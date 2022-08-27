ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Businesses continue to support Kids Ag Day

The 29th Kids Ag Day will take place Sept. 7 at Diamond K Farms, now operated by third-generation farmer, Josh Koelsch. Committee volunteers recently spent some time together and gathered for a photo with the newest trailer in the fleet that will be used for additional storage needed. A generous donation from ILS made this possible.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Volunteer work day Sept. 10 to paint Great Bend street mural

The Barton Arts Movement, in partnership with local nonprofit organization Great Bend Alive, is hosting a Volunteer Work Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 for the new Art Alley. This colorful street mural will be painted directly onto the pavement using specialized paint, located in the alley that connects Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue behind Dry Lake Brewing in downtown Great Bend. Local artist Melanie Ryan developed the design, and is spearheading the implementation of the new mural.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Russell water district planning $7.2 million overhaul of system

Water is the building block of life. And of economic development according to Russell Rural Water District 3 Manager Jamie Tomlinson. On the job for two years, Tomlinson is now overseeing a $7.2 million overhaul that will affect customers in four counties. A secondary project will eliminate Barton County Rural Water District 1 as it is absorbed into the Russell district.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Extension learning opportunities around the corner

The past ten days have been a whirlwind of activity. Our Program Development Committee met to welcome Monique, our new Family and Community Wellness agent in the Hays office. Conversation was lively as we planned for some issue-based programming in the months ahead. Then three days on our K-State campus participating in an agent update reinforced the important work we do in Extension related to health and wellness in our communities.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission approves 2023 budget, raises for employees

For weeks the Barton County Commission has talked about coming in at revenue neutral or better for the 2023 budget. Wednesday the governing body walked the walk. The commission approved a 2023 mill levy of 43.381, a reduction of nearly three mills from last year's budget. The new budget comes in $11,000 under the revenue-neutral rate set by last year's budget.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Another northern Barton Co. highway to be resurfaced

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced their latest approved bids last week for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The northern portion of Barton County received more love as a project for north U.S. 281 Highway was given the green light. KDOT Area Engineer Michelle Burnett, based out of Great...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton & Pawnee projects among KDOT's approved August bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Aug. 17, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Doniphan ‑...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/30) At 8:06 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 120 Road in Claflin. At 1:58 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 172. Cattle Out. At 3:48 p.m. a report of cattle out...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/29)

BOOKED: Kurt Klinger on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended, No Proof of Insurance, and Defective Tag Light, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR. BOOKED: Leatrice Christie on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Bonnie Roth...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Man arrested after stolen vehicle reported in Great Bend

On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 8:07 a.m., an officer from the Great Bend Police Department was dispatched to Burger King, 3929 10th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. Prior to the officer's arrival, Barton County Dispatch advised the reporting party stated an unknown black male wearing glasses had...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

