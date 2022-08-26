Read full article on original website
Co-conspirator in Mississippi election commission case that defrauded thousands pleads guilty
Sudie Jones-Teague has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud, and bribery charges in connection with the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case. Jones-Teague was arrested earlier this year in February. She pleaded guilty to illegally working to have her company approved as a vendor for Hinds County and be paid without...
mageenews.com
Rankin County Woman Found Guilty of Conspiring to Falsify Business and Income Records
Jackson, Miss. – A Pearl woman was found guilty by a federal jury on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, of conspiring to falsify business and income records with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
WLBT
Council seeking expedited decision in trash-related veto case
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is seeking an expedited decision in a case that could determine whether the mayor can veto a council no-vote. Tuesday, attorneys for the council filed a motion seeking the request with the Mississippi Supreme Court. It comes just days after Mayor Chokwe...
WLBT
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon fat and oil recycling business, has pled guilty to illegally dumping industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system. On Wednesday, Robert David Douglas, 60,...
WLBT
Lincoln Co. voters say ‘yes’ to medical marijuana in special election
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Lincoln County voters said “yes” to medical marijuana in a special election on Tuesday. Unofficial results showed 1,387 votes for and 1,203 votes against, overturning the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors’ decision to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program.
WLBT
Yazoo City woman guilty of kidnapping one of two children in home
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Yazoo City was convicted of kidnapping on Tuesday, August 23. Tamela Harris was found guilty of a kidnapping by the Yazoo County Circuit Court involving one of two children found in her home by the FBI in 2021. When approached by the...
mageenews.com
Jackson Felon Sentenced to Over Five Years in Federal Prison for Possession of Firearm
Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 62 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Jackson Field Office.
WLBT
Federal disaster declared for Jackson water crisis: Now what?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson water crisis is catching national attention. And it’s officially a federal disaster. Here’s how we got here. The Jackson Mayor declared a water system emergency Monday night. Tuesday morning the Department of Health issued an emergency order. The Governor declared a state of emergency soon after. And by Tuesday night, the President signed off on the state’s federal disaster declaration request. That means…money to help handle the immediate problems.
Voters in one county vote to opt in to Mississippi medical marijuana program
Voters in one Mississippi county voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries and other facilities in a special election Tuesday. The election in Lincoln County only had one issue on the ballot — referencing the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act SB2095 — and only two options, “for” or “against” the “cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis in Lincoln County.”
WLBT
‘It’s a positive move’: Council members applaud governor’s decision to help Jackson with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several members of the Jackson City Council are applauding Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision to step in and help Jackson address its water crisis. Monday, Reeves announced that the state was coming in to help the city make much needed repairs at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Meanwhile, he was calling in the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and National Guard to help distribute water to residents.
WLBT
Lumumba and governor united in dealing with water crisis; mayor says the two are not having ‘dueling press conferences’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he and Gov. Tate Reeves are unified in their effort to restore water to the tens of thousands of customers impacted by the city’s latest water crisis, despite not appearing with him at press conferences on Monday and Tuesday.
Jackson man pleads guilty to 2021 armed carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to armed carjacking on Tuesday, August 30. According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint in Jackson on February 7, 2021. Holder was indicted by a federal grand jury for armed carjacking on April 14. 2021. Holder will be sentenced on […]
WLBT
State government offices and services impacted by Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State government agencies are making adjustments because of Jackson’s water woes. Pull up to the North side of the Mississippi State Capitol, and you’ll see a parked port john. “They rolled up the porta johns outside,” said Sen. Josh Harkins. “So, it is concerning...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man charged with receiving stolen property
A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday and charged with receiving stolen property. On Monday, John-Taylor Burton, 31, was taken into custody for an incident on July 19. Burton is reported to have taken a cell phone at the Home Depot. Burton is currently being held without bond until he...
WLBT
Things To Know for Wednesday, August 31
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration on Tuesday. The president...
WLBT
Significant pay raises on tap for Jackson’s public works, parks and rec employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of Jackson’s hardest-working employees will be getting a significant pay raise as part of the city’s 2022-23 budget. Tuesday, the city council approved raising pay for workers across the department, in part, to make the city more competitive with the private sector. The...
Keilar asks mayor who's to blame for water crisis. Hear his response
Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, tells New Day anchor Brianna Keilar that his city’s ongoing water crisis is the result of “years and years of accumulated problems.”
WLBT
President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration on Tuesday. The president ordered Federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the city of Jackson’s water crisis. “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security [and the] Federal Emergency Management Agency...
WLBT
Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s public works director says he has been reassigned, amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. “He asked me to come in and...
Former Jackson Public Works director reassigned to new role
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Public Works director has been reassigned to a new role. Marlin King, Jr., told WJTV 12 News that as of Tuesday, August 30, he is the deputy director of the Public Works Department. He said the new role has to do more with administrative duties. This comes after Governor Tate […]
