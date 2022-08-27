ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babylon, NY

Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed After Riverhead Restaurant Burglary

A 42-year-old man is accused of smashing a Long Island restaurant's glass front door with a brick and stealing a bottle of tequila. The burglary happened at the Craft'd Restaurant and Bar, located at 127 East Main St. in Riverhead, at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Babylon, NY
Babylon, NY
Daily Voice

Person Seriously Injured After Crash At Bridgeport Intersection

One person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. It happened in Bridgeport around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at East and Barnum avenues. Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, with the motorcyclist injured. The motorcyclist...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Seaford Man Nabbed For Larceny, Police Say

A Long Island man with an arrest history was nabbed for alleged larceny. The incident took place around 5 a.m., in Levittown on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to detectives, police responded to 301 Newbridge Road for a larceny in progress. Upon confronting the subject, Scott Raba, age 51, of Seaford, he fled northbound on Newbridge Road into a wooded area.
LEVITTOWN, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
PIX11

Suspects beat and rob gas station worker on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Three suspects allegedly beat and robbed a worker at one of the two Long Island gas stations they targeted on Monday, officials said. Rahquan Brooks, 18, and his two accomplices punched and kicked a male employee, 48, at a BP gas station on Plandome Road in Manhasset at around 5:30 a.m., […]
MANHASSET, NY
longislandadvance.net

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with vehicle

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 8:40 p.m. on the westbound side of Sunrise Highway, east of Route 112 in Patchogue, Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives began investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist. Robert Tavares was operating a 2018 Harley Davidson westbound on Sunrise Highway, east...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into LA Fitness In East Patchogue

A driver was injured after crashing into the front of a Long Island fitness center. The incident occurred in North Patchogue around 2:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, at the LA Fitness on Gateway Boulevard. According to Suffolk County police, patrons were not injured, and the Brookhaven Town fire marshal and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

