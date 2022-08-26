Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim Hemraj
One month into 988; Operator finds purpose from prior crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 988 operator reflects on one month since the launch of the crisis lifeline; for him, the work is personal. “I’ve been on the other side of the phone,” Greg Bennett said; who knows what it’s like to be in crisis? “About 11 years ago, I was at the lowest I’ve ever been. I had someone reach out to me. I was able to turn things around, and, ever since then, I’ve wanted to give back.”
Black Business Spotlight: BabyCake’s Bakery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Black Business Month comes to a close, the spotlight turns to another black-owned business about to open in Nashville: BabyCake’s Bakery. This is not your normal bakery because this one has your children in mind, with after-school baking classes beginning soon. The owner is...
More than two dozen Metro Schools staff members not yet paid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools confirms more than two dozen staff members have not yet been paid so far this year. The school district said in a statement it had identified 29 staff members who had worked the first pay period but had not been fully onboarded. This delayed payments, according to MNPS.
BNA expects 150,000+ passengers during Labor Day Weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport is expecting travel to pick up as early as Thursday for the Labor Day holiday. If you are a traveler, there are a few tips to keep in mind. “If you haven’t traveled in a while, it’s going to look very different. So,...
School asks artist to cover up ‘pet remembrance’ field painting; instead, he quits
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The groundskeeper who maintained the Macon County football field said he quit after he claimed the school told him to cover up his latest midfield painting. Shaun Trent had painted elaborate and often timely art on the high school football field for 12 years, and...
TBI, mental health officials discuss drug issues, risks of overdose
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services are hosting a news conference Wednesday to discuss the state’s illicit drug supply, the associated increase in overdose risk, and Tennessee’s comprehensive efforts to mitigate both from the law enforcement and mental health perspectives.
The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
25 Trousdale inmates celebrate graduation at Trousdale Turner
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Trousdale Correctional Center hosted a graduation celebration for 25 student-inmates and their families on Friday. CoreCivic officials said seven students earned a high school equivalency diploma, four students a Construction CORE Safety certificate, two students a vocational certificate in masonry, 11 students a Career Management for Success certificate of completion, and one student a paralegal certification from Blackstone Career Institute.
MNPS supports staff training to become teachers through scholarship program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will be working to recruit new teachers from within their current staff through a scholarship program called “Grow Your Own.”. The program supports staff looking to get a master’s degree to become an MNPS teacher. 11 former support staff employees...
‘Mr. Shrub’ still sprucing up Nashville yards after five decades
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man has had a green thumb for decades, and it won’t be fading anytime soon. Ray Irvine, known as Mr. Shrub, has been clipping and trimming his way through Nashville since the 1960s. His goal is to make front and back yards prettier, which he has done for more than five decades.
“Rae of Sunshine” gives suicide prevention presentation at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The students at Logan County High School received a presentation about suicide awareness and prevention from Taylora Schlosser, founder of “Rae of Sunshine”. Taylor Rae was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky getting ready to start her second semester. Her major scored her...
Districts concerned over new 3rd-grade policy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Legislation geared toward whether or not your third grader is on reading level is in full effect in Tennessee. Back in January 2021, state lawmakers created a new policy around third grade. If students don’t meet the required reading level, students may have to repeat the grade.
Gov. Bill Lee reveals enhanced safety measures for TN schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many school districts across the nation were forced to reevaluate the safety of their institutions. Tennessee schools followed suit, and Governor Bill Lee announced what his administration has been working toward to ensure student safety...
Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
Hermitage USPS post office temporarily close due to roof repairs
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A USPS post office in Hermitage will be temporarily closed. The post office, located at 3908 Lebanon Road will be closed for the completion of roof repairs. Retail and P.O. Box operations have been moved to the following location:. Goodlettsville Post Office. 301 Northcreek Boulevard. Goodlettsville,...
Metro council members hope to help women looking for abortion access
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Metro Council members are pushing back against Tennessee’s total abortion ban. Those council members against the ban are trying to get Metro Council to approve a grant for Planned Parenthood to help Nashvillians leave the state to get an abortion, but they still haven’t nailed down the source of funding.
‘Blessing’ turns into ‘curse’ after people dump junk at Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville church has been dealing with illegal dumping. A buildup of junk has been creating problems for church members and their local charity. One church leader said this may be the end of one program they used to help the community. The church has been...
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
Lane Motor Museum is home to large collection of European cars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s Lane Motor Museum has been home to the most extensive collection of European cars in the United States and is on Murfreesboro Road. The museum shows around 150 of Europe’s finest cars daily from an array of 500. Each has a story and not all were successful.
Ashland City businesses keep flowing after water conservation advisory
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Town of Ashland City told people Wednesday to conserve water after a chemical pump issue. The city said it happened in the morning at the Ashland City Water Treatment plant. Ashland City Mayor Jeffrey Smith says no chemicals were put in the water. However,...
