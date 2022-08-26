What an opening night for Hampton sophomore Jack Bullis in the Hawks’ 58-56 win at Lewiston. The sophomore running back carried the Hawks to the win with 177 yards rushing on 18 carries and two touchdown runs covering 16 and 30 yards. He hauled in four receptions for 107 yards and two more scores of 24 and 46 yards. On defense Bullis recorded 12 tackles and had one interception that went for a pick-six in the first quarter.

HAMPTON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO