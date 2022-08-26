ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WSMV

Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
WJHL

What’s the penalty for illegally catching trout in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is one of Tennessee’s most popular outdoor activities. However, with the exception of one Free Fishing Day each year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) requires anglers to be licensed to catch fish in the state. There are a variety of hunting and fishing license packages available through the […]
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Police Departments In Tennessee| 2022

Do you have a deep-seated fascination with law enforcement, perhaps dating back to when you were a child, and you are curious about the highest-paid police departments in Tennessee?. If so, you’re in luck. With the assistance of data from BLS, we were able to identify the 15 best-paid police...
WSMV

One day left for Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’ve been getting used to tax-free groceries, that will soon be coming to an end. However, some people say they didn’t even know the tax holiday was going on. “It would have been nice to have known,” says Monica Zackery, a customer at...
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
radionwtn.com

Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN

MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
WREG

TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19  patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
