Former Gears of War and Fortnite pro Xcells killed in shooting

On the night of August 24, Christopher "Xcells" Hill, a former Gears of War and Fortnite pro, was shot and killed at a home in Boones Hill, Virginia. That's according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, which shared details of its investigation Thursday.

As reported by WDBJ7 (opens in new tab), the incident occurred after a homeowner was approached by a man he didn't know, later identified as Hill, "resulting in the homeowner shooting and killing Hill." A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff's Department told WDBJ7 that no charges are currently pending.

Hill played Gears of War professionally for teams like Eunited, NRG, Hazard Esports, Enigma6, and Echo Fox before retiring in 2017. He also played Fortnite professionally in 2018 and 2019, but more recently, he'd been streaming on Twitch (opens in new tab) for 23,000 followers. He last streamed just two days before his killing.

Esports caster and talent manager Blaze remembered Hill on Twitter, calling him "one of the best players to ever touch Gears."

This one hurt, Chris was good man. Casting over him and knowing him was a pleasure. One of the best players to ever touch Gears. Rest in Peace bro 🕊️😢 @Xcells_ https://t.co/VayPYorzz8August 25, 2022

Former Gears pro and 10-time champion Nicholas "Icy" Cope expressed his grief on Twitter (opens in new tab) alongside many other friends and fellow esports players. "I'm heartbroken. Love you bud and I’m sorry this world was so hard on you. FUCK MAN. RIP."

Hill was 26 years old.

