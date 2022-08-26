Read full article on original website
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL・
Paul Finebaum Already Eliminated 1 Team From Playoff Contention
Notre Dame enters the season ranked fifth in the national polls, but faces a tall task opening up at Ohio State. The Fighting Irish could lose Saturday night's opener and still make the College Football Playoff, if they can run the table and finish 11-1. Paul Finebaum isn't giving them any chance of doing that though.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
Former USF Basketball Player Neena Pacholke Dead at 27
The basketball world has lost a former college athlete. Former point guard for the University of South Florida women's basketball team Neena Pacholke died on Aug. 27, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke shared on Instagram. The 27-year-old had worked as a morning anchor at News 9 in Wisconsin. "I don't have...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost to be fired by the end of the season, college football analyst says
Scott Frost’s time in Nebraska could be up, Late Kick host Josh Pate says. Pate expects the Cornhuskers to pull the plug on the Scott Frost experiment by the end of the season following Week 0’s embarrassing loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers led by as much as 11 twice and saw both leads evaporate by game’s end.
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
247Sports
UNC basketball picked No. 1 by college basketball coaches in anonymous poll
Caesar’s Sportsbook has Gonzaga and Houston as co-favorites to win the national championship in 2023. But college basketball coaches interviewed by CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander apparently disagreed, with North Carolina landing the highest percentage of No. 1 votes. In the first part of CBS Sports’...
Lou Holtz Reveals Problem With Coach Brian Kelly
It's probably safe to say that Lou Holtz wasn't too sad to see Brian Kelly leave Notre Dame last season. Holtz, the legendary Fighting Irish head coach, constantly wrote letters to Kelly while he was in South Bend. However, according to Holtz, they went unanswered. "I wrote Brian Kelly maybe...
Report: Chiefs Release Former Star WR Before Start of 2022 Season
The move could spell the end of the 2013 All-Pro’s career in the NFL.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost addresses question on potential tension with Nebraska OC Mark Whipple
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple addresses 'creative' comment from Scott Frost following loss in Week 0
Mark Whipple addressed “creative” comment from Scott Frost after the loss to Northwestern in Week 0. Frost made a comment about the offense’s creativity and it seemed to be a shot taken at Whipple. Four days after the loss, Whipple was not bothered by Frost’s comment about the offensive coaching staff.
Who will land commitment from 5-star EDGE Keon Keeley?
One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound prospect was committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, but backed off his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Aug. 17. Today, Alabama is believed...
More details emerge on Brian Robinson shooting, injuries after attempted robbery
On Sunday, news rocked the football world of former Alabama star turned Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson being the victim of a shooting during an attempted car jacking. Luckily, it was revealed the injuries were non-life threatening, but prayers and words of support were sent the way of Robinson....
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Jim Harbaugh just changed the way coaches will handle QB competitions
Jim Harbaugh has made a decision about his starting quarterback by making no decision. If you’re confused, follow along. And welcome to the world of protecting your roster, circa 2022. Harbaugh announced Saturday that he, as Michigan coach (and apparently King Solomon), would split the starting job in half....
saturdaytradition.com
Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, addresses rumor of suspension
Malachi Coleman is the top overall recruit out of Nebraska for the class of 2023. He also addressed a wild message board rumor that began circulating over the weekend. In a screenshot shared by Craig Coleman, two posters on an “Inside Nebraska” message board are seen speculating about a potential suspension for Coleman who is in his senior high school season. One poster even speculated about “attitude-character problems.”
An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup Against Florida State
The Seminoles return a number of starters, defensive scheme throws different looks consistently
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
