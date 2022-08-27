Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
PLANetizen
California High-Speed Rail Recommits to Bakersfield-to-Merced Segment
“The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors announced on Wednesday that they approved the continued construction of the network into both Merced and Bakersfield,” reports Evan Symon for California Globe. Construction between Bakersfield and Merced is already underway, but the recent infusion of federal funding for the project,...
When an Oil Well Is Your Neighbor
ARVIN, Calif.—On a blistering July afternoon, a rusty pumpjack bobs noisily as it sucks up tarry oil in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Arvin, a close-knit farmworker community in the heart of California oil country. To an outsider, it’s a shock to see a pumpjack barely 25...
New free library coming to Bakersfield
The Housing and Opportunity Foundation announced the new "Bowers Book Depot" free library, designed to directly serve those living in low-income public housing units.
Ca. Citrus Disease Warning and NCBA Applauds Gray Wolf Decision
**To help protect California’s $3.6 billion citrus industry from a new disease threat, ag officials want homeowners to sanitize their gardening tools before using them on citrus trees. They’re trying to stop spread of the citrus yellow vein clearing virus, first discovered this year in residential citrus trees in...
thesungazette.com
Tule River Reservation reaches for state’s help amid water crisis
TULARE COUNTY – The Tule River council hopes that asking the state for less might lead to more money as they drop their request from $30 million to $6.6 million to help mitigate their water crisis. Wells are running dry in the rolling foothills of the Tule River Reservation,...
Taft Midway Driller
Job seekers invited to Kern County Career Expo
Job seekers are invited to attend Kern County’s inaugural Career Expo on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern County Administrative Building, 1115 Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield,. Dozens of departments will be on hand recruiting for extra-help and full-time positions, as well as providing...
Truxtun Lake cleared of dead fish and water
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Truxtun Lake has been disappearing more and more because of California’s mega drought. As of this Monday, it’s now completely empty including the dead wildlife left behind. Truxtun Lake has been cleared out. Not only of its water but also of its rotting, dead fish. Just a week ago the lake […]
Closing arguments begin in Wible Road explosion trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jurors have listened to testimony for weeks and will soon be asked to decide whether two companies were negligent in a 2015 gas pipeline explosion that seriously burned two women and destroyed a house. Attorney Daniel Rodriguez, representing Gloria Ruckman and her mother, Amalia Leal, said Tuesday this case illustrates what […]
Bakersfield Channel
Another heatwave moves into California bringing serious heat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County, we have a beautiful day ahead with a forecast high for Bakersfield of 101 degrees. Expect clear skies and light winds. Tomorrow the fun begins as a dome of high pressure settles over The Great Basin. Bringing record breaking temperatures to...
msn.com
Longtime Bakersfield musician and wife found dead in desert east of California City
A longtime Bakersfield musician and his wife were recently found dead, stranded on a dirt road in a remote stretch of desert east of California City, authorities said. Kern County sheriff’s deputies, who had received a report about two bodies, found 88-year-old steel guitar player Larry Petree in the driver’s seat of his car and Betty leaning against the rear tire on Aug. 21. There were no signs of foul play.
Bakersfield Californian
Citrus risks unclear from virus ID'd in Tulare
Another incurable disease threatens Kern County's $1.3 billion citrus industry, this time a virus discovered 34 years ago in Pakistan but never in the Western Hemisphere until its finding in March during routine testing on a residential property in Tulare. Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus has the potential to cause...
Kern County renters without AC swelter through summer
In California, a heating system is a requirement for all rental units, but air conditioning is considered an amenity and is not needed for a rental unit to meet state habitability laws.
Man helped out of canal in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A good samaritan helped a man who was trapped in a canal in Downtown Bakersfield. A video sent to 17 News showed a man being helped by firefighters out of the canal behind the Beale Library on Truxtun Avenue. “The guy was down there in the dang siphon where it goes […]
Suspect of stabbing in south Bakersfield at large
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near a Walgreens in south Bakersfield, according to police officials. Police said they are still searching for the attacker. The incident happened just before midnight on Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue, according to PulsePoint. Police at the scene did not give much information on what happened but […]
KMPH.com
3 wanted for armed robberies in Tulare and Kern County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are searching for two men and a woman suspected of committing two different armed robberies. The first happened just before midnight at the Speedway Market on E. Sierra Ave. in Earlimart in Tulare County. One of the men fired a gun and took...
Two students in Kern County arrested for bringing guns to school
Parents at two different high schools in Kern County got concerning calls Monday about a student on campus with a gun.
Bakersfield Now
Man rescued from canal, fell in near Central Park at Mill Creek: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan Tuesday night from a canal on Truxtun Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said Amtrak reported a man drowning at around 8:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Truxtun Avenue near Central Park at Mill Creek.
Vigil held for slain CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community remembered CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala at a vigil Sunday evening in southwest Bakersfield. Dozens of people gathered in a parking lot at the Shops at River Walk, where Alcala was shot to death on Aug. 24. No information about a possible shooter or motive has been revealed. Family […]
Two arrested on murder, arson charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
