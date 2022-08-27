Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 30, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph...
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach native serves aboard USNS Mercy
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adrianne Foggetti, from Huntington Beach, Calif., right, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brendan Merrill, from Adrian, Mich., treat a simulated patient during a crash and salvage drill near the pilot house aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022.
oc-breeze.com
City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program
The City of Los Alamitos invites all Juniors or Seniors attending Los Alamitos High School to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program launching September 2022. This free program will benefit students who want to be civically engaged within their community and learn about their local government.
oc-breeze.com
La Palma police blotter, August 18 to August 24, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 18, 2022. Counseling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
Join the Cypress Police Foundation for A Night at the Races on October 8, 2022
Join the Cypress Police Foundation for A Night at the Races with live Quarterhouse racing! Your generous support includes entry to the Vista Terrace, free parking, Vessels Club entry, racing form, visit from a handicapper and jockey, silent auction, food and a night of fun!. This event will take place...
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove’s cooling center to open Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5
Due to temperatures forecast to exceed 95 degrees, the City of Garden Grove will open a public cooling center on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 through Monday, September 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cooling center will be located at the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center, located at 13641 Deodara Drive, in Garden Grove Park.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at East 7th Street and West Campus Drive
On Aug. 22, 2022, at approximately 1:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian walking in lanes of traffic at East 7th Street and Campus Drive, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious female pedestrian on the roadway suffering...
oc-breeze.com
Help the Boys and Girls Clubs make a Field of Dreams a reality for our Club youth
Please join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress in thanking the Angels Baseball Foundation as we plan our annual gala and auction. This year’s gala titled the Field of Dreams will be held at Angel Stadium on September 24th from 5:30 – 11:00 pm. This year’s gala will raise money to provide free and low-cost summer and afterschool program activities for children and teens in Anaheim, Cypress and surrounding areas. We are also committed to providing Club scholarships to children from military-affiliated families. Without the Club, many local children and teens would be home alone, unsupervised and vulnerable to dangerous influences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oc-breeze.com
Visit Anaheim focuses on short term convention business, bookings up by 11 percent compared to 2019
Visit Anaheim, the official destination marketing organization for Anaheim, announced its 2022 confirmed bookings for the Anaheim Convention Center are up 11 percent compared to 2019. Strategically focused on booking short-term convention business to fuel local recovery, Visit Anaheim will host 90 percent of these Anaheim events from 2022–2024.
oc-breeze.com
Come and enjoy free entertainment at the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta
St. Irenaeus parishioners, Diocese of Orange parishioners, and community members who enjoy free musical entertainment are invited to come to the Fall Fiesta at St. Irenaeus Parish on September 16-17 and be entertained by a variety of different groups throughout the day and night. Fiesta Co-Chair Kyeli Roberts has arranged for the following groups to perform for each of the days. DJ Music will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. A variety of DJ Music will be played between group performances during all three days.
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach Police Department to hold DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on September 2, 2022
The Seal Beach Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday, September 2, 2022, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach man sentenced for child trafficking
Four years after a Long Beach man was arrested on child trafficking charges, the suspect was sentenced to 61 years to life in prison. The investigation began on February 20, 2018, when detectives assigned to the Long Beach Police Department Vice Investigation Detail discovered a sexually exploited minor was posting a commercial sex advertisement online. Vice Detectives were able to locate and recover three victims, two minors and one adult.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oc-breeze.com
CHP investigates fatal traffic crash involving the Huntington Beach Police
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m., an officer with the Huntington Beach Police Department was responding to a radio call on North Pacific Avenue near Broadway in Sunset Beach, when they were involved in a traffic crash with a pedestrian. The victim was transported to UCI Medical...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Detectives arrest two suspects for the attempted kidnapping of a baby
On August 20, 2022 at approximately 12:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, which was later determined to be an attempted kidnapping. Upon arrival, officers contacted three physically uninjured victims, two women and one baby...
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, August 22 to August 28, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. August 22, 2022. Hospital Transport –...
oc-breeze.com
AUHSD Highlights Booklet now available
The AUHSD Highlights Booklet is now available in a digital format. The flipbook provides information, including QR codes connected to videos, about the many excellent programs, projects, and events throughout the Anaheim Union High School District, including:. Innovative Career Pathways. AUHSD + Google Certificates. Anaheim’s Innovative Mentoring Experience. The...
Comments / 2