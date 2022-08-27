ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rinewstoday.com

Pawtucket new traffic pattern – green and red lanes for bikes and buses only

Dedicated lanes for bicycles and buses are being painted in red and motorists will be required to stay out of them. That’s the project begun today by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) on Exchange Street in Pawtucket. The “dedicated bus and bike lanes [are] to better link the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station with the heart of downtown Pawtucket”, according to a press release on the project.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Travel Advisory Update: RIDOT Starts I-95 Mile-Marker Numbering Program

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) last night started its highway renumbering project, changing exit numbers on I-95 from the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket to the Connecticut border in Hopkinton. The new exit numbers are part of a multi-year federal program to update highway numbering for Interstates and other...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ecori.org

On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens

WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
WESTERLY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Cars
Newport, RI
Government
Newport, RI
Traffic
State
Rhode Island State
1420 WBSM

Historic New Bedford Schooner Back in the Water

BOOTHBAY, ME — One big step has been completed in the extensive rehabilitation of the historic schooner Ernestina-Morrissey, after she was put back in the water on Tuesday. An online post from the group working to restore the 19th-century vessel said she was successfully launched and was floating free in Boothbay, Maine at 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 30.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

DEM lifts fire ban at all state campgrounds and parks

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that it has lifted the ban on outdoor fires at all state campgrounds, parks, and management areas that went into effect on August 19. In a press release, DEM stresses that although precipitation amounts from recent storms have reduced both the number...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
Person
Phase 2
Valley Breeze

FedEx bringing new distribution center across from McCoy

PAWTUCKET – Global shipping provider FedEx is now leasing the former New England Motor Freight facility across from McCoy Stadium, planning a new distribution center that’s expected to bring a potential 120 new jobs here. Commerce Director Sandra Cano confirmed that there are plans for renovations and a...
PAWTUCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Ridot#Jt Connell Highway
fallriverreporter.com

Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County

Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River celebrates recent renovations of two City Parks with back-to-back rededication ceremonies

The City of Fall River celebrated the recent renovations of two City Parks in the Flint with back-to-back rededication ceremonies and a community event on Monday. The Desmarais Playground completed renovations to its playground and basketball court in late fall of 2021, but cold weather delayed the ribbon cutting ceremony until this year.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle blaze at North Providence apartment

(WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a fire at a North Providence apartment complex on Monday evening. The North Providence fire chief said the call came in around 5 p.m. to an apartment on the second floor of a complex on Fruit Hill Ave. The chief said heavy...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point

Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
PORTSMOUTH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy