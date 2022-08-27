Dedicated lanes for bicycles and buses are being painted in red and motorists will be required to stay out of them. That’s the project begun today by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) on Exchange Street in Pawtucket. The “dedicated bus and bike lanes [are] to better link the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station with the heart of downtown Pawtucket”, according to a press release on the project.

