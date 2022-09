CLEVELAND (AP) — Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Gunnar Henderson might need a chinstrap or some Velcro to keep his helmet in place. Judging by Henderson’s major league debut, that might be a good idea. Henderson lost his batting helmet after connecting on a drive that traveled an estimated 429 feet, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 on Wednesday night. Henderson, called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day, homered to lead off the fourth inning against Triston McKenzie. The game’s No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America drove a 2-2 pitch to right-center field for his first big league hit. He singled in the ninth and went 2-for-4.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO