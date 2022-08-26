ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
BROOKINGS, SD
E! News

Former USF Basketball Player Neena Pacholke Dead at 27

The basketball world has lost a former college athlete. Former point guard for the University of South Florida women's basketball team Neena Pacholke died on Aug. 27, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke shared on Instagram. The 27-year-old had worked as a morning anchor at News 9 in Wisconsin. "I don't have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Minnesota State
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost to be fired by the end of the season, college football analyst says

Scott Frost’s time in Nebraska could be up, Late Kick host Josh Pate says. Pate expects the Cornhuskers to pull the plug on the Scott Frost experiment by the end of the season following Week 0’s embarrassing loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers led by as much as 11 twice and saw both leads evaporate by game’s end.
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Lou Holtz Reveals Problem With Coach Brian Kelly

It's probably safe to say that Lou Holtz wasn't too sad to see Brian Kelly leave Notre Dame last season. Holtz, the legendary Fighting Irish head coach, constantly wrote letters to Kelly while he was in South Bend. However, according to Holtz, they went unanswered. "I wrote Brian Kelly maybe...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawson Garcia
The Spun

Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Dartmouth
On3.com

Who will land commitment from 5-star EDGE Keon Keeley?

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound prospect was committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, but backed off his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Aug. 17. Today, Alabama is believed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, addresses rumor of suspension

Malachi Coleman is the top overall recruit out of Nebraska for the class of 2023. He also addressed a wild message board rumor that began circulating over the weekend. In a screenshot shared by Craig Coleman, two posters on an “Inside Nebraska” message board are seen speculating about a potential suspension for Coleman who is in his senior high school season. One poster even speculated about “attitude-character problems.”
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy