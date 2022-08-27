Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football roundtable: IDS reporters make predictions for 2022 season
The Indiana football program is in an interesting position this season. After having a combined record of 14-7, they found themselves in a bowl game in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. With lofty expectations going into the 2021 season, the Hoosiers took a nosedive going 2-10, not winning a single conference game.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Athletics is exploring possibility of selling beer at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
Scott Dolson, Indiana’s vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, said the university is considering selling alcoholic beverages at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. In 2019, Indiana began selling alcohol at Memorial Stadium for home football games. Since then, Indiana has started selling alcohol at home baseball and softball games...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man charged with rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with IU student’s death
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with IU senior Avery McMillan’s death, according to an email from the sheriff’s office Wednesday. Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields said the toxicology report and cause of death are not yet clear, as autopsy results can take up to 6-8 weeks. McMillan’s autopsy took place Aug. 18.
Indiana Daily Student
New on campus? Here’s how to stay safe at IU
Editor's Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. As students return to campus, they’ll be walking to and from class, attending parties and hanging out with friends. With many people and activities both on-campus and in the city, it’s important to know best safety practices and resources available to you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football players talk personal relationships, team expectations ahead of 2022 season opener
Indiana football is getting set for its season opener Friday at home against Illinois, and some of the team’s key players spoke with the media on Tuesday in preparation. Senior linebacker Cam Jones, recent graduate receiver DJ Matthews, senior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford and senior cornerback Tiawan Mullen all touched on personal information alongside team expectations for the week one matchup.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: IU student mental health services should be ready for a flood
If you are anything like me, you might have had some mental breakdowns that included making emotional phone calls home, overthinking about what your semester might shake out to look like or preparing to hunker down for late nights of studying. Data from U.S. News reports IU’s Bloomington campus to...
Indiana Daily Student
Man tased by security guard at Seminary Square Kroger on Sunday
Many Bloomington residents saw a video circulated on Sunday of a man being tased outside of the floral department at their local Kroger. The video, only around a minute and a half long, received hundreds of views and left many concerned. The man, Frazier Hillsman of Bloomington, was tased and...
Indiana Daily Student
3 things to watch for in No. 13 Indiana men’s soccer’s home opener against Portland
Indiana men’s soccer quickly refamiliarized itself with the demands of a College Cup contender when it battled defending national champion and No. 1-seed Clemson University on Friday. The Hoosiers fell 3-2 in their season opener but formed long stretches of dangerous attacking play to help them go blow-for-blow with the Tigers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Daily Student
A piece of IU history facing demolition
The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer draws University of Portland 3-3, snaps nine-game home winning streak
Directly following Indiana men’s soccer’s 3-2 loss to No. 1 Clemson University last Friday Aug. 26, head coach Todd Yeagley spoke glowingly of his squad’s performance. On Tuesday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, however, there was a distinct sense of frustration that ensued the Hoosiers’ 3-3 draw to the University of Portland Pilots. The draw snapped a nine-game home winning streak for the Hoosiers.
Indiana Daily Student
Last stop shop: IU Surplus store offers discounted rates on unneeded university property
The IU Surplus store acts as the last stop for anything and everything IU. From Adidas clothes to IU campus buses, Surplus offers both a retail store and an auction website. Todd Reid, program management leader of the store, said IU founded the store nearly 60 years ago. “IU has...
Indiana Daily Student
Water tasting weird? You’re not alone. City says tap water has harmless algae
Some residents of Bloomington have reported a taste of “dirt” or “mildew” in their drinking water. The taste comes from methylisoborneol and geosmin, two organic compounds that can affect the taste and smell of water, according to City of Bloomington Utilities. The presence of the two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana Daily Student
First Thursdays festival kicks off fall season Sept. 1
As a booming tradition of the IU arts community for the past six years, the First Thursdays festivals bring together organizations and individuals from all over Bloomington for a grand celebration of its vibrant and thriving creative culture. The first such festival of the 2022-23 school year will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Fine Arts Plaza.
Comments / 0