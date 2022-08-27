The Travis Manion Foundation would like to invite the community out to join them in honoring the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes in the Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run. By participating, you’re directly supporting the Travis Manion Foundation, whose programs and initiatives help ensure that veterans, families of the fallen and their communities prosper. The Travis Manion Foundation provides for the Character Does Matter program taught by SROs to students attending Murfreesboro City Schools.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO