends attempted to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline. When he and his friends went under water, Auxier did not resurface.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

GLWA: Still waiting on replacement pipe shipments after main break

DETROIT, Mich. - The Great Lakes Water Authority was that a portion of the replacement pipe it received to repair a water main break had to be sent back to the manufacturer because it did not meet the correct specifications. GLWA received a 16-foot segment on Sunday, which had to...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
nbc25news.com

City of Flint to lower flags for 2022 Overdose Awareness Day

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has issued a mayoral proclamation declaring August 31, 2022 Overdose Awareness Day in Flint. The flag at City Hall will be lowered to half mast on this day in honor of the people who have lost their lives to the disease of drug addiction.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Consumers Energy to restore nearly all customers by Wednesday night

JACKSON, Mich — Consumers Energy expects to have the lights back on for nearly all customers by Wednesday night. Some work will continue into Thursday in communities most badly damaged by Monday's severe thunderstorms that swept across the state with nearly 70 mph winds, the company said. Storm damage:...
JACKSON, MI
nbc25news.com

REPORTS: 8-year-old boy injured after swinging from powerline in Warren

According to multiple reports, police say that an 8-year-old boy was severely burned after trying to swing from a downed powerline. Our NBC affiliate in WDIV reports that the incident happened on Tuesday morning in the 13100 block of Toepfer Road, which is near near McKinley Elementary School. Officials told...
WARREN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy