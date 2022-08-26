ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sooners land commitment from lightning fast WR Anthony Evans

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSQde_0hX8nI2d00

Speed kills. It’s something that simply can’t be taught and some guys are simply difference makers with it no matter their size.

That’s the perfect way to introduce Oklahoma’s newest offensive commit, 2023 wide receiver Anthony Evans.

Evans sent a ripple across the college football recruiting landscape when he picked Oklahoma over the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday evening.

Evans had been widely presumed to be leaning heavily toward Georgia for at least the past month. But mere hours before his commitment predictions from Joey Helmer of 247Sports and the king of college football recruiting news, Steve Wiltfong, raised eyebrows. Helmer put in a prediction for Oklahoma while Wiltfong, who had initially predicted Georgia flipped his pick to Oklahoma.

Evans is a small player but he’s plenty explosive. He stands under six feet and is 167 pounds. The four-star prospect from Converse, Texas, is ranked as the No. 45 wide receiver in the country and the 350th-best player overall by the 247Sports composite.

Evans was offered by Oklahoma on April 15. He visited OU on June 3 and made his official visit to Athens the following weekend before sitting and weighing his options. With his commitment, the Sooners add some electricity to their receiving corps next year. The speedy Evans will pair with another fast wideout, Jaquaize Pettaway.

Offensively, this may be it for Oklahoma barring a commitment from 2023 TE/WR Malachi Coleman or a surprise commit not currently on OU’s radar.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Bryan Harsin, Auburn situation just became more complicated

There are plenty of coaches coming into the 2022 season on the hot seat. The reality is that in major college football, expectations are incredibly high. There are fewer programs with higher expectations than Auburn, where head coach Bryan Harsin enters 2022 in trouble. Many big-money people at Auburn simply never wanted him and when 2021 proved to be disappointing, they tried and failed to fire him for cause.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
State
Texas State
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
ClutchPoints

2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Oklahoma over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series. Lincoln Riley stunned everyone in the college football world when he left Oklahoma for USC. However, Oklahoma fans — if you talk to them — will tell you this […] The post 2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma over/under win total prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Sooners#College Football#American Football#The Georgia Bulldogs#Committed#Tx
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Skip Bayless believes Baker Mayfield will lead Panthers to playoffs

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is beginning to make some believers out of folks. And one of those folks just so happens to be Skip Bayless. The man fellow “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe affectionately knows as “SKIIIIUUP” took to his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, to speak on the Panthers and their new starting quarterback. He thinks that Mayfield, just as he’s done throughout his football career, is ready to win people over on this latest journey.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
ClutchPoints

Texas, Oklahoma SEC moves could get big twist amid Big 12 TV deal negotiations

Big 12 football powers Texas and Oklahoma could be packing their bags sooner for their SEC move. On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced plans to enter into early negotiations with Fox and ESPN for a new TV deal. As a direct consequence of such discussions, the Longhorns and the Sooners are discussing leaving for the SEC earlier than they had initially planned. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported the details.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things Aggie fans should know heading into Saturday’s matchup vs. Sam Houston State

Head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to kick off their 2022 college football season this Saturday, set to host the Sam Houston State Bearkats at 11:AM Central in what is set to be a packed Kyle Field and an always raucous environment. With Sam Houston State kicking off its season this weekend as well, the Bearkats come into 2022 dripping with the potential to repeat their appearance in the FCS quarterfinals and beyond, as it’s their last season at the FCS level as the rising program is scheduled to enter the FBS ranks before the start...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy