Iowa Auditor Rob Sand announces cost-cutting competition winners
Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand held a news conference about the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program winners Monday, Aug. 29 at the Iowa State Capitol. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) More city and county governments are participating in the state auditor’s cost-cutting competition this year, Iowa Auditor...
Iowa’s new voting rules: What to know as absentee voting requests start
Carroll County voters mark their ballots for the 2022 primary election. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowans are now able to request absentee ballots to vote in the general election, but changes to state voting laws mean Iowans will not be able to cast their votes until later than they may have in the past.
Iowa launches merged Health and Human Services department
Melting snow on the steps of the Iowa State Capitol. (Photo by Katie Akin / Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa officially has a new government department: Health and Human Services. The new agency, which combines the state’s departments of public health and human services, unveiled its new mission and brand this week. The department plans to merge the agencies’ social media page and a new HHS website will replace the old agencies’ websites this fall.
