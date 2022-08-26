ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man shot in Molloy Lane parking lot, off the New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to reports of a shooting at 4:13 am, Wednesday, August 31. According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas of Rutherford where he is in stable condition." Molloy Lane, where the shooting was reported, is off the New Salem Highway and next to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. The address of where the man was shot is a company called Adient US, LLC in Murfreesboro. It is a company that makes automotive seats.
WSMV

Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
WSMV

Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning. According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.
UPDATE: 34-Year Old Nicholas Patterson Died In Smyrna Gas Station Shooting

(SMYRNA) Smyrna police have released the name of the clerk who was shot to death around 3:00 o'clock Tuesday morning (9/30/2022) at the Shell convenience store on StoneCrest Boulevard near the hospital and Sam Ridley Parkway. 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced deceased. A spokesperson...
An old-fashioned case of swindling, with body pillows and motor oil in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police were called by a loss prevention worker at Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street in regards to a case of swindling. Evidently, a 33-year-old Murfreesboro man entered the store and grabbed a pair of boots, motor oil, a body pillow and windshield wipers. With the odd combination of merchandise in hand, the suspect made his way to the customer service desk. There, he proceeded to return the goods to the store.
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
Man captures burglers on camera searching for gun in his car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video captures burglars rummaging through a car looking for one thing and police say that one thing could make your car the next target. Neighbors said several cars were broken into on Thursday night. At first, they thought the person might have been looking for money until they checked a dashboard camera.
This $12.799M One-of-a-kind Compound Provides Utmost Privacy or Hosts Lavish Events in Brentwood

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home filled with ornate details and flexible floor plan now available for sale. This home located at 9600 Concord Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Rebecca Norris Dinapoli – Compass RE (Phone: 615 400-6590, 615 475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
