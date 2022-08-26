Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
A scorcher; Portland hits 100 for the 5th time this summer as August wraps up
What a scorcher today! At the last moment (6pm) Portland International Airport made it to 100 degrees. Notice Portland is slightly hotter than surrounding cities. But Scappoose and Troutdale (also official metro stations) did make it to 99. 100 degree temperatures reached through the Gorge too. Dodson, Bonneville, and east to The Dalles hit the century mark. The official Hood River station is up in the lower valley...a bit cooler than at river level. It’s also surprising that PDX made it to 100 with very light easterly (offshore) flow that never surfaced within the metro area.
Air quality advisory issued for Willamette Valley
Moderate air-quality conditions will be possible around Portland today as wildfire smoke settles into the Willamette Valley from the Rum Creek Fire burning in Josephine County.
kptv.com
Portland man running across the country, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic, will succumb to his injuries after being hit by a truck along a road in Texas earlier this week. Grady Lambert’s parents, Mark and Julie, said their son was running...
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to reenergize "a new underground wire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Temperatures to soar back into upper 90s Tuesday for Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A heat advisory will go into effect at noon Tuesday as temperatures soar back into the upper 90s across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas. So far, it’s a mild and dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The official high temperature at Portland International Airport was 94 degrees Monday, and will likely be warmer Tuesday.
msn.com
Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night
Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
kptv.com
Rare and valuable plant stolen from North Portland shop
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not diamond rings, necklaces, or other jewelry this time around. Someone took something you’d naturally find on a hike -- a plant was stolen. Friday, Aug. 26, an extremely rare and valuable $500 plant was stolen from Reclamation, a plant store in Portland. Ana Kilbourne, the employee who was working at the time, says she feels taken advantage of.
kptv.com
10th annual Overdose Memorial held in Downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is making sure the lives lost to drug overdoses in our area are remembered on International Overdose Awareness and Prevention Day. The organization called Outside In held its 10th annual Overdose Memorial in Downtown Portland. On Wednesday night, the group created and displayed hundreds of purple hearts each containing a person’s name who died from an overdose. The display is between Southwest Salmon Street and Main Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Home damaged by fire in SE Portland, no injuries reported
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a home in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood early Wednesday morning. At about 4:19 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a house fire in the 6600 block of Southeast 56th Avenue. Crews arrived to the scene and found a single-story house with smoke and fire coming from the interior.
kptv.com
Hood to Coast relay team says van was broken into during race
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A van belonging to a Hood to Coast relay team was broken into Friday evening during the race. Jenn Basaraba, team captain, said she and her team were parked in a dirt lot near OMSI when someone broke into their van. Along the 200-mile course, there are major exchange points and OMSI is one of them. A spokesperson for Hood to Coast said there were a few van break-ins near OMSI, Basaraba’s being one of them. She said someone broke the lock on one of the sliding doors of their van, hopped inside, and took bags of personal belongings that belonged to her and her teammates.
kptv.com
Deputies searching for missing Portland man last seen along Washougal River
WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man last seen along the Washougal River. Blake N. Strong, 30, of Portland, was reported missing from a family home along the Washougal River in the early morning hours of Friday, August 26.
kptv.com
On the Go: Behind the scenes look at TriMet’s FX service
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet’s newest bus route is having an impact on the community in more ways than one. For more information about TriMet’s FX service, click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
People working to stay cool at the Oregon State Fair as temperatures rise
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - As the temperatures stand in the 90′s, people are still heading out the door to the Oregon State Fair. In fact, the fair folks have come up with a few different ways to keep you cool. The First-Aid workers at the fair tell FOX 12...
KTVZ
Hiker in fatal fall in Oregon identified, death ruled accidental
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin. In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental. Garcia’s body was found...
kptv.com
In-N-Out application for Beaverton restaurant denied
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After a public hearing June 16, an independent hearing officer denied the application to build an In-N-Out in Beaverton Monday, according to the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation. The fast food chain wanted to build near Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near SW 107th Avenue.
Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod
Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member
The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work. Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway. But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member. The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago. ODOT is not...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29
On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
kptv.com
On the Go at Oregon State Fair
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fair is in full swing at the fairgrounds in Salem. Complete with rides, performances, entertainment, and of course food, the Oregon State Fair is happening now through Labor Day. The Columbia Bank Concert Series includes performances by Shaggy, TLC, The Beach Boys, and...
Going to the Oregon State Fair on Labor Day Weekend? 5 Things to Know
It seems that one of the most popular searches this month amongst Washington state residents is about the Oregon State Fair. We want to know when is the Oregon State Fair, what can we expect if we go, and what other county and state fairs are happening this Labor Day holiday weekend?
Comments / 1