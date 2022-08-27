ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque city councilor competes in bladesmith reality show

By Natalie Wadas
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — An Albuquerque city councilor is getting national attention after taking up a hobby that turned into a thriving business.

City Councilor Dan Lewis will be featured on the show ‘ Forged in Fire ‘ on the History Channel. The councilor said forging knives and axes came about unexpectedly, “We’ve made hundreds of knives. I mean it started with one knife. I actually found a chisel after my father-in-law passed away, an old chisel in his old tool chest, and I forged that into my first knife, and hundreds of knives later, here we are.”

Lewis, who represents the far west side of Albuquerque, said he’s only been forging knives, swords, and other tools for four years. He and his brother started the company ‘Desert Forge Knives’ in 2019. They decided to take their skills to the next level and applied to be in the competition series.

The show focuses on timed competition forging a historical weapon. In Lewis’ episode, he competes with his brother, forging a weapon at their home in Albuquerque. They then move on to other rounds in New York. While Lewis can’t share yet how they did on the show, he said it was an honor to compete with other world-class bladesmiths.

“We can’t reveal any secrets, of course, of how the show is filmed and produced, but it was a great experience. I mean the competition is real, and you’re under time constraints that put a lot of pressure on you,” Lewis explained.

If Lewis and his brother win, they will get $10,000 dollars. Lewis noted he is proud to represent Albuquerque and the bladesmith community on the show. Councilor Lewis will be on the episode next Wednesday.

