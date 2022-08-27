ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School has been awarded $95,000 from the school district after a settlement agreed that her First Amendment rights had been violated when she used a student’s dead name and was required to not tell their parents about their social transition.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with cake giveaway Sept. 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all of its locations. On Thursday, September 1st, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundlet, which are the store’s individually packaged miniature Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

UWGT’s Angel Romero appointed to Washburn University Board of Regents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Greater Topeka’s Angel Romero has been appointed to serve on the Washburn University Board of Regents. Washburn University says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Angel Romero to its Board of Regents. It noted the appointment was effective this August.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Signing Ceremony out at Fort Riley

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley hosted an Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony with USD 475 at Garrison Headquarters today. Fort Riley and USD 475 Geary County Schools partnered for the design-build agreement. This agreement allows Fort Riley to use the district contractors for capital improvement projects which will help Fort Riley complete projects faster and cheaper.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

6 K-State students awarded with scholarships to study internationally

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Six students from Kansas State University will be given up to $5,000 to study abroad over the school year. Kansas State University says that six of its students have been awarded the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad. K-State noted that recipients include:
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

HHHS remains at capacity, adoption fees reduced for all animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Helping Hands Humane Society continue to deal with capacity issues and they need your help. Between rabbits, dogs and cats, staff at the shelter said they are at full capacity - and now they need adopters, volunteers and donations. HHHS said volunteers are critical...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn University names new dean of students to start in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new dean of students will start her official duties in September as the new school year gets underway. Washburn University says Dr. Teresa L. Clounch has been named as the associate vice president of student life and dean of students. She will replace Dr. Joel Bluml who accepted a position as vice president for student engagement and athletics at the University of Providence in Montana.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD on the hunt for stolen bicycle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for a stolen bicycle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of theft. When officials arrived, they said...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Construction set to begin on final stretch of Shawnee Co. trail system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin on the final stretch of the trail system to connect Shawnee Co. parks. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the process to build the final 0.66 miles of trail to connect the trail system across the community is underway. It said a contract has been awarded to Kings Construction out of Oskaloosa to build a leg of the trail from SE 25th St. in Dornwood Park to SE 29th St.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man sent to hospital after box truck backs into pickup in KTAG lane

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after a box truck backed into his pickup in the KTAG lane in Lawrence. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, emergency crews were called to the Kansas Turnpike Plaza 202 in Lawrence with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Commissioners approved requests for DOC program and a 21-acre property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved two measures Monday, August 29, for the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and one company’s rezoning request. Commissioners approved the extension of a work training program through the Department of Corrections for another two years. The extension was...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating two separate incidences of criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers were called to Manhattan Christian College in the 1400 block of Fairchild Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS

