ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Haiti reveals ‘colossal loss’ of $4M worth of corruption

By EVENS SANON, DÁNICA COTO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A soccer field that was paid for but never built. A school that diverted resources from its students. A mayor who ran city hall out of his mother’s home and avoided property taxes.

Officials say these and dozens of other alleged acts of corruption cost Haiti’s government a “colossal loss” of some 500 million gourdes ($4 million) at a time when state infrastructure is collapsing amid political instability and deepening poverty.

The allegations were released Thursday by Haiti’s antigovernment corruption unit, whose general director, Hans Joseph, pledged to go after those who “torpedo the public treasury and asphyxiate the country’s economic and social development efforts.”

He called on Haiti’s judicial officials to act on his agency’s findings.

Jacques Lafontant, government commissioner for the capital of Port-au-Prince, told The Associated Press on Friday that he would order all those named in the report to appear before a judge.

“The process will start without any delay,” he said.

The 30-page report released to the public summarizes lengthy investigations launched by Joseph’s agency and provides a window into rampant corruption across Haiti, where more than 60% of its more than 11 million people struggle to survive on about $2 a day.

The agency pursued 10 unrelated investigations, finding alleged corruption in places including two schools, three mayors’ offices and three government agencies.

It accused the general director of Haiti’s National Lottery of diverting more than 41 million Haitian gourdes ($300,000) with help from her brother — a legal professional — and of not charging companies operating rights, resulting in a shortfall of 269 million gourdes (more than $2 million) to the public treasury.

In addition, it found irregularities with debit cards that Haiti’s National Police issued to employees, noting that benefits illegally given to those who were fired or retired resulted in a loss of more than 18.2 million gourdes ($140,000) in the span of just three months.

It also accused the former mayor of the southern coastal town of Petit-Goave of diverting nearly 12.8 million gourdes (more than $98,000) slated for several projects.

The former official also allegedly set up city hall in his mother’s home, “putting himself in a situation where it was necessary to choose between protecting the interests of the mayor’s office or those of his mother,” the report said. It accused him of not paying taxes on the property and said money was missing from the employee payroll.

A former mayor of the north coastal town of Anse-Rouge was accused of creating more than two dozen fictional employees whose checks were going to the city’s accountant. In addition, the report said there was no evidence of five purported sanitation projects on which 835,000 gourdes ($6,400) was spent and no proof that 595,000 gourdes ($4,500) offered by the international aid group Oxfam to buy fuel was used for that purpose.

Also in the north, a former mayor of Saint-Raphael was accused of paying a company more than 2 million gourdes ($15,000) for a soccer field and reading center that were never built. The anti-corruption agency said it tried to track down the company’s officials but said the physical address provided did not exist.

The agency accused the former director of a school in Maissade in central Haiti of diverting more than 2 million gourdes ($15,000), alleging he had only 735 students instead of the 1,004 registered.

Joseph said that despite Haiti’s “major structural differences,” he hoped the government could recover its assets and fully punish those whom he called “enemies of the republic.”

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Corruption#Infrastructure#Colossal
The Associated Press

Solomon Islands asks navies not to send ships pending review

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands on Wednesday asked countries to not send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are overhauled, amid concerns over a new security pact between the Solomons and China. The government made the request after the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Oliver Henry and the British navy patrol boat HMS Spey canceled planned port calls last week due to bureaucratic delays. The United States and Britain are among countries concerned that a new security pact with Beijing could lead to a Chinese naval base being constructed less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off Australia’s northeast coast. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the Oliver Henry crew had failed to provide required information in time for his office to approve the visit. The Oliver Henry refueled at Papua New Guinea instead.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Greece: 71 migrants aboard boat reaching southern island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities on Friday raised to 71 the number of migrants aboard a sailboat that reached the southern island of Kythera a day earlier, the third crammed vessel to do so in two days. The boat, a sailing catamaran, was located in the early hours of Thursday off Kythera’s western coastline. The coast guard said seven women and 12 minors were among the 71 people aboard. Nine were from Iran and the rest from Iraq. On Thursday, the coast guard had said initial indications were that the boat had been carrying 67 people. Some 170 people, the vast majority from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, had arrived to Kythera on another two sailing boats on Wednesday. The coast guard said five people were arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling - three Turkish nationals who had been on board the first vessel, and two Russian nationals on the second.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top director in the Western Pacific, Dr. Takeshi Kasai, has been indefinitely removed from his post, according to internal correspondence obtained by The Associated Press. Kasai’s removal comes months after an AP investigation revealed that dozens of staffers accused him of...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Puerto Rico
Axios

