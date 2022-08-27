ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Ocean State Job Lot takes over half of former Kmart store

A Rhode Island discount chain is taking over about half of a former Kmart store in Lancaster County. Ocean State Job Lot opened last week in the Kendig Square Shopping Center at 2600 Willow Street Pike North in East Lampeter Township. The store occupies 43,272 square feet of the total 87,671 square foot space. Ocean State Job Lot will lease out the remaining 44,399 square feet.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Hundreds proudly remember loved ones lost to drug overdose, vow to band together, force change

Even Miss Pennsylvania has been hurt by opioid addiction, losing an older brother she remembers as “one of the best people in my life.”. “People are usually shocked to find that out. I know a lot of you probably aren’t, because you know all too well that addiction knows no boundaries. It can happen to absolutely anyone,” Alysa Bainbridge told a crowd of hundreds on the steps of the state Capitol on Wednesday.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Two footwear stores to open at Tanger Outlets Lancaster

Note: The post has been updated with an expected opening timeframe for Crocs. Two footwear retailers are expected to open new stores in the Lancaster area. Crocs and Ugg are opening soon at Tanger Outlets Lancaster in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, according to the shopping center website. Both stores...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Attention candidates: Submit information for PennLive’s Voters Guide

PennLive is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania to gather information for its guide for voters to the November general election. Invitations to submit information for the Voters Guide were emailed to all Pennsylvania candidates in early August. Candidates are asked to respond by Sept. 7 to ensure that the candidates’ responses will appear in both online in PennLive and in print in The Patriot-News. The responses will not be edited by the League, and will be edited only as needed for clarity by PennLive.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PA’s surplus revenue should fund SERS | PennLive letters

According to all reports, including the governor and The Patriot-News, the state of Pennsylvania has several billion dollars of surplus revenue. As a retiree for the state, I am asking all the other retirees to do what I am in the process of doing. We need to contact our Representatives by phone, e-mail, and in person to fund the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) which they have ignored for the last twenty-odd years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

‘The Good Nurse,’ about Pa. hospital killer, to be released on Netflix

Netflix’s film about the Lehigh Valley’s most notorious killer is coming to screens in October. “The Good Nurse,” adapted from Charles Graeber’s book of the same name, is slated for a limited theatrical release on Oct. 19 and a Netflix premiere date of Oct. 26, according to a report from Variety. The film stars Academy Award winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain as convicted serial killer Charles Cullen and fellow nurse Amy Loughren, respectively.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

