saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football announces captains for Week 1 vs. Western Michigan
Michigan State football will have three captains for the season opener, the Spartans announced on Wednesday. Those three players are all key veteran leaders in quarterback Payton Thorne, defensive back Xavier Henderson and punter Bryce Baringer. That trio will lead the Spartans in Week 1 against Western Michigan. Thorne was...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State assistant Courtney Hawkins updates status of star WR Jayden Reed entering Week 1
Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins believes wide receiver Jayden Reed is ready to go for the start of the season. Hawkins addressed Reed’s absence in some early offseason practices and was not concerned about Reed’s availability during the season. Hawkins spoke highly of Reed and discussed Reed’s work ethic. Hawkins was aware of Reed missing practices and wanted to make it clear that Reed earned time off during the offseason.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh explains how freshman Mason Graham carved a key role with the defense for Week 1
Jim Harbaugh revealed who his starting DT will be with the Colorado State game coming up. He’ll be going with 1 of his underclassmen at the position per Ryan Zuke of Mlive. True freshman DT Mason Graham is getting the start on Saturday for Michigan. Graham was a former 4-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 32 DL, and the No. 19. player out of California from the 2022 class. Graham chose to enroll early at Michigan in the fall.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football: Making sense of Spartans' notable position changes entering 2022
Michigan State has made a few somewhat surprising adjustments to its 2-deep depth chart. Most notably, a scholarship quarterback was bumped to safety. A highly-rated 2022 recruit was moved over from safety to the corner. And a running back was moved to — yup, you guessed it — the secondary, now serving as a cornerback.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Colorado State-Michigan showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is leaning towards Michigan in its 1st game of the season. The Wolverines are taking on Colorado State. Michigan will be defending its B1G title in 2022 after finishing 12-2 the previous year. Cade McNamara will be leading the Wolverines against the Rams, but will not be starting against Hawaii in Week 2.
saturdaytradition.com
Xavier Booker becomes Michigan State's highest-ranked commit of the Tom Izzo era
Xavier Booker is bringing his basketball talent to East Lansing. With the recently updated rankings coming out for the class of 2023, the 5-star center is Michigan State’s highest-ranked commit in the Tom Izzo era. Booker passes former Spartans great Shannon Brown, Jaren Jackson and Miles Bridges, according to the 247 Sports all-time player rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Western Michigan-Michigan State outcome for Week 1
ESPN’s FPI predictions have been released for the 2022 season. It has already predicted how the season opener will go for Michigan State. Michigan State is coming off of a solid 2021 campaign. Mel Tucker finished with an 11-2 record, and was 1 or 2 games away from competing for a B1G title. While the Spartans lost some big names to the NFL draft, ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 94.1% chance of victory.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
