Hinds County, MS

mageenews.com

Rankin County Woman Found Guilty of Conspiring to Falsify Business and Income Records

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Pearl woman was found guilty by a federal jury on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, of conspiring to falsify business and income records with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Council seeking expedited decision in trash-related veto case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is seeking an expedited decision in a case that could determine whether the mayor can veto a council no-vote. Tuesday, attorneys for the council filed a motion seeking the request with the Mississippi Supreme Court. It comes just days after Mayor Chokwe...
JACKSON, MS
Hinds County, MS
mageenews.com

Jackson Felon Sentenced to Over Five Years in Federal Prison for Possession of Firearm

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 62 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Federal disaster declared for Jackson water crisis: Now what?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson water crisis is catching national attention. And it’s officially a federal disaster. Here’s how we got here. The Jackson Mayor declared a water system emergency Monday night. Tuesday morning the Department of Health issued an emergency order. The Governor declared a state of emergency soon after. And by Tuesday night, the President signed off on the state’s federal disaster declaration request. That means…money to help handle the immediate problems.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Voters in one county vote to opt in to Mississippi medical marijuana program

Voters in one Mississippi county voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries and other facilities in a special election Tuesday. The election in Lincoln County only had one issue on the ballot — referencing the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act SB2095 — and only two options, “for” or “against” the “cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis in Lincoln County.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

‘It’s a positive move’: Council members applaud governor’s decision to help Jackson with water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several members of the Jackson City Council are applauding Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision to step in and help Jackson address its water crisis. Monday, Reeves announced that the state was coming in to help the city make much needed repairs at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Meanwhile, he was calling in the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and National Guard to help distribute water to residents.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man pleads guilty to 2021 armed carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to armed carjacking on Tuesday, August 30. According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint in Jackson on February 7, 2021. Holder was indicted by a federal grand jury for armed carjacking on April 14. 2021. Holder will be sentenced on […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

State government offices and services impacted by Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State government agencies are making adjustments because of Jackson’s water woes. Pull up to the North side of the Mississippi State Capitol, and you’ll see a parked port john. “They rolled up the porta johns outside,” said Sen. Josh Harkins. “So, it is concerning...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man charged with receiving stolen property

A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday and charged with receiving stolen property. On Monday, John-Taylor Burton, 31, was taken into custody for an incident on July 19. Burton is reported to have taken a cell phone at the Home Depot. Burton is currently being held without bond until he...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Wednesday, August 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration on Tuesday. The president...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s public works director says he has been reassigned, amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. “He asked me to come in and...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Jackson Public Works director reassigned to new role

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Public Works director has been reassigned to a new role. Marlin King, Jr., told WJTV 12 News that as of Tuesday, August 30, he is the deputy director of the Public Works Department. He said the new role has to do more with administrative duties. This comes after Governor Tate […]
JACKSON, MS

