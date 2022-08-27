ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

New Marshalls in Redmond, first in C.O., set to open, now hiring

A new Marshalls discount clothing store, the first in Central Oregon, is set to open in Redmond in mid-September and is hiring at least 75 workers. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Bend, OR
Business
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless

The city of Redmond said Monday it has dropped controversial plans to allow a new "safe parking" spot for homeless residents on city-owned land that sparked concern and drew a packed crowd to last week's city council meeting. The post City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 8/29 – Deadly Shooting in Bend, Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10 am

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10am. 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday on duty as a wildland firefighter. He...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Jefferson County firefighters stop 3 small blazes along Hwy. 26; flames destroy fence, 5 tons of hay

Jefferson County firefighters stopped the spread of three small wildfires along Highway 26 northwest of Madras Tuesday evening, protecting a threatened structure but unable to stop the flames from destroying a fence and about five tons of harvested hay, an official said. The post Jefferson County firefighters stop 3 small blazes along Hwy. 26; flames destroy fence, 5 tons of hay appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Charles Health System
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Grocery workers union responds to Bend Safeway shooting

Three people were killed following a shooting inside the Safeway on Bend’s east side Sunday night. One of the dead is the shooter, police say. The names of the victims and the shooter have not been released. United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555, which represents Safeway grocery...
BEND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Bend Mourns Shooting Victims, Jackson Residents Without Water, and Where NOT to Cool Off in the Willamette Today

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Here are some...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Taste This: Sea Crab House

It’s a taste of southeast Asia right here in Central Oregon. It’s fresh seafood with the essence of a region from across the globe. Emily Kirk takes us to Sea Crab House in Bend. Sea Crab House is located at 335 SW Century Drive.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

 The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 killed in shooting inside Oregon supermarket

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officers in Bend, Oregon, said a gunman killed two people inside a Safeway supermarket Sunday before taking their own life.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Gov. Kate Brown issues statement on Bend shooting

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a statement Monday morning on a shooting in Bend that left three dead, including the gunman on Sunday night. “I am asking all Oregonians to keep the victims of last night’s shooting in Bend and their families in your thoughts and in your hearts today. Every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don’t know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event.”
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy