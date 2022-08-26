Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim Hemraj
WSMV
Slain Smyrna store clerk remembered for his kindness, accused murderer caught
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the capture of the man who shot Nicholas Patterson during a robbery early Tuesday morning at the Twice Daily off Sam Ridley Parkway. Patterson, 34, was a clerk at the store. He died at the hospital...
wgnsradio.com
One man shot in Molloy Lane parking lot, off the New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to reports of a shooting at 4:13 am, Wednesday, August 31. According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas of Rutherford where he is in stable condition." Molloy Lane, where the shooting was reported, is off the New Salem Highway and next to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. The address of where the man was shot is a company called Adient US, LLC in Murfreesboro. It is a company that makes automotive seats.
WSMV
Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
WSMV
Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning. According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.
1 dead after shooting at North Nashville gas station
The shooting happened around 8:10 a.m. at a gas station at Jefferson Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
61-Year-Old John Taylor III Dead After Crash in Metro Nashville Area (Nashville, TN)
Official reports state that a Rutherford County resident was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Monday at 7.15 AM. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike and the man killed has been identified as [..]
WSMV
‘I was just so afraid’; serial robbery suspect accused of six different incidents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are hunting for a man seen on surveillance video robbing/attempting to rob more than three stores and banks. Police said they are looking for robbery suspect Robert Michael Durham, 43, who has six outstanding warrants in the following cases:. Pinnacle Bank, 2300 West End...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 34-Year Old Nicholas Patterson Died In Smyrna Gas Station Shooting
(SMYRNA) Smyrna police have released the name of the clerk who was shot to death around 3:00 o'clock Tuesday morning (9/30/2022) at the Shell convenience store on StoneCrest Boulevard near the hospital and Sam Ridley Parkway. 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced deceased. A spokesperson...
wgnsradio.com
An old-fashioned case of swindling, with body pillows and motor oil in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police were called by a loss prevention worker at Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street in regards to a case of swindling. Evidently, a 33-year-old Murfreesboro man entered the store and grabbed a pair of boots, motor oil, a body pillow and windshield wipers. With the odd combination of merchandise in hand, the suspect made his way to the customer service desk. There, he proceeded to return the goods to the store.
Italian tourist dies in hit-and-run crash, mentioned lack of Nashville sidewalks in online posts
Italian tourist in town to see Blondie concert dies in hit-and-run after mentioning lack of sidewalks in Nashville in online posts.
WSMV
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Accident of 61-Year-Old Rutherford County Resident on Hobson Pike in Metro Nashville Area
In Nashville, a Rutherford County resident was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday at 7:15 a.m. The accident occurred in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike and the man killed has been identified as John Taylor III. The 61-year-old LaVergne, TN resident was driving a 2005 Honda Accord when he was struck by a 2013 Cadillac sedan.
wpln.org
The country’s first Black-founded fair started in Middle Tennessee. Its legacy lives on from Gallatin to Detroit.
If you drive out to Gallatin and go down Blythe Street, you’ll come across an empty lot sandwiched between a housing development and a barbecue joint. It may not look like much, but this lot was the site of America’s oldest Black-founded fair. In the decades after Emancipation,...
Business ‘significantly’ damaged by fire in North Nashville
An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a building in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.
WSMV
Man captures burglers on camera searching for gun in his car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video captures burglars rummaging through a car looking for one thing and police say that one thing could make your car the next target. Neighbors said several cars were broken into on Thursday night. At first, they thought the person might have been looking for money until they checked a dashboard camera.
luxury-houses.net
This $12.799M One-of-a-kind Compound Provides Utmost Privacy or Hosts Lavish Events in Brentwood
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home filled with ornate details and flexible floor plan now available for sale. This home located at 9600 Concord Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Rebecca Norris Dinapoli – Compass RE (Phone: 615 400-6590, 615 475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
2 suspects in custody after Endangered Child Alert
Two people are facing charges following an Endangered Child Alert for a White County baby by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.
Woman charged with theft after stealing milk delivery truck in the Gulch
A woman faces felony theft charges after police say she stole a milk delivery truck and drove it to a homeless camp late Monday night.
Car part thieves caught on surveillance arrested by Hendersonville police
Hendersonville police arrested two men after an auto parts theft where business owners captured the entire incident on surveillance video.
