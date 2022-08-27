Read full article on original website
Related
Religious vax exemption rule temporarily blocked by lawmakers
The legislative committee that oversees the state health department voted Friday to delay implementation of the agency’s proposed rule expanding religious exemptions to required vaccines at childcare and daycare centers. The 9-1 vote took place near the end of the bipartisan Children, Families, Health, and Human Services Interim Committee’s...
Turf war
Montana livestock-producer groups and two Republican elected officeholders continued their pressure campaign to halt bison grazing on federal lands late last week, asking the Bureau of Land Management to reconsider its recent approval of grazing leases in north-central Montana. In three separate appeals, the Montana Stockgrowers Association, Gov. Greg Gianforte...
‘Housing Montana Heroes’ project expanding in Missoula
MISSOULA — Paul Barnes never expected to be homeless. After serving in the United States military during the Vietnam War, Barnes returned home and moved to North Dakota, enrolled in college with the help of the GI Bill, started a business and bought a house. Eventually, he moved to Chinook, Montana — a tiny town not far from the Canadian border — to live with his retired parents.
Montana’s nine-day election laws trial concludes
Throughout the past two weeks, a steady stream of witnesses have taken the stand in Yellowstone County District Court. Each spoke to the perceived pros or cons of three election administration laws passed in 2021 by the Montana Legislature — testimony that collectively addressed broader concerns about voter access and election security that lie at the heart of the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unions buck expectations with endorsement of independent financial manager Gary Buchanan in eastern district
Montana’s largest labor union and its overarching federation have announced endorsements in the contest for the state’s Second U.S. House district, where three candidates are challenging incumbent Republican congressman Matt Rosendale in the state’s deep-red eastern expanse. Those endorsements went not to Penny Ronning, a Democratic former...
Lawmakers set to debate child welfare reforms
After six months of study, state lawmakers are set to debate a draft bill this week that could bring significant reforms to Montana’s child welfare system — changes some lawmakers and legal observers say are long overdue. The bill, drafted by Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, D-Missoula, has been under...
Federal report: Zinke violated ‘duty of candor’
A federal ethics probe has concluded that former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who is running to represent Montana’s western district in the U.S. House, misled an internal ethics watchdog during a probe into the department’s decision not to act on a gaming application from two Native American tribes.
Doctors and public health advocates testify against vaccine changes for childcare centers
Public health officials and medical professionals testified Thursday against a state health department proposal that would weaken vaccination requirements at childcare centers for children and staff. The amendments are part of a proposed rule change by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Under the changes, children would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act could transform energy development in Montana
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week after it passed the U.S. Senate by the thinnest of margins, has been widely described as the most expansive piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. The measure also reforms health insurance, prescription drug pricing and corporate tax structure, but the provisions that Biden has touted as “the biggest step forward on climate ever” reform the energy sector, largely by creating incentives for corporations, electric cooperatives and individuals to transition to cleaner sources of energy.
Democratic lawmakers call on health department to stabilize Montana State Hospital with federal accreditation
Five Democratic lawmakers on Monday called on state health department leadership to clarify the agency’s intentions for the struggling Montana State Hospital (MSH) and urged the department to publicly support the hospital regaining accreditation from federal health authorities. The state’s only public psychiatric hospital, which provides short-term and residential...
Revised Montana wolf regs aim to limit Yellowstone-area kills
The Montana Fish and Wildlife commission voted Thursday to reinstate a cap on the number of Yellowstone-area wolves that hunters and trappers can kill, abandoning an approach that allowed hunters and trappers to kill 21 wolves last season. Most of the approximately 100 commenters speaking about wolf management at the...
Voting rights trial hits halfway mark
The past week has been a busy one in Yellowstone County District Court, as plaintiffs and defendants in Montana’s high-profile election administration lawsuit worked through the first five days of a 10-day trial. More than a dozen witnesses took the stand, with county election officials, tribal members and individual voters answering flurries of questions from lawyers about the impacts of new voting laws passed by the 2021 Legislature.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Building to last
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week’s MT Lowdown...
Interior Secretary visits Montana to celebrate newest addition to National Wildlife Refuge System
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Montana last weekend to commemorate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System, and the first land added to the system during Haaland’s time as secretary. Standing on top of a flatbed trailer serving as a stage outside of Marion...
Montana Supreme Court blocks ballot referral changing how justices are elected
The Montana Supreme Court last week ruled that a ballot initiative seeking to change how its justices are elected will not go before voters this November, upholding a previous ruling by a state district court. The decision will keep House Bill 325, a legislative referendum that would ask voters whether...
Montana Dems — Stuck In The Middle With Who?
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. Last weekend, I watched...
Hidden in plain sight
“Without restraint, with all his natural tendencies unleashed, he knows no respect for society. … He is a negative creature … propagating his kind with alarming freedom.”. When Montana U.S. Rep. Jeannette Rankin penned those words in March 1917 for the Chicago Sunday Herald, she was referring to...
Covering Fire In A (Comparatively) Quiet Season
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. I’ve spent the past...
Montana seeks more religious exemptions to vaccination requirements
State health officials want to create a religious exemption from routine vaccinations for kids and staff members in child care facilities and children in certain foster homes. Under the two proposed administrative rule changes, parents, guardians, and child care staff could submit a notarized affidavit that says being vaccinated against diseases such as polio, measles, and whooping cough goes against their religious beliefs or practices. The child care measure also would delete an existing requirement that unvaccinated kids stay away from a facility if someone there has contracted a disease against which they are not completely immunized.
Few eastern Montana projects in $258 million broadband proposal
A committee advising Gov. Greg Gianforte on a massive state grant program billed as a historic effort to enhance broadband connectivity across rural Montana has plowed into rocky ground as it considers a list of recommended projects this month. An initial ranking of proposed grants to private telecom companies, produced...
Montana Free Press
Helena, MT
815
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.https://montanafreepress.org/
Comments / 0