Some Centralia Residents Remain Without Power Following Powerline Fire Near Railroad Tracks on Ash Street
Power is still out for many residents between Mellen Street and Centralia College following a fire that ignited next to the train tracks by Ash Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Riverside Fire Authority, along with technicians from Centralia City Lights, responded to the scene. “It appears a (powerline) connection was...
Death Notices: Aug. 31, 2022
• ARON CHRISTENSEN, 49, of Portland, was found Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on the Walupt Lake Hiking Trail in Randle, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary in Chehalis. • VERNA BOWMAN, 78, of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are...
Lewis County Public Utilities District Receives $1.46 Million Grant
The Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD) announced on Wednesday it received $1.46 million from the Centralia Coal Transition Grants Weatherization Board to continue its energy efficiency grant program. The energy efficiency grant program aids in providing ductless heat pumps and weatherization upgrades for low-income households, and also provides schools...
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday
A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
Classic Cars Line the Streets of Downtown Centralia During Saturday Car Show
With their wax applied and chrome polished, over 300 residents from the Twin Cities and from as far away as Tacoma, drove their prized project cars to downtown Centralia on Saturday morning for the return of the Hub City Car Show. Locals lined the streets throughout the morning and afternoon...
11 New Hospitalizations Reported in Lewis County in Weekly COVID Update
There were 11 new hospitalizations in Lewis County due to COVID-19 between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25, according to the most recent weekly update by Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS). Public Health also reported 69 new cases of the viral disease, an increase from 49 reported the...
Lewis County Parks and Rec Director Connie Riker Puts in Resignation
With the 2022 Southwest Washington Fair and Washington State Garlic Festival in the books, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director and Fair Manager Connie Riker has announced her resignation. Riker spoke about her decision to leave during a county meeting on Wednesday morning where attendance for the Garlic Fest and...
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia
A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
Sirens: Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Organized Retail Theft
• Three suspects — Dwayzsha L. Cantley, 27, of Olympia; Kaleb A. Reanier, 27, of Lacey; and Robert E. Rogers, 28, of Tumwater — were arrested after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from outlets in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 29. K9 Pax was called in to help with the search after officers learned one of the suspects was possibly armed. The suspects were located hiding behind the outlets and K9 Pax located a stolen firearm inside a suspect’s fanny pack, according to the Centralia Police Department. The suspects were each charged with organized retail theft in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. Possible possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
Dive Team Rescues Person Who Was Underwater for Over 40 Minutes At Millersylvania State Park on Saturday
Approximately 46 minutes after a person went underwater at Deep Lake in Millersylvania State Park south of Olympia and did not resurface on Saturday, a dive team located the person 15-feet below the surface and a Tumwater medic unit was able to resuscitate them. “It’s pretty remarkable for crews to...
None Harmed as Toledo School Bus Catches Fire Tuesday
A Toledo School District bus caught fire on Classe Road near Ethel on Tuesday afternoon, with the fire destroying the vehicle but leaving all people involved unharmed. After finishing the rounds dropping off children from school Tuesday, according to a school district post on Facebook, the bus driver was executing a turn around at an approved location when the exhaust at the back of the bus hit dry grass and ignited.
Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash
Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
Sirens: Vehicle Prowls; Shoplifting; Assaults
• At 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 26, a vehicle reported stolen out of Chehalis earlier that day was recovered in the 100 block of East Hanson Street. • An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard just after 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 26. •...
City of Olympia Passes New Rental-Housing Ordinance
The Olympia City Council passed earlier this month a new rental-housing ordinance that will cap move-in costs associated with security deposits, fees, and last month’s rent. “Olympia is a majority-renter city,” housing program specialist Christa Lenssen said in a release. “The City is concerned with the challenges faced by local renters and is interested in pursuing additional measures such as a rental-housing registry program. This is just one of many strategies to stabilize and increase access to housing in the City’s ongoing work to address the housing needs faced by Olympia residents.”
New ‘Lucky ‘N Lawless’ Bakery Owners Celebrate Opening With Ribbon-Cutting
Pam Kaiser was all smiles on Friday as friends and community members embraced her at the ribbon-cutting for her new bakery. Put on by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce, the event was attended by community members ranging from members of the chamber to Chehalis Mayor Tony Ketchum. For Kaiser, the...
In Loving Memory of Herbert Eugene Yantis: 1923-2022
On Thursday, Aug, 4, 2022, it was a sad day. We lost a great man, Herbert Eugene Yantis. He was a husband, a father of two, grandfather of seven, great-grandfather of 12, and a great-great-grandfather of one and a second one due Oct. 1. He was a wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews, plus a very dear friend to many.
One person was killed in single-car rollover crash south of Buckley early Saturday
Aug. 27—A 27-year-old Sumner man died in a single-car crash south of Buckley overnight, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kenneth L. Barnes was driving north on State Route 165 just south of Burnett when his 1987 Chevrolet Blazer crossed into the southbound lane, left the roadway and rolled onto its top in the highway's west shoulder around 12:20 a.m., according to WSP.
Woman Rescued From Apartment Complex Fire in Rochester Has Died
The woman who was rescued from an apartment complex fire in Rochester on Sunday has died. Britney Marie Hehn, 31, was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a second-story apartment on Bend Street by firefighters doing a primary search of the burning building early Sunday morning. “Firefighters believe she attempted...
Man killed after losing control of vehicle, crashing into ditch near Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a rollover crash in Auburn early Sunday. At about 3:30 a.m., WSP responded to a reported brush fire at northbound State Route 167, just north of 37th Street. Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they...
