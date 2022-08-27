The past ten days have been a whirlwind of activity. Our Program Development Committee met to welcome Monique, our new Family and Community Wellness agent in the Hays office. Conversation was lively as we planned for some issue-based programming in the months ahead. Then three days on our K-State campus participating in an agent update reinforced the important work we do in Extension related to health and wellness in our communities.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO