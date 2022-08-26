FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO