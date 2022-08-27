Read full article on original website
Pawtucket new traffic pattern – green and red lanes for bikes and buses only
Dedicated lanes for bicycles and buses are being painted in red and motorists will be required to stay out of them. That’s the project begun today by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) on Exchange Street in Pawtucket. The “dedicated bus and bike lanes [are] to better link the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station with the heart of downtown Pawtucket”, according to a press release on the project.
Travel Advisory Update: RIDOT Starts I-95 Mile-Marker Numbering Program
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) last night started its highway renumbering project, changing exit numbers on I-95 from the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket to the Connecticut border in Hopkinton. The new exit numbers are part of a multi-year federal program to update highway numbering for Interstates and other...
Rhode Island Department of Transportation begins renumbering of exits on Interstate 95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation began renumbering the exits along Interstate 95. The first signs went up overnight on the southbound side, making Exits 30, 29, and 27 now Exits 43, 42, and 41. Over the month, the Department of Transportation will continue to...
On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens
WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
Historic New Bedford Schooner Back in the Water
BOOTHBAY, ME — One big step has been completed in the extensive rehabilitation of the historic schooner Ernestina-Morrissey, after she was put back in the water on Tuesday. An online post from the group working to restore the 19th-century vessel said she was successfully launched and was floating free in Boothbay, Maine at 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 30.
DEM lifts fire ban at all state campgrounds and parks
The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that it has lifted the ban on outdoor fires at all state campgrounds, parks, and management areas that went into effect on August 19. In a press release, DEM stresses that although precipitation amounts from recent storms have reduced both the number...
Lost kayaker located on South Kingstown river
An injured kayaker was rescued from the Chipuxet River Sunday evening in South Kingstown, according to fire officials.
Police believe rocks – not bullets – caused damage to three cars on Providence Pike in No. Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Kids throwing rocks on Providence Pike on Friday, August 26 are believed to have caused damage to three vehicles according to North Smithfield police, who were asked this week about widely-shared social media posts referencing possible shootings in the area. According to a report on the...
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
This Day in History – August 31, 1954: Hurricane Carol makes landfall in Newport
On August 31st, 1954, Hurricane Carol came ashore on the coast of Newport, RI with a massive surge and winds of 115 mph. In one hour, Carol destroyed 3,800 homes, sank or damaged 2,000 boats and yachts, and leveled almost all of the island’s powered and telephone lines. While...
FedEx bringing new distribution center across from McCoy
PAWTUCKET – Global shipping provider FedEx is now leasing the former New England Motor Freight facility across from McCoy Stadium, planning a new distribution center that’s expected to bring a potential 120 new jobs here. Commerce Director Sandra Cano confirmed that there are plans for renovations and a...
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
Is there a school bus driver shortage in RI?
Across the country, school districts are struggling with a shortage of bus drivers.
Video: Suspect breaks into Newport business
Dennis Tasker, 51, is facing several charges including breaking and entering, larceny and vandalism.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
City of Fall River celebrates recent renovations of two City Parks with back-to-back rededication ceremonies
The City of Fall River celebrated the recent renovations of two City Parks in the Flint with back-to-back rededication ceremonies and a community event on Monday. The Desmarais Playground completed renovations to its playground and basketball court in late fall of 2021, but cold weather delayed the ribbon cutting ceremony until this year.
Property sales in North Smithfield between August 23 & August 30
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 30.
Firefighters battle blaze at North Providence apartment
(WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a fire at a North Providence apartment complex on Monday evening. The North Providence fire chief said the call came in around 5 p.m. to an apartment on the second floor of a complex on Fruit Hill Ave. The chief said heavy...
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
