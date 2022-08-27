ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
oc-breeze.com

Huntington Beach native serves aboard USNS Mercy

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adrianne Foggetti, from Huntington Beach, Calif., right, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Merrill, from Adrian, Mich., treat a simulated patient during a crash and salvage drill near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program

The City of Los Alamitos invites all Juniors or Seniors attending Los Alamitos High School to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program launching September 2022. This free program will benefit students who want to be civically engaged within their community and learn about their local government.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

La Palma police blotter, August 18 to August 24, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 18, 2022. Counseling...
LA PALMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westminster, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Westminster, CA
County
Orange County, CA
oc-breeze.com

Help the Boys and Girls Clubs make a Field of Dreams a reality for our Club youth

Please join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress in thanking the Angels Baseball Foundation as we plan our annual gala and auction. This year’s gala titled the Field of Dreams will be held at Angel Stadium on September 24th from 5:30 – 11:00 pm. This year’s gala will raise money to provide free and low-cost summer and afterschool program activities for children and teens in Anaheim, Cypress and surrounding areas. We are also committed to providing Club scholarships to children from military-affiliated families. Without the Club, many local children and teens would be home alone, unsupervised and vulnerable to dangerous influences.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Assembly#California Dream#American Dream#Politics Local#Election Local#The Tri Ta For Assembly#The Lincoln Club
oc-breeze.com

Come and enjoy free entertainment at the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta

St. Irenaeus parishioners, Diocese of Orange parishioners, and community members who enjoy free musical entertainment are invited to come to the Fall Fiesta at St. Irenaeus Parish on September 16-17 and be entertained by a variety of different groups throughout the day and night. Fiesta Co-Chair Kyeli Roberts has arranged for the following groups to perform for each of the days. DJ Music will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. A variety of DJ Music will be played between group performances during all three days.
ORANGE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach man sentenced for child trafficking

Four years after a Long Beach man was arrested on child trafficking charges, the suspect was sentenced to 61 years to life in prison. The investigation began on February 20, 2018, when detectives assigned to the Long Beach Police Department Vice Investigation Detail discovered a sexually exploited minor was posting a commercial sex advertisement online. Vice Detectives were able to locate and recover three victims, two minors and one adult.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
oc-breeze.com

Cypress police blotter, August 22 to August 28, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. August 22, 2022. Hospital Transport –...
CYPRESS, CA
oc-breeze.com

AUHSD Highlights Booklet now available

The AUHSD Highlights Booklet is now available in a digital format. The flipbook provides information, including QR codes connected to videos, about the many excellent programs, projects, and events throughout the Anaheim Union High School District, including:. Innovative Career Pathways. AUHSD + Google Certificates. Anaheim’s Innovative Mentoring Experience. The...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy