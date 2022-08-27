Read full article on original website
Ocean State Job Lot takes over half of former Kmart store
A Rhode Island discount chain is taking over about half of a former Kmart store in Lancaster County. Ocean State Job Lot opened last week in the Kendig Square Shopping Center at 2600 Willow Street Pike North in East Lampeter Township. The store occupies 43,272 square feet of the total 87,671 square foot space. Ocean State Job Lot will lease out the remaining 44,399 square feet.
Popular N.J. hotel, indoor water park to reopen under new ownership
A New Jersey hotel and water park that has been closed for over two years will soon reopen. Mt. Laurel’s 14-acre hotel and water park, formerly known as The Hotel ML and Coco Key Water Resort, is reopening under new ownership, according to 42Freeway. The property is located at...
The Inflation Reduction Act is good for Pennsylvania | Opinion
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) - the most significant climate legislation in our nation’s history - will be a game changer for American industries, workers, and future generations. It is also especially good news for Pennsylvania.
Jollibee ready to open its first restaurant in Pa. this week
Jollibee restaurant will open its first store in Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept. 2, in Philadelphia. The fast-food chain is known for its fried chicken, Chickenjoy, chicken sandwiches and peach mango pie. The Philadelphia store is at 7340 Bustleton Ave. It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m....
Free paint-by-number projects based on Pennsylvania state parks and forests
Free, downloadable paint-by-number guides – a new one each month – are being offered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. The DIY project for September features a bull elk and two cow elk standing in a stream in the Pennsylvania Elk Range in the northcentral part of the state.
Pa. man who breached Capitol on Jan. 6 seeks dismissal of 3 charges
A Pennsylvania man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking to have three of the charges against him dismissed. Brian Gundersen, 28, who recently moved from State College to Lock Haven, is accused of illegally entering the Capitol and assaulting a police officer. Assistant...
Rare jellyfish with sting that can cause ‘intense pain’ found at N.J. beach
Maggie McGuire was at Sea Watch Beach in Manasquan with her family Monday when they spotted something unusual in the water — a small, umbrella-shaped, purplish-pink jellyfish speckled with dots. They scooped one up with their bucket and let it swim around in the water before eventually releasing it...
Hundreds proudly remember loved ones lost to drug overdose, vow to band together, force change
Even Miss Pennsylvania has been hurt by opioid addiction, losing an older brother she remembers as “one of the best people in my life.”. “People are usually shocked to find that out. I know a lot of you probably aren’t, because you know all too well that addiction knows no boundaries. It can happen to absolutely anyone,” Alysa Bainbridge told a crowd of hundreds on the steps of the state Capitol on Wednesday.”
Two footwear stores to open at Tanger Outlets Lancaster
Note: The post has been updated with an expected opening timeframe for Crocs. Two footwear retailers are expected to open new stores in the Lancaster area. Crocs and Ugg are opening soon at Tanger Outlets Lancaster in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, according to the shopping center website. Both stores...
Pennsylvania cops help bride, groom make it to church after limo breaks down
You have the right to get married on time. Pennsylvania cops gave a soon-to-be-wed couple a lift to their wedding after their limo broke down just before the ceremony. SIMILAR STORIES: Scenes from National Night Out 2022 in central Pa. CBS Local Pittsburgh reports how Andrew and Rebecca Daniocek got...
Native groups seek to repair lands damaged by colonization
KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) — Asa Peters marched into a thicket of Japanese knotweed in the woods of coastal Massachusetts this month and began steadily hacking the towering, dense vegetation down to size. The 24-year-old member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was among a cadre of volunteers rooting out invasive...
Attention candidates: Submit information for PennLive’s Voters Guide
PennLive is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania to gather information for its guide for voters to the November general election. Invitations to submit information for the Voters Guide were emailed to all Pennsylvania candidates in early August. Candidates are asked to respond by Sept. 7 to ensure that the candidates’ responses will appear in both online in PennLive and in print in The Patriot-News. The responses will not be edited by the League, and will be edited only as needed for clarity by PennLive.
Oz steps up attacks after Fetterman declines to participate in September debates
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s decision to skip a proposed debate next week has unleashed a flurry of increasingly harsh statements from Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign. The critical onslaught from Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon, led Fetterman’s campaign Wednesday morning to release a video of the...
Stimulus checks update: Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for $2,000 stimulus checks for many residents of the state. Though, the Republican-led general assembly continues to block Wolf’s plan to use the state’s budget toward relief, citing it would only worsen inflation. Wolf made the call to action on Monday...
PA’s surplus revenue should fund SERS | PennLive letters
According to all reports, including the governor and The Patriot-News, the state of Pennsylvania has several billion dollars of surplus revenue. As a retiree for the state, I am asking all the other retirees to do what I am in the process of doing. We need to contact our Representatives by phone, e-mail, and in person to fund the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) which they have ignored for the last twenty-odd years.
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
Half of Pennsylvania falls under drought watch after a summer with little rain
Residents of 36 Pennsylvania counties are being asked to reduce their water usage as the result of a drought watch, state officials said Wednesday. A number of central Pennsylvania counties are under the watch, including: Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and Berks. “A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over...
Another Pa. school district is banning the use of cell phones: report
Another Pennsylvania school district has announced that it will not allow students to access their cell phones during the school day. The Washington School District in western Pa. made the change to its policy right before the start of the new school year, according to WPXI. “We not only need...
Federal and state departments create partnership to enforce labor laws in Pa.
The Department of Labor & Industry and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division have announced a Memorandum of Understanding between the two government agencies to share information regarding violations of labor and workers’ compensation laws that fall under the investigation purview of both departments. “Our...
‘The Good Nurse,’ about Pa. hospital killer, to be released on Netflix
Netflix’s film about the Lehigh Valley’s most notorious killer is coming to screens in October. “The Good Nurse,” adapted from Charles Graeber’s book of the same name, is slated for a limited theatrical release on Oct. 19 and a Netflix premiere date of Oct. 26, according to a report from Variety. The film stars Academy Award winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain as convicted serial killer Charles Cullen and fellow nurse Amy Loughren, respectively.
