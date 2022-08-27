SLO man arrested after attacking, robbing victim at Atascadero park, police say

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested after attacking and robbing a man at an Atascadero park early Friday morning, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

At 1:22 a.m. Friday, Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton notified police that a patient in its care had sustained substantial injuries as the result of the attack, police said in a news release.

The man reportedly told officers that someone approached him while he was seated on a bench at Stadium Park and “struck him with an unknown object, causing great bodily harm,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the victim said the suspect took his cell phone and other personal items before fleeing the scene.

Police said the victim was able to provide a physical description of the suspect, later identified as Garret Michael Dollens, 31, of San Luis Obispo.

Investigators determined that Dollens was staying at a residence in the 5300 block of El Camino Real and “contacted him as he was leaving the residence by vehicle,” the release said.

“During a search of the vehicle, officers located the stolen cell phone belonging to the victim.” police said, and found “additional items belonging to the victim” at the residence where Dollen was staying.

Dollens was arrested on suspicion of charges of robbery and battery resulting in great bodily injury, the release said.

Dollens was being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

The incident is still being investigated by the Atascadero Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Rodriguez at 805-461-5051 .