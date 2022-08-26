Oklahoma Sooners land commitment from lightning fast WR Anthony Evans

Speed kills. It’s something that simply can’t be taught and some guys are simply difference makers with it no matter their size.

That’s the perfect way to introduce Oklahoma’s newest offensive commit, 2023 wide receiver Anthony Evans.

Evans sent a ripple across the college football recruiting landscape when he picked Oklahoma over the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday evening.

Evans had been widely presumed to be leaning heavily toward Georgia for at least the past month. But mere hours before his commitment predictions from Joey Helmer of 247Sports and the king of college football recruiting news, Steve Wiltfong, raised eyebrows. Helmer put in a prediction for Oklahoma while Wiltfong, who had initially predicted Georgia flipped his pick to Oklahoma.

Evans is a small player but he’s plenty explosive. He stands under six feet and is 167 pounds. The four-star prospect from Converse, Texas, is ranked as the No. 45 wide receiver in the country and the 350th-best player overall by the 247Sports composite.

Evans was offered by Oklahoma on April 15. He visited OU on June 3 and made his official visit to Athens the following weekend before sitting and weighing his options. With his commitment, the Sooners add some electricity to their receiving corps next year. The speedy Evans will pair with another fast wideout, Jaquaize Pettaway.

Offensively, this may be it for Oklahoma barring a commitment from 2023 TE/WR Malachi Coleman or a surprise commit not currently on OU’s radar.

