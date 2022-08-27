Streaming channels Paramount+ and Showtime are already offered as a bundle together, but now their services will be combined in one app, initially at a discount. Paramount+ and Showtime became optionally bundled together with one joint price in early 2021, although there were then billing problems. Now as well as offering their combined services via one app, the pair are also introducing a new series of pricing tiers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 HOURS AGO