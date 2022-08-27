FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A downtown Fargo brewery is closing its doors. Drumconrath Brewing announced on its Facebook page Monday that the taproom is underperforming. The owner, Sam Corr, said while they pushed through the pandemic, expanding distribution to six states, the same can’t be said for the taproom. In his post he said from the moment they opened it failed to perform at a level befitting it’s cost and the only option is to completely close up shop.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO