Bend hospital reverses position, says overpaid employees can keep the money
St. Charles Health System in Bend will not seek repayment from its employees who may have been overpaid because of a payroll accounting issue caused by a third party vendor, according to a statement issued late Friday. Instead, the 2,358 staffers who were overpaid a total of roughly $2 million...
KTVZ
New Marshalls in Redmond, first in C.O., set to open, now hiring
A new Marshalls discount clothing store, the first in Central Oregon, is set to open in Redmond in mid-September and is hiring at least 75 workers. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
KTVZ
Safeway shooter’s online threats prompt renewed focus on C.O schools’ security measures as classes begin
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After Sunday night's Eastside Safeway shooting, disturbing information the gunman posted about his violent intentions at Mountain View High School surfaced and spread virally online, putting a renewed focus on school safety, with classes due to begin soon. According to posts the shooter published online just...
KTVZ
Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond, off Obsidian Avenue; regional task force called out
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including a structure-protection task force, rushed to tackle a new wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond. The fire was reported around 2:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of Southwest Obsidian Avenue. It was...
City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless
The city of Redmond said Monday it has dropped controversial plans to allow a new "safe parking" spot for homeless residents on city-owned land that sparked concern and drew a packed crowd to last week's city council meeting. The post City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless appeared first on KTVZ.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 8/29 – Deadly Shooting in Bend, Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10 am
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10am. 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday on duty as a wildland firefighter. He...
Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond: Evacuations underway, task forces called up
Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including a structure-protection task force, rushed to tackle a new wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond. The post Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond: Evacuations underway, task forces called up appeared first on KTVZ.
Jefferson County firefighters stop 3 small blazes along Hwy. 26; flames destroy fence, 5 tons of hay
Jefferson County firefighters stopped the spread of three small wildfires along Highway 26 northwest of Madras Tuesday evening, protecting a threatened structure but unable to stop the flames from destroying a fence and about five tons of harvested hay, an official said. The post Jefferson County firefighters stop 3 small blazes along Hwy. 26; flames destroy fence, 5 tons of hay appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Grocery workers union responds to Bend Safeway shooting
Three people were killed following a shooting inside the Safeway on Bend’s east side Sunday night. One of the dead is the shooter, police say. The names of the victims and the shooter have not been released. United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555, which represents Safeway grocery...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Bend Mourns Shooting Victims, Jackson Residents Without Water, and Where NOT to Cool Off in the Willamette Today
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Here are some...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Bend Safeway shooting had own chair at local convenience store
Glenn Bennett was one of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s east side. We learned Tuesday that he was a frequent customer at the Expressway Market and Deli convenience store at SE 15th Street and Reed Market Rd. So frequent, in fact, that he had his own chair.
Ex-classmates recall Safeway gunman as angry, liked to fight
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The 20-year-old who opened fire in a Bend, Oregon, supermarket, killing two before he turned the gun on himself, was a loner who was passionate about mixed martial arts and was known for getting into fights at the high school where he graduated in 2020.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Police explain why no text alerts to residents during Safeway shooting
Many Central Oregon Daily News viewers have asked us whether Bend Police sent out a cellphone alert to residents in the area during Sunday night’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. Police tell us the entire incident lasted about four minutes before the gunman’s body was discovered....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Taste This: Sea Crab House
It’s a taste of southeast Asia right here in Central Oregon. It’s fresh seafood with the essence of a region from across the globe. Emily Kirk takes us to Sea Crab House in Bend. Sea Crab House is located at 335 SW Century Drive.
Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials
The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon trooper comforts man leaving flowers for Bend Safeway victims
Flowers are being placed in the street just outside the Bend Safeway where an employee and customer were shot and killed Sunday night. One moment that caught our attention was a man who handed flowers to an Oregon State trooper. That trooper handed the flowers to another trooper, then took...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2 killed in shooting inside Oregon supermarket
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officers in Bend, Oregon, said a gunman killed two people inside a Safeway supermarket Sunday before taking their own life.
KTVZ
Bend Fire had a busy Monday: House fire, six natural gas leaks, 51 calls
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue had a busy Monday, with a total of 51 calls, including a house fire and six natural gas leaks. Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said "crews were working tirelessly throughout the day and night." Firefighters were called out around 6:45 p.m. for...
kptv.com
Gov. Kate Brown issues statement on Bend shooting
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a statement Monday morning on a shooting in Bend that left three dead, including the gunman on Sunday night. “I am asking all Oregonians to keep the victims of last night’s shooting in Bend and their families in your thoughts and in your hearts today. Every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don’t know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event.”
