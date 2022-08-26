MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to reports of a shooting at 4:13 am, Wednesday, August 31. According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas of Rutherford where he is in stable condition." Molloy Lane, where the shooting was reported, is off the New Salem Highway and next to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. The address of where the man was shot is a company called Adient US, LLC in Murfreesboro. It is a company that makes automotive seats.

