10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
WSMV
Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
THP troopers to do ‘more frequent, unannounced’ check-ins on Tennessee schools
In a video posted on Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee said the state's Department of Education has asked to use the remaining federal relief funds for school safety. While the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) appreciates the new measures, it says it's unfortunate the funds aren't being utilized to address the school staffing issues.
Police: Tennessee man in wheelchair tries to shoot at woman taking child to daycare
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for pointing a gun at a mother and her child in Tennessee
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
What’s the penalty for illegally catching trout in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is one of Tennessee’s most popular outdoor activities. However, with the exception of one Free Fishing Day each year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) requires anglers to be licensed to catch fish in the state. There are a variety of hunting and fishing license packages available through the […]
WTHR
Skeletal remains found almost 4 decades ago in Tennessee identified as missing Indiana child
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a child whose skeletal remains were found in Campbell County 37 years ago has been identified. The girl was identified as Tracy Sue Walker. Walker went missing from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978 when she was 15 years...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Police Departments In Tennessee| 2022
Do you have a deep-seated fascination with law enforcement, perhaps dating back to when you were a child, and you are curious about the highest-paid police departments in Tennessee?. If so, you’re in luck. With the assistance of data from BLS, we were able to identify the 15 best-paid police...
WSMV
One day left for Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’ve been getting used to tax-free groceries, that will soon be coming to an end. However, some people say they didn’t even know the tax holiday was going on. “It would have been nice to have known,” says Monica Zackery, a customer at...
No fentanyl has been found inside vape pens or marijuana by Tennessee labs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In November 2021, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said two deputies and a nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a vape pen at Sequoyah High School. All three people were given Narcan, according to MCSO. The incident resulted in crews wearing hazmat suits walking through the...
CNBC
Truck hits retaining wall, spills gallons of Alfredo sauce on I-55 in Tennessee
A tractor-trailer carrying Alfredo sauce crashed on Tennessee's I-55 highway yesterday The road was partially closed as teams cleaned up the mess. Police said the truck hit a retaining wall and noted one woman was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
Tennessee hunting and trapping season start dates
Fall is the time of year hunters can pursue their favorite game. Here's a look at when open season starts for squirrels, birds, deer and more.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
Police: Tennessee woman tries to run over ex with baby in car
Breuna Bankston has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, as well as one charge of child abuse and neglect or endangerment.
radionwtn.com
Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN
MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19 patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
Wondering where to pick apples in East Tennessee? Here are 3 great options for apple orchards where you can pick your own apples without too far of a drive.
