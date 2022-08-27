ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

12 News

Valley authorities locate family of girl who was found alone

CHANDLER, Ariz. — UPDATE: MCSO has located the girl's parents. Maricopa County deputies are asking for help to reunite a 10-year-old girl with her family. The girl was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler on Tuesday. Police say she’s about 10 years old, 4 feet tall...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Arizona Supreme Court: Senate can keep audit records secret

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state Senate can keep hundreds of secret emails and other records related to its partisan review of the 2020 election because they are “privileged” and exempt from disclosure under state public records law. The unanimous ruling means...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Police investigating threatening note found at Phoenix school

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a threatening note found by a student at a school near 54th Street and Thomas Road. Police were notified Wednesday morning of the student's discovery at Archway Classical Academy Veritas elementary school and dispatched an officer to watch over the campus for the rest of the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Former PCSO deputy pleads guilty to burglarizing Valley weddings

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The former Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of crashing multiple Valley weddings and stealing property has pleaded guilty to several crimes, court records show. Landon Rankin, 55, was arrested in May by Chandler police after...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

CHANDLER, AZ
Vox

Americans keep moving to where the water isn’t

Even with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — which, name aside, is the most ambitious piece of climate-related legislation ever passed by Congress — the US is locked into decades of rising temperatures and more extreme weather. Just how warm it will get will depend on how quickly we can reduce carbon emissions and how sensitive the climate proves to be, but average global temperature increases of between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms seem most likely, with some regions experiencing much worse extremes.
PHOENIX, AZ
