Fire severely damages Central Islip home
A home was badly damaged after it went up in flames in Suffolk.
Suspect Nabbed After Riverhead Restaurant Burglary
A 42-year-old man is accused of smashing a Long Island restaurant's glass front door with a brick and stealing a bottle of tequila. The burglary happened at the Craft'd Restaurant and Bar, located at 127 East Main St. in Riverhead, at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.
Drunk Long Island Man Nabbed Traveling Wrong Way On Meadowbrook State Parkway, Police Say
State police likely averted tragedy after stopping an allegedly drunk, wrong-way driver on Long Island. Calls made to 911 started coming in at around 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead. Callers reported the driver was...
Good Samaritan Injured During Fight At Uniondale Restaurant, Police Says
A Good Samaritan was injured after grabbing a gun that was being used in an attack at a Long Island restaurant. The incident took place in Uniondale around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Uniondale at the Golden Crest Restaurant. According to detectives, Kevin Allen, age 50, of Roosevelt,...
Person Seriously Injured After Crash At Bridgeport Intersection
One person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. It happened in Bridgeport around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at East and Barnum avenues. Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, with the motorcyclist injured. The motorcyclist...
28-Year-Old From Sea Cliff Faces DWI Charge After Nassau County Crash Hospitalizes Pair
A 28-year-old man was charged after police said he crashed on a Long Island roadway while intoxicated, injuring himself and his passenger. Troopers responded to a report of a crash in Hempstead on the Loop Parkway ramp to the Meadowbrook State Parkway entrance at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, New York State Police said.
Prosecutor: 2 women found dead in house fire in Bloomingdale
Two women have been found dead following a fire in a home in Passaic County, according to the county prosecutor.
Beloved dog stolen from outside Long Island carpet store
Surveillance video shows a woman with two children first playing with the 12-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu mix, and then moments later, she picks up the dog and walks away.
LI boy, 9, dies at hospital after family's car struck by NYC drunk driver: police
Angel Salas, of Deer Park, died after suffering serious injuries in the crash early last Monday. He had been taken to Stony Book University Hospital following the crash, though it’s unclear exactly where or when he died.
Seaford Man Nabbed For Larceny, Police Say
A Long Island man with an arrest history was nabbed for alleged larceny. The incident took place around 5 a.m., in Levittown on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to detectives, police responded to 301 Newbridge Road for a larceny in progress. Upon confronting the subject, Scott Raba, age 51, of Seaford, he fled northbound on Newbridge Road into a wooded area.
18-Year-Old, 16-Year-Old Charged With Robbery In Incidents At Nassau County Gas Stations
Two teens are accused of attempting to rob a Long Island gas station and then robbing another gas station on the same morning. Rahquan Brooks, age 18, of the Bronx, and a 16-year-old boy, who was not identified because he is a minor, were arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, for incidents that happened earlier that day, the Nassau County Police Department reported.
Suffolk County police take two more guns off the street
West Babylon, New York- the Suffolk County Police Department has announced the arrest of two...
Suspects beat and rob gas station worker on Long Island: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Three suspects allegedly beat and robbed a worker at one of the two Long Island gas stations they targeted on Monday, officials said. Rahquan Brooks, 18, and his two accomplices punched and kicked a male employee, 48, at a BP gas station on Plandome Road in Manhasset at around 5:30 a.m., […]
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with vehicle
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 8:40 p.m. on the westbound side of Sunrise Highway, east of Route 112 in Patchogue, Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives began investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist. Robert Tavares was operating a 2018 Harley Davidson westbound on Sunrise Highway, east...
Car Crashes Into LA Fitness In East Patchogue
A driver was injured after crashing into the front of a Long Island fitness center. The incident occurred in North Patchogue around 2:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, at the LA Fitness on Gateway Boulevard. According to Suffolk County police, patrons were not injured, and the Brookhaven Town fire marshal and...
Woman Driver Charged with Murder in Fatal Queens Hit and Run
From the Desk of Melinda Katz, Queens District Attorney NEW YORK, NY – Queens District...
'His Intentions Were Clear': Man Charged In Brutal Machete Attack At Patchogue Store
The suspect in a brutal machete attack at a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Long Island that injured three people has been charged with attempted murder. Treyvius Tunstall, age 22, of West Babylon, was charged with multiple crimes in Suffolk County Monday, Aug. 29, stemming from the attack that injured a store manager and two customers.
Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After 2-Vehicle Crash In Patchogue
A 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway. The crash happened in Patchogue near Route 112 at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. A Patchogue man was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson west on Sunrise Highway when he...
Cops: Man who smashed glass door of Main Street bar to steal liquor is charged with burglary
A Riverhead man has been charged in the July 16 burglary of a Main Street bar. Riverhead Police said an investigation led to the arrest of Tramaine Gonzalez, 42, on a charge of burglary in the third degree in connection with the incident. Police said Gonzalez used a brick to...
Man Shot to Death in Doorway of Huntington Station Home
A Huntington Station man was shot to death after he answered a knock on his door, Suffolk County police said Sunday, the second such fatal attack in Huntington Station this month.
