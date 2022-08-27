ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Ribbon Cutting for Athena Care

Congratulations to Athena Care for their ribbon cutting on Monday, August 29th at 4pm. Athena Care is located at 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 202 (Stone Gate Corporate Center), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-320-1155.
Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run

The Travis Manion Foundation would like to invite the community out to join them in honoring the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes in the Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run. By participating, you’re directly supporting the Travis Manion Foundation, whose programs and initiatives help ensure that veterans, families of the fallen and their communities prosper. The Travis Manion Foundation provides for the Character Does Matter program taught by SROs to students attending Murfreesboro City Schools.
Fifth Veteran Impact Celebration Supports Effort of MTSU Daniels Center

It was a night to recognize veterans, Middle Tennessee State University student veterans, MTSU’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and present two inaugural awards. Nearly 250 people gathered for the fifth annual Veteran Impact Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Student Union Ballroom on campus.
MTSU Fall Friday Star Party Series Launches Sept. 2

Typically held on the first Friday of the month during the semester, the MTSU Department of Physics and Astronomy Friday Star Parties for fall 2022 will feature four events from September until December. Lecturer Abdorreza “Abdi” SamarBakhsh launches the series, presenting the topic “The Unprecedented Accuracy of Omar Khayyam’s Jalali...
The Factory at Franklin Demonstrates Commitment to Property’s History

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (August 29, 2022) – Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Carris Campbell,...
Halloween Festival at Cannonsburgh Village

Now this looks like a blast! Mark your calendars. Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Come out to the Halloween Festival located at 312 S. Front Street in Murfreesboro at the historic Cannonsburgh Village. There will be Trick or Treating, Food Trucks, Vendors, Music, and more! To top all that off, there will be SCARYOKE! So bring your best… or worst, singing voice and have a spooky good time. Wearing costumes is encouraged but not required. FREE entry and leashed pets welcome!
