Apple Insider
T-Mobile Magenta Max now includes Apple TV+ for free
Subscribers to T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan will get Apple TV+ included at no extra cost starting August 31. On Monday, T-Mobile announced a new joint promotion between it and Apple that gives Magenta Max customers a free subscription to Apple TV+. T-Mobile says the Magenta Max plan offers over $225 in added value each month, and that this new promotion only extends that value.
Apple Insider
Paid Apple Podcast subscriptions grow by 300% in a year
More people are taking up paid Apple Podcast subscriptions than ever before, with subscribers to podcasts seeing 300% growth over the course of a year.
Apple Insider
Paramount+ and Showtime to combine into single app & service
Streaming channels Paramount+ and Showtime are already offered as a bundle together, but now their services will be combined in one app, initially at a discount. Paramount+ and Showtime became optionally bundled together with one joint price in early 2021, although there were then billing problems. Now as well as offering their combined services via one app, the pair are also introducing a new series of pricing tiers.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ renews 'Trying' comedy for fourth season
Ahead of the season finale of critically-acclaimed "Trying,"Apple TV+ has announced that it will return for a fourth run.
Apple Insider
Meta closing down Facebook Gaming iOS app in October
Facebook Gaming is a game streamer service similar to Twitch, and it was launched in 2018. Near start of the COVID pandemic, in April 2020 the company launched an app for the service after it rode a wave of increasing popularity for two years. It was successful enough to reap...
Apple Insider
Apple TV+'s fall kids lineup includes more Peanuts and Wolfboy
Apple has launched its slate ofApple TV+ programming aimed at younger users, with returning shows "Get Rolling with Otis" and more "Peanuts Anthology" episodes joined by a bunch of new properties.
Apple Insider
Conflicting rumors battle over Apple Watch Pro band backwards compatibility
Two rumors offer conflicting information about if the rumored Apple Watch Pro will have compatibility with the larger Apple Watch bands already on the market. Apple is due to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 at its September 7 event, alongside the iPhone 14, but it's previously been reported that the new series will include a Pro version. Now a new leak claims that Apple Watch Pro chassis is likely to be squared off, and the band be made wider.
NFL・
Apple Insider
Dubious iPhone 14 packaging leak claims 6GB RAM for all models
Ahead of Apple's unveiling of theiPhone 14 range, a social media poster claims to have shots of its packaging, and believes that all models will have 6GB RAM.
Apple Insider
Australia orders Apple & others to disclose anti-CSAM measures
An Australian regulator has told Apple, Meta, and Microsoft to detail their strategies for combating child abuse material, or face fines.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Series 8 could come in a new (PRODUCT)RED shade
A fresh rumor on Tuesday claims that the Apple Watch Series 8 will include a new shade of (PRODUCT)RED, while otherwise it will remain largely the same as the Apple Watch Series 7. It's also claimed that there won't be a repeat of last year's shipping delays. Leaker ShrimpApplePro took...
Kobo’s new Clara 2E ereader is its most Earth-friendly yet
Kobo’s latest ereader has just been announced – the Clara 2E is the successor to Kobo’s mid-range Clara HD tablet and maintains all its bells and whistles, plus adds some new ones to enhance your reading experience. Its selling point, however, is its eco-conscious attitude. For the...
Apple Insider
NBC launches 'Dateline Premium' true crime series on Apple Podcasts
"Dateline" network NBC has added a new Apple Podcasts subscription series, plus over 400 hours of audio, and early access to episodes. NBC's famous "Dateline" television show has long had a podcast version, which previously made the top 10 of the free channels on Apple Podcast Subscriptions. NBC is now...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 may gain 30W fast charging
A new leak suggests the iPhone 14 lineup could gain 30W fast charging, a significant jump from the 20W rating used in the iPhone 13 lineup. The rumors are based on reports that an unnamed charger brand is allegedly sending out 30W iPhone 14 adapters to the media for early access and review. This company believes Apple will be advertising 30W charging as a feature of the iPhone 14 series.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro screen cutout may also serve as a privacy warning
Instead of just a black oval, the space in between theiPhone 14 Pro Face ID dot projector and front-facing camera may have a practical use.
Apple Insider
Burglars raid Texas Apple Store & steal almost 500 iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches
Four masked people broke into Apple The Woodlands store in Texas on Monday, August 29, making off with with hundreds of thousands of dollars of brand new merchandise.
Apple Insider
Otterbox launches Premium Pro line of charging accessories
Otterbox has launched a line of new charging accessories collectively known as Premium Pro Power for homes and offices to power theiPhone and other devices.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ halts 'Lady in the Lake' filming after threats of violence
The production team forApple TV+ drama "The Lady in the Lake" have suspended filming in Baltimore following threats of shooting and extortion.
Apple Insider
The best Apple Watch bands to suit any style
Almost as important as theApple Watch itself, is the band that you choose to express yourself. Here are our picks for bands and straps to pair with Apple's wearable device.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Aug. 29: $400 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, $300 off Panasonic Lumix G7, $15 off Kasa HomeKit-supporting Smart Plug Mini, more!
Alongside a plethora of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro offers, Monday's bestdeals include a $90 Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022 bundle, a $300 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV, and much more.
