murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Athena Care
Congratulations to Athena Care for their ribbon cutting on Monday, August 29th at 4pm. Athena Care is located at 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 202 (Stone Gate Corporate Center), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-320-1155.
Business ‘significantly’ damaged by fire in North Nashville
An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a building in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.
Oodles of doodles brought to Nashville Humane Association
In total there are 45 doodles. NHA said one of its transport partners managed to talk some breeders into surrendering their dogs.
wgnsradio.com
Changes to Downtown Murfreesboro to likely include MORE Residential Space
South Church Street in downtown Murfreesboro is growing residentially. While it may not be apparent now - it will be in the near future, which is why the parking lot across the street from what was once the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters is now cordoned off…. That was Murfreesboro Development Services...
murfreesboro.com
Fifth Veteran Impact Celebration Supports Effort of MTSU Daniels Center
It was a night to recognize veterans, Middle Tennessee State University student veterans, MTSU’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and present two inaugural awards. Nearly 250 people gathered for the fifth annual Veteran Impact Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Student Union Ballroom on campus.
Woman charged with theft after stealing milk delivery truck in the Gulch
A woman faces felony theft charges after police say she stole a milk delivery truck and drove it to a homeless camp late Monday night.
murfreesboro.com
Halloween Festival at Cannonsburgh Village
Now this looks like a blast! Mark your calendars. Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Come out to the Halloween Festival located at 312 S. Front Street in Murfreesboro at the historic Cannonsburgh Village. There will be Trick or Treating, Food Trucks, Vendors, Music, and more! To top all that off, there will be SCARYOKE! So bring your best… or worst, singing voice and have a spooky good time. Wearing costumes is encouraged but not required. FREE entry and leashed pets welcome!
WSMV
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
murfreesboro.com
Inaugural ‘Discover Rutherford’ Festival Showcases County’s Diversity
The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children, and available...
WSMV
Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
Clerk killed in attempted robbery at a Shell gas station in Smyrna
A gas station clerk is dead after being shot by a man Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at a Shell Fuel Station on Stonecrest Boulevard.
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Fall Friday Star Party Series Launches Sept. 2
Typically held on the first Friday of the month during the semester, the MTSU Department of Physics and Astronomy Friday Star Parties for fall 2022 will feature four events from September until December. Lecturer Abdorreza “Abdi” SamarBakhsh launches the series, presenting the topic “The Unprecedented Accuracy of Omar Khayyam’s Jalali...
WSMV
Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
wilsonpost.com
Townhomes proposed on Lebanon Outlets site
Townhomes could the first addition to the Lebanon Outlets site after the Lebanon Planning Commission received plans for the development. Lebanon Ventures LLC submitted preliminary plat plans for a development called One Lebanon Place, which calls for a 93-lot subdivision on about 10 acres on the Lebanon Outlets site. The entire property is about 40 acres.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run
The Travis Manion Foundation would like to invite the community out to join them in honoring the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes in the Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run. By participating, you’re directly supporting the Travis Manion Foundation, whose programs and initiatives help ensure that veterans, families of the fallen and their communities prosper. The Travis Manion Foundation provides for the Character Does Matter program taught by SROs to students attending Murfreesboro City Schools.
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
Cookeville HS lockdown: Student in custody, no weapon found on campus
Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, and a student was charged with making a false report.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
WSMV
1 dead after North Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
