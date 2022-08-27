Read full article on original website
Hilda Snyder
5d ago
that's so sad , there's elderly out there that need it and they have skin conducting conditions that need attention come on open your eyes I don't care what group you belong to help them
Nance
4d ago
Most people don't choose to be homeless. Mental health issues and addiction is often what causes homelessness. I believe it could happen to any one of us. It is not an isolated incident.
Anne Hummel
3d ago
Wow! I just read somewhere that there is going to be funding to pay people cell phone bills but we don’t have the money to fund a shelter to keep homeless people off the street and we’re coming up on Winter something is not right about this!
