ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 12

Hilda Snyder
5d ago

that's so sad , there's elderly out there that need it and they have skin conducting conditions that need attention come on open your eyes I don't care what group you belong to help them

Reply(2)
5
Nance
4d ago

Most people don't choose to be homeless. Mental health issues and addiction is often what causes homelessness. I believe it could happen to any one of us. It is not an isolated incident.

Reply
4
Anne Hummel
3d ago

Wow! I just read somewhere that there is going to be funding to pay people cell phone bills but we don’t have the money to fund a shelter to keep homeless people off the street and we’re coming up on Winter something is not right about this!

Reply
2
Related
KFYR-TV

ND Veterans Cemetery celebrates 30 years of service to vets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds of North Dakota servicemembers are laid to rest at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery every year. Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered at the cemetery, south of Mandan, to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Among the rows of the fallen, Shelly Steinwand feels lucky to have buried...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

ND cities, counties await oil-fueled infrastructure funding

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s largest cities outside the oil-producing region in the western part of the state are awaiting millions of dollars for infrastructure projects. The state’s smallest towns that haven’t benefited from oil production will at least get a few hundred dollars each under a major spending initiative approved by the Legislature in 2019.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staffing shortages have caused three Bismarck-Mandan restaurants to close in the past two weeks. McKenzie River and Jamrock are closed until further notice, while Noodlezip is closing for several weeks to find more staff. Some local restaurants are finding that due to staffing shortages, the kitchen...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan non-profit aims to help veterans get creative

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Art is an outlet where veteran Ken Rodgers can escape into his work. The Lifeless Arts studio in Mandan wanted a way to give veterans a place to paint. In March of 2022, Chris Kraft started the non-profit Bis-Man Veteran’s Art Project. Rogers retired almost...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Universally free school lunch program ends

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Throughout the pandemic, parents of school-aged children were offered relief in the form of free breakfast and lunch for their kids. As the school year starts up, Bismarck Public Schools wants to remind parents that the Free and Reduced Lunch Program is still available to qualifying applicants.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#The Missouri Slope
KX News

Alternative Health comes to Bismarck

Many people are overwhelmed with side effects from pharmaceutical medicine.They are looking for alternative treatments for their conditions.Adrienne Oglesby sat down with Dr. Charlotte Ewalsm and office manager Will, at Alternative Health who believe in more natural options, as they are making their way to the capitol city. You can visit their site at https://alternativehealthgf.com/ […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

ND second most expensive state to own a car, study says

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With the number of accidents that occur on North Dakota roads, some may not find it surprising that insurance rates here are high. But what might be shocking is just how high they are — enough to make us the second most expensive state in which to own a car. A […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Ellen Huber leaves behind legacy in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan will be losing a member of its development team. Ellen Huber announced she would be stepping away from her position. The streets of Mandan look very different than they did 16 years ago and Ellen Huber is a big part of that reason. In 2006, she was hired as the business development director. Since then, numerous changes have taken place to revitalize downtown Mandan and help existing businesses expand.
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
United Way
KNOX News Radio

ND & MN crash reports

Bismarck police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 56-year old Mandan (ND) man Saturday night. Authorities say Scott Culver was riding a motorcycle on the Bismarck Expressway being followed by his wife Christa Culver in a passenger car. Around 11:15 p.m. an SUV driver veered into the right lane causing the victim to lose control of the motorcycle and strike a light pole.
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

BisMan – Anyway To Stop Punks From Breaking In Our Cars?

The lousy part of this whole thing is, that most of us can relate 100% to the almost daily posts we see on social media pages, like the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page for instance. How many times have we seen blurry images taken from strategic driveway/porch cameras? The punks that roam around the streets looking for cars to break in late at night appear to show no fear, even the most brazen of thieves just shrug off the latest technologies, almost challenging the police to catch them.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

One in 100,000: Mandan couple expecting identical triplets

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – A Mandan couple just wanted one more baby. Heather Muscha Metcalf and her husband, Tyler, always wanted a baby girl. “We were really hoping for a baby girl, and now we’ve got three!” said Muscha Metcalf. Muscha Metcalf is pregnant with triplets. That...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. and found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from its first-floor windows.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Flying with the Monarchs at Welk Homestead State Historic Site

STRASBURG, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather will be cooling down soon. That means monarch butterflies will be migrating and North Dakota is one of their stops. The Welk Homestead State Historic Site in Strasburg, North Dakota, has become a popular spot for the migrating monarchs. On the Welk Homestead Site,...
STRASBURG, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy