Kids Ag Day committee ready for 4th graders in Barton County
Roughly 400 fourth graders from Barton County experienced the agriculture life at last year’s Kids Ag Day, and organizers are expecting similar numbers for next week’s event. The 29th annual Kids Ag Day is Sept. 7 and will allow the grade school students a chance to get more...
Businesses continue to support Kids Ag Day
The 29th Kids Ag Day will take place Sept. 7 at Diamond K Farms, now operated by third-generation farmer, Josh Koelsch. Committee volunteers recently spent some time together and gathered for a photo with the newest trailer in the fleet that will be used for additional storage needed. A generous donation from ILS made this possible.
Stafford County announces location for new modular daycare
Slow and steady, as the tortoise knows, wins the race. In May, Stafford County Economic Development began making headway on a new childcare facility. The process has taken some time but last week Eco Devo Director Kathleen Norman was able to announce the location of the new modular daycare as 413 N. Pearl in St. John.
Volunteer work day Sept. 10 to paint Great Bend street mural
The Barton Arts Movement, in partnership with local nonprofit organization Great Bend Alive, is hosting a Volunteer Work Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 for the new Art Alley. This colorful street mural will be painted directly onto the pavement using specialized paint, located in the alley that connects Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue behind Dry Lake Brewing in downtown Great Bend. Local artist Melanie Ryan developed the design, and is spearheading the implementation of the new mural.
Hoping for further momentum from Great Bend’s art alley
The Barton Arts Movement (BAM), in partnership with Great Bend Alive, is hosting a volunteer work day on Sept. 10 to paint a street mural in the alleyway between Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue in Great Bend. Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district, located on Forest Avenue, has barricaded a block...
Russell water district planning $7.2 million overhaul of system
Water is the building block of life. And of economic development according to Russell Rural Water District 3 Manager Jamie Tomlinson. On the job for two years, Tomlinson is now overseeing a $7.2 million overhaul that will affect customers in four counties. A secondary project will eliminate Barton County Rural Water District 1 as it is absorbed into the Russell district.
KRUG: Extension learning opportunities around the corner
The past ten days have been a whirlwind of activity. Our Program Development Committee met to welcome Monique, our new Family and Community Wellness agent in the Hays office. Conversation was lively as we planned for some issue-based programming in the months ahead. Then three days on our K-State campus participating in an agent update reinforced the important work we do in Extension related to health and wellness in our communities.
Public meeting set on expanding US 56 Highway east of Great Bend
Talks of expanding U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, into a four-lane expressway have been ongoing for years. The Kansas Department of Transportation is conducting a public meeting on Sept. 15 in Great Bend to discuss the proposed plans to expand the highway. KDOT Area Engineer Michelle Burnett...
Sunflower Diversified Services to receive $10K from 100+ People Who Care
Sunflower Diversified Services is pleased to announce that they are the 2022 third quarter recipients of $10,000 in charitable donations from members of the 100+ People Who Care in Barton County group. The quarterly pledges of the 100+ People Who Care members will assist Sunflower’s Early Education Center, which houses...
Barton Commission approves 2023 budget, raises for employees
For weeks the Barton County Commission has talked about coming in at revenue neutral or better for the 2023 budget. Wednesday the governing body walked the walk. The commission approved a 2023 mill levy of 43.381, a reduction of nearly three mills from last year's budget. The new budget comes in $11,000 under the revenue-neutral rate set by last year's budget.
Another northern Barton Co. highway to be resurfaced
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced their latest approved bids last week for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The northern portion of Barton County received more love as a project for north U.S. 281 Highway was given the green light. KDOT Area Engineer Michelle Burnett, based out of Great...
Carnival returns to Labor Day Celebration ... at least this year
Of the many losses to COVID-19 over the past 27 months, one may have stayed under the radar more than most: the small carnival. Already working on shoestring budgets and booking months in advance, the industry has little margin for error. With no carnival at the Barton County Fair or...
Great Bend zoo animals with dreams of cooler weather
The temperatures are dropping closer to the 80s in central Kansas as we approach September, , but the staff at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo has put in a lot of work this summer to keep the animals cool and comfortable. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said while many of...
Barton & Pawnee projects among KDOT's approved August bids
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Aug. 17, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Doniphan ‑...
Cop Shop (8/30)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/30) At 8:06 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 120 Road in Claflin. At 1:58 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 172. Cattle Out. At 3:48 p.m. a report of cattle out...
Police determine no threat after McPherson school briefly locked down
MCPHERSON — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School, according to a media release. Just after 1:15 p.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
'Jackie Stiles Story' now available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime
The athletic accomplishments coming out of Claflin from 1994 to 1997 remain unmatched in the state history books. In that stretch, Jackie Stiles set single game, season, and career basketball scoring records that stand to this day. On the track, her 14 individual gold medals remain an all-time best in Kansas.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/29)
BOOKED: Kurt Klinger on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended, No Proof of Insurance, and Defective Tag Light, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR. BOOKED: Leatrice Christie on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Bonnie Roth...
Man arrested after stolen vehicle reported in Great Bend
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 8:07 a.m., an officer from the Great Bend Police Department was dispatched to Burger King, 3929 10th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. Prior to the officer's arrival, Barton County Dispatch advised the reporting party stated an unknown black male wearing glasses had...
Hays Police asking for public's help in identifying person of interest
The Hays Police Department is asking the public's assistance in identifying the person in the above photos, according to a social media post about 10 p.m. Tuesday. If you have any information or can help identify this person, please contact Officer Broadway with Hays PD at 785-625-1030.
Comments / 0