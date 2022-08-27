Read full article on original website
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
thecentersquare.com
Union deletes document after report shows taxpayer-funded collusion with Biden administration
(The Center Square) – A national labor union representing over 100,000 federal employees pulled a document off its website after a report showed the Biden administration was using taxpayer dollars to help public unions grow their members, and as a result, their budgets. The Center Square reported the story,...
White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration hopes to make getting a COVID-19 booster as routine as going in for the yearly flu shot. That’s at the heart of its campaign to sell the newly authorized shot to an American public that has widely rejected COVID-19 boosters since they first became available last fall.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet
An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, overlooked a “huge threat” in a sea of classified documents and Twitter users told them to take a closer look on Wednesday. The Twitter feed weighed in on a picture grabbed from...
Boston Globe
New Hampshire governor calls controversial tweets by state Libertarian party ‘horribly insulting’
“That should pretty much be the end of the Libertarian Party in New Hampshire.”. The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire has come under criticism for posting controversial tweets mocking the Holocaust and the death of Senator John McCain. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu spoke out about the tweets on CNN, calling them “horribly insulting.”
Boston Globe
How the picture of top secret folders at Mar-a-Lago came about
The Justice Department used 35 pages of type in a court filing Tuesday to provide new details of its investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of hundreds of classified documents that were taken from the White House at the end of his term. But the most easily digestible...