Guatemala intensifying crackdown on human rights defenders, group warns

A Guatemalan human rights group is warning that the country's government has intensified its crackdown on rights defenders, journalists and judicial workers. Driving the news: The group, Udefegua, has documented more than 560 attacks, including police brutality and “spurious” and “unfounded” criminal cases. The organization has...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Venezuela, Colombia take step toward normalizing ties

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The governments of Venezuela and Colombia took a step toward normalizing ties Monday when President Nicolás Maduro hosted an event to welcome the newly appointed ambassador from the neighboring country, a post that had been empty since 2019 over a diplomatic impasse. Colombian Ambassador...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Venezuelan migration picks up, reaches about 6.8M

LOS PATIOS, Colombia (AP) — Arbelys Briceño fixed her eyes on the chicken soup in the plastic container set before her, the first warm meal she’d had in days. She began eating slowly, almost hesitantly, but then picked up the pace — and snagged another serving when soup kitchen workers offered seconds. It was her eighth day on a journey from her Venezuelan hometown to Peru, a country the 14-year-old couldn’t place on a map but that her older brother had set as their destination. Mosquitoes had marked her legs. The sun had baked her face. “It is as if it were a vacation but with lots of walking,” Arbelys said with an outlook far more upbeat than that of most Venezuelan migrants trying to escape poverty in their once-prosperous country. About 6.8 million Venezuelans have left their homeland since an economic crisis took hold in earnest in 2014 for the country of some 28 million people. Most have gone to nearby nations in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than 2.4 million are in Colombia, where Arbelys and her brother had paused on their trek.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Diplomat accused of NY rape ‘recalled’ to South Sudan, stripped of duties and now under ‘full investigation,’ Foreign Affairs ministry says

The South Sudan diplomat accused of raping a woman in Washington Heights has been recalled to his native country, according to a statement from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Charles Oliha, 46, managed to dodge a rape charge because of his diplomatic status after being briefly detained by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

New air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray

The capital of the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray was hit by an air strike around midnight Tuesday, Tigray rebels and hospital officials said, the latest such attack reported in just a few days. Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief clinical director at Mekele's Ayder Referral Hospital, also said on Twitter there had been a drone attack "close to midnight" near Mekele general hospital.
AFRICA
The Associated Press

Australian FM warns East Timorese against Chinese debt

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister used a visit to East Timor on Thursday to warn the nation against going into “unsustainable debt” to the Chinese on a major gas project. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she discussed with East Timorese President Jose Ramos-Horta the...
ECONOMY
AFP

18 die as Madagascar police shoot at albino kidnap protesters: medic

Eighteen people died Monday after police in Madagascar opened fire on what they called a lynch mob angered at the kidnapping of an albino child, a senior doctor told AFP. Dozens were wounded, some of them seriously. "At the moment, 18 people have died in all, nine on the spot and nine in hospital," said doctor Tango Oscar Toky, chief physician at a hospital in southeastern Madagascar.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Rescue operations end in Nigeria building collapse; 1 dead

One person has died after a three-story building under construction in northwestern Nigeria collapsed, the emergency services said Wednesday. The victim died at the hospital where six others pulled from the rubble were treated and released, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency said.The building crumbled on Monday in Kano, northern Nigeria’s commercial hub, and rescue operations have ended, Nura Abdullahi, head of Kano's disaster management agency. “We called it off because we came to the conclusion that there was nobody still under the rubble,” Abdullahi said Wednesday.Of the eight people pulled from the rubble, “one person that has multiple fractures...
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC News

Protests in India against release of 11 convicted rapists

NEW DELHI — Hundreds of people on Saturday held demonstrations in several parts of India to protest a recent government decision to free 11 men who had been jailed for life for gang raping a Muslim woman during India’s devastating 2002 religious riots. The protesters in the country’s...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy