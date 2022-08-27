2 found dead in Sarasota County neighborhood

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead in Sarasota County on Friday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called to East Seminole Drive in South Venice just before 5:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the “incident is isolated in nature” and there is no danger to the public.

Deputies said the 800 block of East Seminole Drive is shut down for the investigation.

They ask people to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates on this developing story.

