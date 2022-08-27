ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration hopes to make getting a COVID-19 booster as routine as going in for the yearly flu shot. That’s at the heart of its campaign to sell the newly authorized shot to an American public that has widely rejected COVID-19 boosters since they first became available last fall.
POTUS
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet

An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Ppp Loan#Student Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ne White House#U S House#Republican#The White House
Boston Globe

How the picture of top secret folders at Mar-a-Lago came about

The Justice Department used 35 pages of type in a court filing Tuesday to provide new details of its investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of hundreds of classified documents that were taken from the White House at the end of his term. But the most easily digestible...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy