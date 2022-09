ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — When Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett texted Brett Rypien on cutdown day asking him to drop by the team’s facilities, the former Boise State star had a sinking feeling that he’d been cut coming out of camp again. “That’s never a good sign, so I wasn’t too optimistic about the whole situation,” Rypien said Wednesday. The news wasn’t what Rypien or many others expected, however: Hackett told him he had beaten out veteran Josh Johnson to serve as Russell Wilson’s primary backup. “Pretty emotional moment for me,” said Rypien, who was the Broncos’ No. 3 QB last season behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock and never got into a regular-season game.

DENVER, CO ・ 26 MINUTES AGO