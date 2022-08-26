Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Trade Targeted by Teams; PIT 'Reluctant' to Deal QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in no hurry to move on from quarterback Mason Rudolph even amid calls from other teams. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the AFC North club is "reluctant to deal him" despite interest elsewhere. While Rudolph is expected to be the third-stringer behind Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, Pelissero noted he "is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away."
Dan Patrick: Urban Meyer a Possible Option for Nebraska, Arizona State, per Insider
Urban Meyer has remained without a coaching gig since his disastrous stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But according to Dan Patrick, Meyer could eventually make his way to Nebraska. "I had some correspondence with my college football source," he said on the Dan Patrick Show Wednesday. "We were talking about...
Lamar Jackson Denies Ravens Offered $250M Guaranteed in Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson hasn't spoken publicly much about his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, but we now know that the team hasn't offered him a $250 million guaranteed contract. Jackson confirmed that much, at least, while replying to a tweet Monday:. That reply came on the same day that an...
NFL Agent Rips Deshaun Watson's Browns Contract: 'Disgusting...Franchise Malpractice'
The Cleveland Browns' decision to acquire Deshaun Watson and sign him to a guaranteed contract has been widely criticized, including among NFL agents. "Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice. Sends the wrong message," one NFL agent said, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. Watson was accused of sexual assault or...
Peter King on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Fantasy Players 'Should Be Wide Awake on Him'
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is turning heads, and the fantasy football community should be taking note. Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he "saw somewhere that ... Doubs was a 'super sleeper,' and that’s nuts to me. Doubs, barring injury, could be on the field for 700 snaps this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams isn't there anymore."
Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Eagles OL Jason Peters to Visit Dallas After Tyron Smith Injury
The Dallas Cowboys are in talks with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, and he is set to visit with the franchise, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "Nothing set in stone yet," a person close to the situation told Gehlken. However, the Cowboys desperately need offensive line help, especially after the injury to Tyron Smith.
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: 'Jazz Aren't Seriously Engaged' in Trade Talks After Knicks
Donovan Mitchell could remain with the Utah Jazz after the team paused its trade talks with the New York Knicks. "The Jazz aren't seriously engaged elsewhere on a Mitchell deal now," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The Jazz and Knicks were reportedly involved in several weeks' worth of negotiations, but the...
3 Instant Reactions to Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Reportedly Finalizing New Contract
After months of expecting Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded by the San Francisco 49ers, the veteran quarterback surprised the football world on Monday when he agreed to a restructured contract to remain on the team for the 2022 season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo's new one-year deal contains no-trade...
Lakers Rumors: Pacers, Jazz 'Most Likely' Destinations for Russell Westbrook in Trade
The Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz have reportedly emerged as the top potential landing spots if Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is traded this offseason. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the update Tuesday on the HoopsHype podcast as rumors continue to swirl around Westbrook after LeBron James signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers.
Report: Kellen Mond Reportedly Cut by Vikings; QB Was 3rd-Round Draft Pick in 2021
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly releasing quarterback Kellen Mond prior to Tuesday's deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Mond will be placed on waivers, meaning the other 31 NFL teams will have an opportunity to place a claim if they so choose.
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: National Championship
The college football season has technically already started. Week 0 delivered, and we are all better for it. But the main course of the college football season begins this week, and the quest for the national championship begins, well, now. Over the past month, Locks of the Week has taken...
The NFL's Most Improbable Success Stories to Make Rosters in 2022
NFL teams were required to submit their finals cuts on Tuesday, and there was no shortage of drama surrounding the deadline. While cut days are generally not for celebrating—ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that many of the 864 players that were released will not get another opportunity to play professional football—there are some great stories surrounding a few of the players who did make a 53-man roster.
Sam Martin Reportedly Agrees to Contract After Bills Release Matt Araiza
The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a contract with free-agent punter Sam Martin on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It's a one-year deal for Martin, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The former Appalachian State punter had arrived in Buffalo on a visit earlier Wednesday, per ESPN's Field Yates.
Josh Gordon Reportedly Released from Chiefs Contract; KC Open to WR Returning to Team
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly set to release wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of the NFL 53-man roster cutdown deadline Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Gordon has shown "great character" during his time in Kansas City, and the Chiefs are open to bringing him back, but he is currently the "odd man out."
B/R CFB Recruiting: Ranking the Top 10 Quarterbacks in the 2023 Class
The word “generational” is used far too much in sports these days, and it has almost become a cliche. In the case of 2023’s crop of quarterback recruits, though, it may just fit. In the 247Sports composite rankings, six 5-stars and 10 signal-callers sit among the nation’s...
Darren Waller Hires Agents Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey amid Raiders Contract Talks
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has signed with agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Waller left his previous agents at Klutch Sports last week and had a five-day waiting period before signing new representation. The 29-year-old had been seeking a new contract with the Raiders, and it appears to be a priority with his new agents.
49ers News: Trey Sermon Waived 1 Year After Being 3rd-Round Draft Pick
In a pretty shocking move, the San Francisco 49ers released second-year running back Trey Sermon on Wednesday, per multiple reports. Sermon was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The 49ers found themselves in a roster crunch after claiming former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Blake Hance off waivers. That...
Fantasy Alert: Rondale Moore 'Slated for a Big Role' in Cardinals Offense
After an up-and-down rookie season, Rondale Moore could have a breakout 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals. "The coaching staff recognizes Moore's unique ability to contribute from various spots on the field and could use him out of the backfield as well as out wide," ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday. "Moore is slated for a big role in this offense."
Former Patriots, Rams RB Sony Michel Among Dolphins' Roster Cuts
The Miami Dolphins announced they cut veteran running back Sony Michel as they whittle down their roster to 53 active players. Michel ran for 13 yards and one touchdown on nine carries this preseason. The 2018 first-round pick spent the first three seasons with the New England Patriots and last...
