Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Related
WIBW
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School has been awarded $95,000 from the school district after a settlement agreed that her First Amendment rights had been violated when she used a student’s dead name and was required to not tell their parents about their social transition.
WIBW
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
WIBW
Ukrainian family gives update on son attending Topeka Public Schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -“I’m grateful to a community that has helped us to be here and we are best to be in Topeka and we are blessed to be in this school,” said Valeriia Babiichuk, mother of a new USD 501 student. Babiichuk moved to America with...
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Paraprofessional for 8 years finally gets her own classroom
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Lyndelle Anderson began as a paramedic, before moving to the field of education as a paraprofessional for eight years. Now, our hero has her own classroom at Whitson Elementary. Se thanks to a little inspiration in her life for the move. “I have a son, later on,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
WRHS wrestling coach, mental health advocate receives $181K at Advisors Excel presentation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn Rural High School wrestling coach spoke with members from Advisors Excel Wednesday, August 31, about mental health and received a surprise check from Advisors to support the coach’s cause. Damon Parker is the executive director of “The Jones Project,” the goal of the...
WIBW
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with cake giveaway Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all of its locations. On Thursday, September 1st, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundlet, which are the store’s individually packaged miniature Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt...
WIBW
UWGT’s Angel Romero appointed to Washburn University Board of Regents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Greater Topeka’s Angel Romero has been appointed to serve on the Washburn University Board of Regents. Washburn University says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Angel Romero to its Board of Regents. It noted the appointment was effective this August.
WIBW
Signing Ceremony out at Fort Riley
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley hosted an Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony with USD 475 at Garrison Headquarters today. Fort Riley and USD 475 Geary County Schools partnered for the design-build agreement. This agreement allows Fort Riley to use the district contractors for capital improvement projects which will help Fort Riley complete projects faster and cheaper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
6 K-State students awarded with scholarships to study internationally
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Six students from Kansas State University will be given up to $5,000 to study abroad over the school year. Kansas State University says that six of its students have been awarded the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad. K-State noted that recipients include:
WIBW
HHHS remains at capacity, adoption fees reduced for all animals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Helping Hands Humane Society continue to deal with capacity issues and they need your help. Between rabbits, dogs and cats, staff at the shelter said they are at full capacity - and now they need adopters, volunteers and donations. HHHS said volunteers are critical...
WIBW
Washburn University names new dean of students to start in September
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new dean of students will start her official duties in September as the new school year gets underway. Washburn University says Dr. Teresa L. Clounch has been named as the associate vice president of student life and dean of students. She will replace Dr. Joel Bluml who accepted a position as vice president for student engagement and athletics at the University of Providence in Montana.
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for stolen bicycle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for a stolen bicycle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of theft. When officials arrived, they said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Pott. Co. authorities find missing man with dementia
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. authorities found Ronald McCaffery. The Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening Ronald McCaffery, 73, was found safe.
WIBW
Manhattan woman hospitalized after punched, strangled, not allowed to call 911
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after a man punched her, strangled her and would not let her call 911. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
WIBW
Construction set to begin on final stretch of Shawnee Co. trail system
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin on the final stretch of the trail system to connect Shawnee Co. parks. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the process to build the final 0.66 miles of trail to connect the trail system across the community is underway. It said a contract has been awarded to Kings Construction out of Oskaloosa to build a leg of the trail from SE 25th St. in Dornwood Park to SE 29th St.
WIBW
New chief judge appointed to Lyon, Chase counties
We thank Ralph for honoring Good Kids for 22 years; with more to come!. The Washburn University community gathers on campus for the annual WU Fest. The Seaman district coach and teacher was honored.
WIBW
Topeka man sent to hospital after box truck backs into pickup in KTAG lane
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after a box truck backed into his pickup in the KTAG lane in Lawrence. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, emergency crews were called to the Kansas Turnpike Plaza 202 in Lawrence with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Commissioners approved requests for DOC program and a 21-acre property
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved two measures Monday, August 29, for the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and one company’s rezoning request. Commissioners approved the extension of a work training program through the Department of Corrections for another two years. The extension was...
WIBW
No verdict as jury recesses late Wednesday afternoon in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors recessed late Wednesday afternoon without reaching a verdict in the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka. Jurors deliberated until around 4:48 p.m. before asking Judge Cheryl Rios to recess until 9 a.m. Thursday. Jurors were in their fifth day...
WIBW
RCPD investigates criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating two separate incidences of criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers were called to Manhattan Christian College in the 1400 block of Fairchild Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.
Comments / 0