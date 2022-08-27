ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Former Gears of War and Fortnite pro Xcells killed in shooting

By Morgan Park
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jprW_0hX8jPpe00
(Image credit: Joe Brady via Gears Pro Circuit)

On the night of August 24, Christopher "Xcells" Hill, a former Gears of War and Fortnite pro, was shot and killed at a home in Boones Hill, Virginia. That's according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, which shared details of its investigation Thursday.

As reported by WDBJ7 (opens in new tab), the incident occurred after a homeowner was approached by a man he didn't know, later identified as Hill, "resulting in the homeowner shooting and killing Hill." A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff's Department told WDBJ7 that no charges are currently pending.

Hill played Gears of War professionally for teams like Eunited, NRG, Hazard Esports, Enigma6, and Echo Fox before retiring in 2017. He also played Fortnite professionally in 2018 and 2019, but more recently, he'd been streaming on Twitch (opens in new tab) for 23,000 followers. He last streamed just two days before his killing.

Esports caster and talent manager Blaze remembered Hill on Twitter, calling him "one of the best players to ever touch Gears."

This one hurt, Chris was good man. Casting over him and knowing him was a pleasure. One of the best players to ever touch Gears. Rest in Peace bro 🕊️😢 @Xcells_ https://t.co/VayPYorzz8August 25, 2022

Former Gears pro and 10-time champion Nicholas "Icy" Cope expressed his grief on Twitter (opens in new tab) alongside many other friends and fellow esports players. "I'm heartbroken. Love you bud and I’m sorry this world was so hard on you. FUCK MAN. RIP."

Hill was 26 years old.

Thanks, Dot Esports (opens in new tab).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5uRw_0hX8jPpe00

Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Valve bans Steam curators suspected of scamming developers for free games

At least 20 curator pages with tens of thousands of followers vanished overnight. Earlier this week, indie developer Cowcat accused several Steam curators of trying to scam it out of free codes (opens in new tab) for its game, Brok the InvestiGator, and then publishing negative reviews after realizing the codes were actually for a free demo.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Free keys here for the first dynamic, open-world player-created MMO

Fractured Online is a dynamic and open-world sandbox MMO, where players choose where they want to go among three different but interconnected worlds. It skips the long grind in favour of a unique knowledge and talent system, which allows players to discover and learn new skills, master them quickly, and get into the action. You don't beat the bosses in this because you're high-level with sick equipment (though that helps). You can do it through pure skill.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, VA
Franklin County, VA
Crime & Safety
PC Gamer

Mafia 4 is in development, 2K confirms

A rumor (opens in new tab) surfaced earlier this year claiming that 2K Games' studio Hangar 13 was working on a new Mafia game under new leadership, following the departure of longtime president and chief creative officer Haden Blackman. Now it's official: In an interview posted at mafiagame.com (opens in new tab) to mark the 20th anniversary of the original Mafia, general manager Roman Hladík finally confirmed that it's happening.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Our highest-reviewed game of 2022 so far is immediately on Game Pass

Half Mermaid, the three-person studio led by FMV maestro Sam Barlow, released its latest game today. It's called Immortality, and like Barlow's past games, it's a live action video adventure in which players steer the storytelling by watching mysterious scenes out of order. We gave it a glowing 95% (opens in new tab) in our review, calling it Barlow's "best, most thought-provoking game yet." That's literally all I want to know about a story-heavy game before giving it a shot myself.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Developer suspects negative Steam reviews were written by vengeful scammers

Indie beat 'em up Brok the InvestiGator, released this week on Steam, wasn't on my radar until its official Twitter account pointed out something strange about the reviews coming in from Steam curators. In a thread (opens in new tab) posted on Sunday, developer Cowcat claimed that it was targeted by fraudulent curators who wrote bogus reviews after not even playing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fortnite#Gears Of War#Violent Crime#Hazard Esports
PC Gamer

Kermit in Spider-Man is anything but a muppet

The modding scene for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered (opens in new tab) has so far focused overwhelmingly on the wall-crawler himself, with character mods coming thick-and fast. It's not always producing the most aesthetically pleasing results: Saul Goodman's character model (opens in new tab) perched atop a skyscraper doesn't look cool so much as like something from a J-horror flick.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Wrath of the Lich King Classic's new group finder tool is a mess

Pre-patch players are frustrated with bugs and people abusing the system. Wrath of the Lich King Classic (opens in new tab)'s most controversial feature is one that didn't exist in the original, 14-year-old expansion. World of Warcraft Classic received its preparatory Wrath pre-patch (opens in new tab) this week, which...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
PC Gamer

Ubisoft pauses 'decommissioning' of old games, reverses course on DLC deactivation

Ubisoft also announced that instead of closing Anno 2070's online services, they're being upgraded. Ubisoft's shambolic "decommissioning (opens in new tab)" of more than a dozen older games took an unexpected turn today with a surprise announcement that the process—well, most of it—has been delayed to give people one final chance to snag the content that's going away.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Mafia for free is an offer you can't refuse

2K's golden goose is the Grand Theft Auto series, but in one of those quirks of fate the publisher also ended up eventually acquiring one of the only series that did a good job of offering an alternative. The original Mafia, released in 2002, was an early GTA competitor and many would say the best by a country mile: set in Illinois in the 1930s, the game followed the story of Tommy Angelo as he rose through the ranks of the Salieri mafia family.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This is the biggest working keyboard ever built

Youtube channel RKade (opens in new tab) is all about "gaming like you've never seen it" and I have to admit that I have never before seen two people build a 16-foot long keyboard from scratch. The build seems to be taking a tilt at the (currently vacant) Guinness World Records spot for 'biggest keyboard' though, as the RKade pair would find out, Guinness World Records are a load of rubbish.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Everywhere isn't a metaverse, it's Roblox for grown-ups

Sam Houser, one of the driving forces behind the rise of the Grand Theft Auto series and Rockstar North, has a battle cry. Or at least he used to. When things were going wrong, when one of Rockstar's big projects was running into trouble or a problem was particularly intractable, Houser would send up an internal batsignal and plead: "bring me the Benz!"
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Paradox is changing how it releases Crusader Kings 3 DLC, and the monarchs have some concerns

The DLC will add an array of new events to CK3, but fans are worried about the price, and what this means for the future. A bitesize DLC for Crusader Kings 3 is on its way, but it's neither an expansion nor a flavour pack. This time, we're getting the Friends And Foes event pack, which will release on Steam on September 8. Rather unusually, for something that's out in a week, Paradox has not said what it will be charging for the DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

I hope Ravenbound actually pulls off its open world roguelite mashup

Systemic Reaction wants to bring more players into the roguelite fold with a pretty, open world. "Open world roguelite" isn't a set of words I hear together often, possibly for good reason, but Avalanche Studios subsidiary Systemic Reaction is determined to make it work. Systemic shared a hands-off preview with me this week from Gamescom, and creative director Emil Kraftling explained how the heck they're planning to make these two seemingly opposed concepts work together. It's hard to make a judgment call without getting to play it myself, but it sure looks like Systemic is on the right track here. And I'm not just saying that because you can fly around the entire map as a bird.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy