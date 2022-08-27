Two teens are accused of attempting to rob a Long Island gas station and then robbing another gas station on the same morning. Rahquan Brooks, age 18, of the Bronx, and a 16-year-old boy, who was not identified because he is a minor, were arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, for incidents that happened earlier that day, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

