‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Ratings Rise 2% to 10.2 Million
Even more viewers than Week 1 tuned in for the second episode of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” Sunday night, proving the premium cabler has a certified hit on its hands. More than 10.2 million viewers tuned in, representing a 2% uptick over the week before in domestic Sunday night viewing across linear telecasts and HBO Max, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data. Growing an audience week-over-week is tough to do in television these days; even the second episode of “Game of Thrones'” final season in 2019 dropped nearly 13% in Sunday night viewership from the first episode.
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Takes the Throne at Top of Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
Amid the strong competition, Disney+’s ”She-Hulk“ slips to second place. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days. “House of...
‘The Orville’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Are the Most In-Demand Originals on Hulu | Charts
NBC’s ”Saturday Night Live“ reigns as the most popular title on the streaming service in July. The only Hulu original series that rank in the 10 most in-demand titles in its library in July are “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Orville,” according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. Both shows released episodes weekly throughout July.
How to Watch ‘The Patient': Where Is the New Steve Carell Series Streaming?
From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.
Paramount+ Bundles With Showtime and Is Now Available to U.S. Customers for as Low as $7.99
Beginning Wednesday, Paramount+ is offering a new bundle that combines the service’s library with Showtime’s portfolio of content all within the Paramount+ app. The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle is available to U.S. subscribers at a special, limited time price of $7.99 per month for the ad-supported Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for the ad-free Premium Plan.
‘House of the Dragon’ Opening Credits Opt for ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme Over New Music (Video)
Those who tuned into the second episode of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” were finally treated to the show’s opening credits sequence on Sunday night (the first episode did not have opening credits), though many were perhaps surprised to discover just how similar to the iconic “Thrones” credits this new sequence is.
Netflix Executive Tendo Nagenda to Exit as Streamer Restructures Film Unit
One of Netflix’s top film executives, Tendo Nagenda, is exiting the streamer on Sept. 1, TheWrap has learned. Nagenda, who has been with Netflix since 2018 and reported directly to Global Head of Film Scott Stuber, led some of the decisions around Netflix’s bigger budget, four-quadrant titles, including “Extraction,” this summer’s “The Gray Man” and the upcoming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Nagenda was offered the opportunity to remain with the streamer in a producing role but opted to pursue other opportunities.
Netflix Taps Former Snapchat Execs Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor to Lead Ad Venture
Netflix has tapped a pair of former Snapchat executives to lead its new ad venture. The streamer hired Snap’s chief business officer Jeremi Gorman and VP of sales Peter Naylor to oversee global advertising, a spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap. Both will start in September. Gorman has been with Snap...
Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2022
As summer must eventually come to an end, so must these titles’ time on Netflix. With Halloween right around the corner, the streaming service will remove all eight seasons of “The Vampire Diaries,” as well as several thriller and horror films including “Nightcrawler,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Seven” and “Insidious” so be sure to watch these spooky season classics before the end of the month.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Review: Prime Video’s Stunningly Epic Series Is Awe-Inspiring
Fans of Peter Jackson’s cinematic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” should be pleased with Amazon’s prequel series “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.” Based on the appendices of the original trilogy, the series expands upon the original text to answer some of the crucial queries proposed by Tolkein. Questions like: what cost does war have on the young lives supplied to fight it? At what point is the individual greater than the community? How does one preserve their legacy? These eternal haunting questions search for answers amongst the resplendent beauty of New Zealand’s vast terrain, charming new characters and frightening paths to a country divided and at war.
‘The Patient’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Hulu’s Serial Killer Drama?
At first, FX’s new drama “The Patient” is by and large a two-hander centered on psychologist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) and the serial-killing patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who abducts him in a desperate attempt to stop himself from murdering again. But as the taut thriller series unfolds, it also expands, introducing a handful of key players beyond the walls of Alan’s prison/Sam’s basement, be it through memory, imagination, or Sam’s constantly tense trips back to the outside world.
‘House of the Dragon’ Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik to Exit Ahead of Season 2
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” has emerged as a certified blockbuster hit — but the epic fantasy series must do battle in Season 2 without co-showrunner, director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik is stepping away from the series, but...
‘Bros’ Star Billy Eichner Clarifies Comments Many Perceived to Be a ‘Slap in the Face’ of Hulu’s ‘Fire Island’
“Bros” star and writer Billy Eichner is clarifying the comments he made in a Variety cover story that many perceived to be a dig at Hulu’s queer rom-com “Fire Island.”. “This is not an indie movie,” the actor originally said. “This is not some streaming thing which...
‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Joins Ariana DeBose in Thriller ‘House of Spoils’
“Euphoria” star Barbie Ferreira is set to join Ariana DeBose in the cast of “House of Spoils,” a psychological thriller from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse. Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy (“Blow the Man Down”) will direct the feature film based on their own script and original idea.
Kobo’s new Clara 2E ereader is its most Earth-friendly yet
Kobo’s latest ereader has just been announced – the Clara 2E is the successor to Kobo’s mid-range Clara HD tablet and maintains all its bells and whistles, plus adds some new ones to enhance your reading experience. Its selling point, however, is its eco-conscious attitude. For the...
‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep
Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
‘The Umbrella Academy’ Actor Justin H. Min to Star Opposite Lucy Boynton in Searchlight’s ‘The Greatest Hits’
Justin H. Min has signed on to duet with Lucy Boynton as co-stars in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming musical “The Greatest Hits.”. Ned Benson (“The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby,” “Black Widow”) will write and direct the movie musical. Though not much has been revealed about the character or plot, the film has been described as “a love story centering on the connection between music and memory and how they transport us, sometimes literally.”
SAG-AFTRA Membership Ratifies New Netflix Contract by Overwhelming 89%
By an overwhelming 89.03%, SAG-AFTRA members have ratified its new 2022 contract with Netflix, guild leaders announced Wednesday. The contract was tentatively approved by the SAG-AFTRA board on Aug. 8; voting by general membership began Aug. 10. Among the terms of the new deal:. The first new Background Actor Zone...
Why ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Tanked at the Box Office
George Miller’s art house film starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba made just $2.9 million against a $60 million production budget. If the producers of George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” had a Djinn grant them three wishes, you can bet they might wish for more money.
Randall Park’s Directorial Debut ‘Shortcomings’ Sets Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki as Stars
Randall Park has tapped Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola and Ally Maki to headline the cast of his directorial debut “Shortcomings,” adapted from the graphic novel by Adrian Tomine. The film will also feature Tavi Gevinson (HBO’s “Gossip Girl”), Debby Ryan (“The Resort”) and Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: No...
