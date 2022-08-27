ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football roundtable: IDS reporters make predictions for 2022 season

The Indiana football program is in an interesting position this season. After having a combined record of 14-7, they found themselves in a bowl game in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. With lofty expectations going into the 2021 season, the Hoosiers took a nosedive going 2-10, not winning a single conference game.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Athletics is exploring possibility of selling beer at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Scott Dolson, Indiana’s vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, said the university is considering selling alcoholic beverages at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. In 2019, Indiana began selling alcohol at Memorial Stadium for home football games. Since then, Indiana has started selling alcohol at home baseball and softball games...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man charged with rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with IU student’s death

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with IU senior Avery McMillan’s death, according to an email from the sheriff’s office Wednesday. Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields said the toxicology report and cause of death are not yet clear, as autopsy results can take up to 6-8 weeks. McMillan’s autopsy took place Aug. 18.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

New on campus? Here’s how to stay safe at IU

Editor's Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. As students return to campus, they’ll be walking to and from class, attending parties and hanging out with friends. With many people and activities both on-campus and in the city, it’s important to know best safety practices and resources available to you.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Monroe County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Kentucky State
Monroe County, IN
Government
County
Monroe County, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football players talk personal relationships, team expectations ahead of 2022 season opener

Indiana football is getting set for its season opener Friday at home against Illinois, and some of the team’s key players spoke with the media on Tuesday in preparation. Senior linebacker Cam Jones, recent graduate receiver DJ Matthews, senior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford and senior cornerback Tiawan Mullen all touched on personal information alongside team expectations for the week one matchup.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: IU student mental health services should be ready for a flood 

If you are anything like me, you might have had some mental breakdowns that included making emotional phone calls home, overthinking about what your semester might shake out to look like or preparing to hunker down for late nights of studying. Data from U.S. News reports IU’s Bloomington campus to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Man tased by security guard at Seminary Square Kroger on Sunday

Many Bloomington residents saw a video circulated on Sunday of a man being tased outside of the floral department at their local Kroger. The video, only around a minute and a half long, received hundreds of views and left many concerned. The man, Frazier Hillsman of Bloomington, was tased and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Linus Covid#The Student Health Center#Monkeypox Vaccine Clinics
Indiana Daily Student

A piece of IU history facing demolition

The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s soccer draws University of Portland 3-3, snaps nine-game home winning streak

Directly following Indiana men’s soccer’s 3-2 loss to No. 1 Clemson University last Friday Aug. 26, head coach Todd Yeagley spoke glowingly of his squad’s performance. On Tuesday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, however, there was a distinct sense of frustration that ensued the Hoosiers’ 3-3 draw to the University of Portland Pilots. The draw snapped a nine-game home winning streak for the Hoosiers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Indiana Daily Student

First Thursdays festival kicks off fall season Sept. 1

As a booming tradition of the IU arts community for the past six years, the First Thursdays festivals bring together organizations and individuals from all over Bloomington for a grand celebration of its vibrant and thriving creative culture. The first such festival of the 2022-23 school year will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Fine Arts Plaza.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy