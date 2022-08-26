Tour de Steamboat raises over $100,000 for Yampa Valley nonprofits

Linda Long insists she is not retiring. After a decorated 50 years working as the crop superintendent for the Routt County Fair, 39 years as the fair’s building superintendent and 31 years on the Routt County Fair Board, she said she won’t feel comfortable stepping away until she has passed her wealth of knowledge to her successors. She says a two year transition period should be enough, but even after stepping away, Long doesn’t intend to stop working.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO