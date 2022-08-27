CHICAGO (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched four-hit ball through seven innings, Elvis Andrus hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Lynn (4-5), who was reinstated from the bereavement list before the game, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight for the fifth time this season. The Royals had scored 24 runs in their previous two games. Chicago (64-66) won for the first time under bench coach Miguel Cairo, who served his second game as acting manager while Tony La Russa is on indefinite leave while he undergoes tests performed by his personal doctors in Arizona to address an unspecified health issue. “After the last out, he always says, ’twenty-seven outs,’ “ Cairo said. “ ‘And until that last out, you cannot feel comfortable until they get that last out.’

CHICAGO, IL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO