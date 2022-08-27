Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpln.org
The country’s first Black-founded fair started in Middle Tennessee. Its legacy lives on from Gallatin to Detroit.
If you drive out to Gallatin and go down Blythe Street, you’ll come across an empty lot sandwiched between a housing development and a barbecue joint. It may not look like much, but this lot was the site of America’s oldest Black-founded fair. In the decades after Emancipation,...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Athena Care
Congratulations to Athena Care for their ribbon cutting on Monday, August 29th at 4pm. Athena Care is located at 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 202 (Stone Gate Corporate Center), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-320-1155.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run
The Travis Manion Foundation would like to invite the community out to join them in honoring the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes in the Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run. By participating, you’re directly supporting the Travis Manion Foundation, whose programs and initiatives help ensure that veterans, families of the fallen and their communities prosper. The Travis Manion Foundation provides for the Character Does Matter program taught by SROs to students attending Murfreesboro City Schools.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
Amy Grant gives herself ‘gift of a very simple fall’ after bike crash
The Christian artist said she was taking the fall off as a "gift" to herself in order to recover from her bike accident.
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead after shooting at North Nashville gas station
The shooting happened around 8:10 a.m. at a gas station at Jefferson Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.
fox17.com
Where to see a $3 movie in theaters across Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Scrambling for some Labor Day weekend plans? You can see a movie in theaters this Saturday for barely nothing!. Movie tickets across American theaters will cost only $3 for one day, Sept. 3, for "National Cinema Day." The Cinema Foundation said the super deal aims...
murfreesboro.com
Inaugural ‘Discover Rutherford’ Festival Showcases County’s Diversity
The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children, and available...
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
murfreesboro.com
Fifth Veteran Impact Celebration Supports Effort of MTSU Daniels Center
It was a night to recognize veterans, Middle Tennessee State University student veterans, MTSU’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and present two inaugural awards. Nearly 250 people gathered for the fifth annual Veteran Impact Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Student Union Ballroom on campus.
Wilson County goat up for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
The Stiles family in Wilson County has entered their goat, Dolph Lundgren, in America’s Favorite Pet Contest.
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
Neighborhood copes with heartache following Hendersonville double murder
A Hendersonville community is coping with heartache after many witnessed the murder of two of their neighbors.
Business ‘significantly’ damaged by fire in North Nashville
An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a building in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Fall Friday Star Party Series Launches Sept. 2
Typically held on the first Friday of the month during the semester, the MTSU Department of Physics and Astronomy Friday Star Parties for fall 2022 will feature four events from September until December. Lecturer Abdorreza “Abdi” SamarBakhsh launches the series, presenting the topic “The Unprecedented Accuracy of Omar Khayyam’s Jalali...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Demonstrates Commitment to Property’s History
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (August 29, 2022) – Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Carris Campbell,...
murfreesboro.com
Halloween Festival at Cannonsburgh Village
Now this looks like a blast! Mark your calendars. Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Come out to the Halloween Festival located at 312 S. Front Street in Murfreesboro at the historic Cannonsburgh Village. There will be Trick or Treating, Food Trucks, Vendors, Music, and more! To top all that off, there will be SCARYOKE! So bring your best… or worst, singing voice and have a spooky good time. Wearing costumes is encouraged but not required. FREE entry and leashed pets welcome!
Comments / 0