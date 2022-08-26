CommUNITY Worship gathering presents $5,000 to CAER

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Flanked by storm clouds in every direction, the second CommUNITY Worship Service on Aug. 17 at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds in Elk River provided a message of joy and peace and drove home the importance of these fruits of the Spirit during high top moments in life as well as difficult seasons of life.

“Our lives need to be marked with celebration,” said Pastor Bryan Talso of Emmanuel Christian Center of Elk River. “We have a lot to celebrate. Our God of the universe loves everyone of us and he paid so much on our behalf.”

Thunderstorms held off for several hundred people attending the worship service, which culminated with the Elk River Ministerial Association, the host of the event, presenting Community Aid Elk River, the local food shelf, with a check for $5,000 and praying over Heather Kliewer, CAER’s executive director.

Kliewer said it was overwhelming.

“There’s so much need,” Kliewer told the Star News after the service. “The need is overwhelming is what I say, but so is the giving and support.

“Everybody wants to know how we’re doing, and it’s so nice... we’re so supported. That was a big check, and I was very surprised. We have been invited to so many things and it’s nice that people know we are there.”

CAER was founded in 1979 by leaders of 12 area churches. They joined hands to provide a continuous means of providing for people in need. The Elk River operation, located at 12621 Elk Lake Road, served 52 families on the day of the Aug. 17 event.

“They came in for groceries and fresh produce,” Kliewer said.

Bjorn Dixon, pastor at the WHY Church and chairman of the Elk River Ministerial Association, said CAER was chosen due to how hard inflation is hitting families.

Participating churches included: Central Lutheran Church, Christ Church, Church of Hope, Emmanuel Christian Center, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gateway Church, Hope Connection, Living Waters Church, Nowthen Alliance, River of Life, Church of St. Andrew, The WHY Church, Timber Bay and Young Life.

The numbers at CAER have been climbing of late. The food shelf served 440 families in April, 580 in May, 660 in June and 789 in July, Kliewer explained earlier that day at a meeting of community leaders hosted by the District 728 superintendent of schools.

Kliewer said that the food shelf also helps out with rent and utilities and seasonal needs like school supplies and winter coats.

CAER had appointments to give out backpacks filled with school supplies on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Ninety-six families came out and picked out 253 backpacks. More will continue to be given out on Thursdays and Fridays when families show up for Kids Weekend CAER Packages that are distributed all year long.

And, it won’t be long and the operation will be collecting winter coats for distribution.

Kliewer said she and her team of volunteers can’t provide these assists alone, “so we are so grateful for the support of this community.”

CAER works with a variety of non-profits and other community organizations like Guardian Angels, Open Doors for Youth, Thumbs Up, and the Elk River Area School District to name a few.

“And the faith community is still supporting us,” Kliewer said. “So thank you for this ministry that is still going 43 years later.”

The worship service included a chance for Kliewer to get up on stage and share about CAER’s mission. She said the organization works to provide food in a dignified, kind and respectful way.

“Families get to decide what they want, and it’s not us deciding what we think they should have,” Kliewer said.

She shared a story how it came to be that CAER had sauerkraut available. It was something they had never ordered, but once they did they realized it was popular. The day it was ordered and showed up, the product was flying off the shelf.

The ministerial association took up an offering during the service. There also was a band comprised of members of area churches who sang Christian songs and others who read Scripture. There were also food trucks and yard games on the perimeter of the community venue.

Dixon said the rain held off until the last person had exited the event.

“Everyone left without (taking on) a drop of rainwater,” Dixon said.

Pastors Talso, Pullar addressed crowd at worship service

During his message, Talso asked those in attendance to imagine a world without celebration. For instance, what if the Elk River Elks football team scored the winning touchdown and fans just sat and ate their popcorn? Or a minister proclaimed a couple husband and wife at a wedding ceremony and the people in the pews sat looking at their phones and scrolling through messages or social media posts?

Or what if it was at a surprise 40th birthday party where people stood emotionless when the guest of honor came through the doorway to the party?

“We are going to express and celebrate,” Talso said. “It’s easy to celebrate in high top moments. What about in the difficult seasons?”

Talso spoke of David in the Bible and how he understood God’s grace for his life, God’s goodness, forgiveness and mercy that God gave him.

“In those moments (of difficulty) he understood an attitude of praise and an attitude of worship,” Talso said, noting that in the same way some Christians practice reading scripture, or praying or fasting, “why shouldn’t we learn a discipline of praise, amen. We need to make sure it’s in our rhythms of life.”

Talso said God inhabits people’s praises (Psalm 22:3) and by giving him the honor and glory others will see of God’s greatness.

“Let the whole world know what he has done...,” Talso said. “Has God redeemed you? Has he set you free? Has he healed you? Has he restored your marriage?”

Pastor Bob Pullar, of Living Waters Church in Elk River, talked about joy and peace, two things Jesus told his disciples he would leave them with.

He said a person does not need to produce joy.

“You just need to possess a joy that already exists,” he said. “Fruit of the Spirit with a capital S.... is resident within you. So, it isn’t a matter of finding the right circumstances to produce joy. It is a reality of possession, the joy that is already mine.”

Pullar suggested letting gentleness and graciousness be known, acknowledging it is easier if you’re joyful.

“Some of us are going through stuff,” he said. “To hear about celebrating or joy can be a little like... fingernails on a chalkboard. I believe Apostle Paul understood that and he had a solution.

“Don’t worry,” Pullar said of Apostle Paul’s advice. “Pray. Make your request known to God with thanksgiving. There might not be a lot to be joyful about.

“You can rejoice that your citizenship is in heaven. You can rejoice that you have a God that when you pray will hear you. You have an internal destination in the presence of God.”

Pullar asked people in attendance if they realized that worry is just talking to yourself about something you can’t change.

“But prayer is talking to God about something he can change,” Pullar said.

Pullar told a story of Paul in Acts, Chapter 16 when he was tossed into jail and how he dealt with it by rejoicing in the Lord.

“Why am I telling this story,” Pullar asked. “He lived it. If he lived it we can live it. We are carriers of peace we can give away because the source is inexhaustible.``