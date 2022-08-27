ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Reno

NV Energy asking customers to conserve electricity during heat wave

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is asking its customers to do their part during the upcoming heat wave by conserving electricity. In an email sent Tuesday night, the utility said higher temperatures usually lead to increased A/C usage causing increased power bills. NV Energy...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Work continues to clear Foothill home

While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New affordable housing breaks ground in Carson City Thursday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New affordable housing is scheduled to break ground Thursday in Carson City. The housing will be 160-unit complex called Sierra Flats. Phase one of the construction will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family units with average rental prices expected to be between $450 and $1,150.
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Site preparation to begin for Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The first phase of the Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project will begin soon, officials announced on Tuesday. The city of South Lake Tahoe and Related California announced that the first phase will begin with site preparation and infrastructure work. Vertical construction of 68 affordable housing units will take place once building season commences in May 2023.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burning Man#The Washoe County Library#Gmr
KOLO TV Reno

Don’t forget to set those early morning alarms for this year’s Great Reno Balloon Race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In less than two weeks, dozens of hot air balloons will take to the skies during the Great Reno Balloon Race 2022. Executive director, Pete Copeland, and launch commander, Aaron Dieringer, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this major spectacle that’ll likely have more than 120,000 visitors flocking to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 30, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I’ll follow up on a reported high-speed chase that led from Douglas into Carson City around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two were arrested in Carson after what my tipster said was a foot pursuit. The open house for the sawmill is 4-7 p.m. today at...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

County explores RV park sites

A site near the old Washoe Campground is one of three proposed for small RV parks on Douglas County property. Around 60 Ruhenstroth residents turned out on Tuesday to talk about the proposals at the Fairgrounds and down along the Carson River. “This is the first step of 1,000,” Community...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mynews4.com

Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Western Nevada under extended heat advisory for Labor Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded their excessive heat watch to a heat advisory for western Nevada for the upcoming holiday weekend. Dangerously hot conditions including temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees are forecasted over the weekend. The advisory...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevadans asked to light up skylines for suicide prevention week

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is asking Nevadans to light up purple and turquoise for suicide prevention week. People across the state are asked to light their skylines up from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 as a way to remember the lives lost to suicide and to remind people across the state they are not alone in their struggles.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

No injuries reported after car hits WCSD school bus in north Reno

No one was injured after a car hit a Washoe County School District school bus in north Reno Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at the intersection of Sutro Street and North McCarran Blvd. around 3:00 P.M. on Monday, August 29, 2022. An officer on scene told us a Four-door...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County seeking information on missing 15-year-old boy

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a missing 15-year-old boy. They say Joseph Altig left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. You will not need to identify yourself to give information. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
RENO, NV
foxla.com

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy