All American season 5: next episode info, cast and everything we know about the coming-of-age drama

For those All American fans who have been counting down the days until they can find out what happens next for their favorite crew from Crenshaw and Beverly Hills, we have some good news. All American season 5 is here, and if previous seasons are any indicator, the new episodes stand to be just as captivating as their predecessors.

So just what can fans expect from Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and his friends?

Here’s everything we know about All American season 5.

When is the next episode of All American season 5?

All American season 5 premiered on Monday, October 10, and with the big news that Spencer and Olivia have called it quits, we have to wonder what new romantic pairings await the recently single young adults. Plus, is it possible Olivia will find out that writing the news story wasn't worth the heartache?

The next new episode titled "Don't Sweat the Technique" airs on Monday, October 17, at 8 pm ET/PT. Here is the episode synopsis:

"With Spencer's life hitting a rocky point, he takes some advice from JJ and Coop to embrace college life. Olivia and Billy's suspicions about coach Garrett resurface and cause tension between them and Jordan. Layla makes a power play."

Check out the promo for what's to come.

What is All American season 5 about?

Daniel Ezra, All American (Image credit: The CW)

Based on what happened in the season 4 finale, there’s a lot of ground to cover in the new episodes. Starting with Spencer, he and Olivia (Samantha Logan) bumped heads repeatedly throughout season 4. In the finale, she was writing a news story that could have dire consequences for the football program at Golden Angeles University and Spencer’s sports career. Given their relationship is a bit fragile, will they be able to withstand such a colossal storm if Olivia goes public with what she knows?

Elsewhere, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) fresh off the breakup with Simone (Geffri Maya), confessed his feelings for Layla. While she also has feelings for him, she pumped the breaks on them exploring anything further for the moment. We’d venture to say their romance will bloom in the forthcoming episodes. Although, given that Layla’s ex-fling is now her boss of sorts, and the two didn’t end on a great note, the path to #Jayla may get complicated.

On a side note, let’s hope that Jordan also is not dumb enough to continue playing with a broken hand in his freshman year of college football. Given his high school track record with injuries, we don’t have the most confidence that he’ll be smart about his new issue going forward.

Also expected to be covered in season 5 are Coop’s (Bre-Z) law career ambitions, Asher’s (Cody Christian) development as a football coach and Billy's (Taye Diggs) progress as a high school principal.

All American season 5 cast

To date, there have been no major announcements made as to casting changes headed into season 5. However, given Spencer’s mom (Karimah Westbrook) and brother (Jayln Hall) are reportedly moving away with his mom’s fiance (Lamon Archey), we'd be interested in seeing if a change in storyline keeps them in the Los Angeles area, or they are indeed moving off of the All American canvas all together to a reoccurring status.

With that said, the main cast expected to return are as follows:

Daniel Ezra ( A Discovery of Witches ) as Spencer James

Samantha Logan ( 13 Reasons Why ) as Olivia Baker

Michael Evans Behling ( A Cinderella Story: Starstruck ) as Jordan Baker

Greta Onieogou (Undercover Grandpa ) as Layla Keating

Taye Diggs ( The Best Man Holiday ) as Billy Baker

Monet Mazur ( Castle ) as Laura Fine-Baker

Bre-Z ( Empire ) as Tamia 'Coop' Cooper

Cody Christian ( Teen Wolf ) as Asher Adams

Chelsea Tavares ( Animal Kingdom ) as Patience

Hunter Clowdus ( American Vandal ) as JJ Parker

Kareem J. Grimes ( For the Love of Jason ) as Preach

All American season 5 trailer

Here it is. The official trailer for season 5. By the look of things, Spencer and Olivia aren't headed toward smoother sailing anytime soon.

How to watch All American season 5

All American is an original series of The CW network, and new episodes premiere directly on the television channel. Those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite TV can still watch season 5 episodes live as they air with a subscription to live streaming TV services such as FuboTV , Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, new episodes become available to stream on-demand the day after they premiere on The CW app . The app is not only free, but it also doesn’t require you to log in.

We’re still waiting for an official word as to when season 5 premieres in the UK. However, seasons 1-4 can be viewed right now on ITV .