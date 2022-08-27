First-year head coach Brent Venables offered a preliminary look at the depth chart Monday for the Oklahoma Sooners ahead of their season-opening game against the UTEP Miners. *Not many surprises on this side of the ball. For example, Davis Beville won the job as backup quarterback, as expected. Perhaps it qualifies as an upset to see no OR between Eric Gray and Marcus Major at running back, though. That points to a belief on the part of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby that Gray’s versatility in the passing game brings a needed dimension to OU’s attack.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO