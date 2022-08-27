Read full article on original website
Related
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet
An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
Comments / 0