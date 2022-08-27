Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Burning candles can become dangerous in your home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With fall approaching, many like to burn candles to make their home cozy and smell of the season, but those burning wicks can become dangerous quickly. West Fargo Fire Department wants to remind people to never leave a candle burning unattended and when it’s...
kvrr.com
Vehicle crashes through garage at south Fargo apartments
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An early afternoon crash at a south Fargo apartment complex. Ninety-one-year-old Timothy Klontz crashed his vehicle in his garage when he was pulling in, breaking through the walls on both sides. The car was wedged into the wall of the neighboring garage to the left.
wdayradionow.com
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman warns of dog sale scam in the valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scammers are at it again and the latest involves the search for a new addition to the family. It’s been two months since Vanessa Sams lost her four legged friend. It left her heartbroken and looking for another dog for comfort. She found one for sale online and agreed on a price and a place to meet. However, shortly before the meeting, things started to feel off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead school traffic looking to lighten up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monday marks the first day of classes for Moorhead students, which is earlier compared to other Minnesota schools due to construction. Moorhead schools will be ending the school year earlier for construction to ensue. But, with construction on the underpass finished, the traffic for...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Garbage Pickup Reminder
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Public Works, City Hall offices and Transfer Station (landfill) will be closed on Monday, September 5th, for Labor Day. The Transfer Station will also be closed on Saturday, September 3rd. Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, September 6th. Tuesday...
valleynewslive.com
Downtown Fargo brewery closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A downtown Fargo brewery is closing its doors. Drumconrath Brewing announced on its Facebook page Monday that the taproom is underperforming. The owner, Sam Corr, said while they pushed through the pandemic, expanding distribution to six states, the same can’t be said for the taproom. In his post he said from the moment they opened it failed to perform at a level befitting it’s cost and the only option is to completely close up shop.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are arrested following a car chase that turned into a foot chase in Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 they tried to stop a car on the Main Ave. bridge, but the driver kept going into Moorhead. There Moorhead Police took over the chase and tried to stop the vehicle, but it went back on I-94 and drove back into Fargo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Fargo man killed in Richland Co. crash identified
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Fargo man killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Richland County. He is 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi. Two 19-year-old men in the other vehicle from South Dakota were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with...
valleynewslive.com
Law enforcement takes action to address continuous bike thefts around the region
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police say a man was recently arrested after being found to be the suspect in a string of bike thefts in downtown Fargo. “Not only doing numerous bike thefts in our downtown area, but also committing some of these burglaries in our underground garages at some of our downtown apartments,” said Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt.
valleynewslive.com
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
valleynewslive.com
‘They have to do something’: Car thefts a problem for residents and businesses
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Car thefts have always been a problem and 2022 is no different, and across the nation there has been a surge of KIA Souls being stolen based off of a social media trend called ‘The KIA Challenge’. Marwan Ali, the owner of M.A. Auto Sales has had multiple cars stolen from his lot.
valleynewslive.com
Chahinkapa Zoo needs help naming baby alpaca
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On August 8, the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton welcomed a new member into their alpaca family. A baby girl alpaca was born, but they need the community’s help naming her. Their staff picked out four names for people to choose from: Elsie, Belle,...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist seriously hurt following Fargo crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries following a crash in south Fargo. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 at the intersection of 42nd St. and 9th Ave. S. Authorities aren’t releasing any other information saying the case is still...
valleynewslive.com
Avian influenza confirmed in Cass County chicken flock
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock in Cass County, North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture says the premises have been quarantined, and the flock is being depopulated to prevent the...
valleynewslive.com
FargoDome could get some necessary upgrades in the future
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FargoDome is turning 30 years old in December and it could soon be getting a facelift. FargoDome officials say they’ve been working with architects for many years to plan out some necessary upgrades to the facility. This includes adding more space to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
valleynewslive.com
FargoDome sees some staffing shortages ahead of Bison season home opener
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seats at the FargoDome will once again be filled with fans as the Bison’s season home opener takes place this weekend. The event falls in the middle of labor day weekend and FargoDome officials say they are facing some staffing shortages. “It’s ok...
valleynewslive.com
First ever first day of school for new Capstone Academy in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The doors opened for the first time this morning for a new school in south Fargo which aims to teach students the ‘classical’ way. “Well, good morning! I am glad you’re here!” Capstone Academy’s Headmaster Paul Fisher said as he greeted a student walking up the school’s sidewalk.
wdayradionow.com
Man undergoing Mental Health Crisis helped down from Fargo Sanford Medical Building
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is being evaluated after climbing the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. According to reports, the man was experiencing a mental health crisis and climbed the side of the building. Fargo police, EMS, and a negotiator were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday. After...
Comments / 1