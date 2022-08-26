Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Fillmore Central drops 3-0 match at Superior
SUPERIOR – Behind 5-9 junior Teegan Duncan the Superior Wildcats improved to 2-0 on Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of the Fillmore Central Panthers in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball. Superior won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-18. The Panthers fall to 0-5 on the year. Superior...
York News-Times
Knights handle Wolverines in four sets
WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights opened their volleyball season on the right foot, picking up a four-set victory over Wilber-Clatonia 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21. Senior Lily Otte led the Knights’ attack, hammering a team-high 10 kills. Marissa Endorf followed just behind her, as the junior whacked nine winners on 22 swings for a .318 hitting percentage. Together, the pair combined for 19 of Nebraska Lutheran’s 29 kills.
York News-Times
Hastings clobbers four home runs in 11-1 rout of Dukes
HASTINGS – The York Dukes went into Tuesday night’s matchup with Class B, No. 4 Hastings sporting a 6-1 record. The game, however, would be the toughest test to date for York when Hastings delivered a big blow early on their way to an 11-1 win over the Dukes.
York News-Times
Red zone efficiency key as Dukes trek to Hastings
YORK – A look at the stat sheet from last Friday’s game between York and Lexington would have suggested a rout rather than a 14-7 Duke win. The hosts racked up over 400 yards of offense and held the Minutemen to just 170 of offensive yardage – yet the game went into overtime because the Dukes could not finish drives in the red zone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Centennial drills 43 kills in 3-1 win over Central City
UTICA – The Bronco home opener Tuesday night was a successful one as they climbed to 3-2 on the year with a 3-1 win over the Central City Bison in non-conference volleyball. Centennial was aggressive at the net producing 43 kills to just 24 for the Bison in the 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15 win.
York News-Times
York tennis rolls past Beatrice
BEATRICE – The York Dukes made quick work of Beatrice on Tuesday, dispatching the Orangemen with a 9-0 sweep. “I was very surprised by the results because Beatrice has a very solid team,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “We really improved some things since our first outing. It's hard to single out anybody when the entire team played well.”
York News-Times
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
What an opening night for Hampton sophomore Jack Bullis in the Hawks’ 58-56 win at Lewiston. The sophomore running back carried the Hawks to the win with 177 yards rushing on 18 carries and two touchdown runs covering 16 and 30 yards. He hauled in four receptions for 107 yards and two more scores of 24 and 46 yards. On defense Bullis recorded 12 tackles and had one interception that went for a pick-six in the first quarter.
York News-Times
Duke’s long trip west pays off with second at Scottsbluff Invite
SCOTTSBLUFF – With Chimney Rock in the background, the annual trip west to the Scottsbluff Invite is an enjoyable and scenic adventure for the York girls golf team. The Scottsbluff Country Club course offers a tough layout and a challenge for all golfers. Scottsbluff’s experience on the course showed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Fillmore Central ‘D’ stops David City cold in 27-0 win
GENEVA - The Fillmore Central Panther defense put up a defensive wall Friday night holding the David City Scouts to just 103 yards of total offense. The Panther offense rolled up 367 yards and raced to the 27-0 win over the Scouts on opening night for both teams in prep football.
York News-Times
Knights’ aerial attacks stymies East Butler 51-2 in season opener
WACO — One of the most prolific passing combinations in the state in 2021 was Trey Richert to Trevor Hueske of Nebraska Lutheran, a pair of juniors. On the very first play of the game on offense for Nebraska Lutheran on Friday night, Richert hooked up with Hueske on a 63-yard scoring toss and the Knights were off and running on their way to a 51-2 win over the East Butler Tigers.
York News-Times
Duke softball unblemished at home quad
YORK – As the pitcher’s duel between York’s Lauryn Mattox and Makenzie Macrander of Ralston unfolded early Saturday afternoon, clouds rolled in and rain fell down upon the York Ballpark Complex. The weather eventually forced the cancelation of the final two games at the Dukes’ home quad,...
York News-Times
Hawks get past Mustangs and Tigers at East Butler Tri
BRAINARD – The East Butler Tigers hosted an all Crossroads Conference volleyball triangular on Tuesday night. The McCool Junction Mustangs and the Hampton Hawks joined the Tigers in prep action at East Butler High School. In the first match of the night it was the host Tigers with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
Hampton Hawks hold on for 58-56 win at Lewiston
LEWISTON — The Hampton Hawks built a 44-20 halftime lead and then held on for the 58-56 win over the Lewiston Tigers in D-6 prep football Friday night. Hampton’s 24-point halftime cushion was whittled to 52-36 through three quarters. Despite being outscored 20-6 over the final 12 minutes the Hawks were able to secure a fun bus ride home as they held on for the two-point win.
York News-Times
Hawks top Neligh-Oakdale at Axtell Invite
AXTELL - Hampton head coach Kayla Gaughen saw her team bounce back from a first round loss at the Axtell Invite on Saturday to give the first-year head coach the initial win of her career. Hampton won the first set with a 25-18 win, N-O bounced back for the 25-19...
York News-Times
Punts, passes and flags: Nebraska finds notable silver linings from loss
Stuck in the moments between a gut punch and a long overseas flight home Saturday, Nebraska players agreed they need to be better. But obscured in the outcome against Northwestern were a few notable areas in which the Huskers performed well in their season debut. Amid obvious struggles — missed...
York News-Times
Nebraska volleyball drops from No. 1 in rankings despite 3-0 start
The Nebraska volleyball team did not stay in the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings despite starting the season with three sweeps. When the AVCA poll was released Monday, Texas was No. 1, followed by Nebraska at No. 2. Nebraska was No. 1 in the preseason poll. The voting...
York News-Times
Annual soggy doggy day a success
YORK — It was a paw perfect Sunday at the York Aquatic Center when dog owners and their four legged friends took an afternoon dip in the pool. It was YAC’s 17th year of hosting the soggy doggy take over. For only five bucks a dog, they had free range of the pool from 5 to 7 p.m. before it was drained for the summer.
York News-Times
Just Melanie -- Boy, she deserves a break
It was 25-ish years ago when a younger me sat mystified at a county commissioner meeting, hardly understanding the language they spoke or the issues they were tackling. Wise Commissioner Bob Wolfe recognized my stupidity and gently nudged me as they prepared to convene as the Board of Equalization. “See...
York News-Times
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
York News-Times
Business Beat -- Self Storage set to begin construction
You’ve been driving by the sign for several months now. The one on the corner of Nebraska Avenue and 14th Street. The one that was touting the future construction of the new Depot Self Storage facility to be built there. Well, things have started to happen. Recently on Wednesday,...
Comments / 0