Celebrities

Mark Wahlberg says Kevin Hart pushed him into sexy nude scene: ‘He did me dirty’

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Kevin Hart bamboozled Marky Mark into getting him to do his first-ever nude scene.

Mark Wahlberg, 51, stopped by “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” on Thursday and explained that he’d already agreed to star in 43-year-old Hart’s Netflix buddy comedy “Me Time” when the comedian decided to expose his bare derriere.

“He [Hart] came to me with [the movie] and John Hamberg and I said, ‘Absolutely,'” Wahlberg recalled. “But then, of course, they rewrote the part a little bit because, before my entrance, I had clothes on. Now I’m naked.”

“They had me out there in Long Beach for 12 hours, a– -out,” Wahlberg said. “I just got a pair of Travis Scott Jordans on. Got me a– naked, then he put me in Daisy Dukes.”

“I mean, he did me dirty,” added Hollywood fave Wahlberg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlPlO_0hX8mlPN00
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg attend the Netflix premiere of “Me Time” in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.
Getty Images

Wahlberg plays Hart’s old friend in the movie — which dropped Friday on Netflix — as the two reconnect and get into some mayhem while the family of Hart’s character goes on a trip.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdGTu_0hX8mlPN00
Mark Wahlberg’s birth chart: How he became one of the highest-paid actors

“But the scenes are so funny, so I’m like, you know what? I got to do the same thing. I got to be fearless as an actor and just go for it and try it,” Wahlberg told Big Boy.

In the end, Wahlberg was so OK with the nude scenes that he even sat his wife and daughter down — without context — to watch it.

“The first time I first come out a— naked, my daughter — her face was purple but laughing hysterically,” Wahlberg recalled. “I mean, she was a little embarrassed but she couldn’t stop, man.”

Earlier this month, he also revealed that his kids are “terribly embarrassed” by his fashion choices during the 1990s and his “Good Vibrations” days .

“My son, the whole time we were on summer break, doesn’t have a shirt on and has his underwear hanging out. He totally stole the whole look,” he laughed in an interview.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kctwd4w7R0?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

But what hasn’t changed since is his rock-solid bod. The famously fit workout addict is known to wake up at 2 a.m. every morning so that he can be in the gym by 3 a.m.

In 2017, Wahlberg is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood by Forbes, with an astonishing income of $68 million thanks to movies like “Ted,” “Planet of the Apes,” and “The Perfect Storm.”

UPI News

Avril Lavigne receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Singer Avril Lavigne received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album. Lavigne's Let Go was released on June 4, 2002, and she has been nominated for eight Grammys throughout her career. During her speech in front of Amoeba Music in Los Angeles, Lavigne thanked her family and friends for supporting her and music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada, and he believed in me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
