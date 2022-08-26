Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting for Athena Care
Congratulations to Athena Care for their ribbon cutting on Monday, August 29th at 4pm. Athena Care is located at 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 202 (Stone Gate Corporate Center), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-320-1155.
Attempted Armed Robbery Suspects Wanted
On August 30, 2022 at approx. 3:00 am, Smyrna Police Officers responded to the Shell Fuel Station on Stonecrest Boulevard for a report of an Attempted Armed Robbery. Officers determined that an unknown male suspect entered the business and displayed a handgun demanding money from the register. The suspect then shot the clerk and fled the store. The victim was transported by ambulance with serious injuries. The victim later died from his injuries. There are no further details at this time.
Fifth Veteran Impact Celebration Supports Effort of MTSU Daniels Center
It was a night to recognize veterans, Middle Tennessee State University student veterans, MTSU’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and present two inaugural awards. Nearly 250 people gathered for the fifth annual Veteran Impact Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Student Union Ballroom on campus.
Siegel High School Celebrates Its AP Capstone Diploma Recipients
Thirty-six Siegel High School students were honored as AP scholars this past year based on AP test scores and completion of required classes. Siegel had 24 AP Scholars, 7 AP Scholars with Honors, 5 AP Scholars with Distinction, 1 AP Seminar/Research Certificate, and 6 Capstone Diplomas. The AP Capstone Diploma...
MTSU Collaborates with Nashville Mayor’s Office
For MTSU geosciences professor and researcher Alisa Hass and her collaborators at the Nashville, Tennessee, mayor’s office, a recent early morning research excursion was the result of months of hard work and preparation. It was finally time to collect Nashville’s heat data as part of their research for the...
Halloween Festival at Cannonsburgh Village
Now this looks like a blast! Mark your calendars. Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Come out to the Halloween Festival located at 312 S. Front Street in Murfreesboro at the historic Cannonsburgh Village. There will be Trick or Treating, Food Trucks, Vendors, Music, and more! To top all that off, there will be SCARYOKE! So bring your best… or worst, singing voice and have a spooky good time. Wearing costumes is encouraged but not required. FREE entry and leashed pets welcome!
Ted Hollis Obituary
Teddy (Ted) Ray Hollis passed away on Monday August 29, 2022, at his residence in the Lascassas community where he lived for over 45 years. He was 80 years old. He was born in Burt community in Cannon County in 1941 and was a graduate of Cannon County High School.
Kashiben Patel Obituary
Mrs. Kashiben Umedbhai Patel, age 79, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. She was born in India to the late Magandas and Raiben Patel. Mrs. Patel worked in agriculture and was also a homemaker to her family for four generations. She enjoyed motherhood and raised 21 children including her own.
MTSU Fall Friday Star Party Series Launches Sept. 2
Typically held on the first Friday of the month during the semester, the MTSU Department of Physics and Astronomy Friday Star Parties for fall 2022 will feature four events from September until December. Lecturer Abdorreza “Abdi” SamarBakhsh launches the series, presenting the topic “The Unprecedented Accuracy of Omar Khayyam’s Jalali...
Tickets on Sale for BOOze at the Zoo
Nashville Zoo’s brand new, frightfully fun event BOOze at the Zoo is Thursday, October 13 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Celebrate spooky season with unlimited BOOze samples, costumes, trick-or-treating, live music and plenty of party animals. Guests can stroll through Trick-or-Treat trail to collect treats, explore festive scenes...
