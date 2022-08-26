Read full article on original website
Kodiak Daily Mirror
LIVE: Kodiak vs Houston | High School Football America (HSFA)
Thursday, September 1, 2022 LIVE Boys varsity Football :Houston Hawks Varsity Football vs Kodiak Bears Varsity Football 2022 high School Football America. The Kodiak (AK) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Houston (Big Lake, AK) on Friday, September 2 @ 5p.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
ON TAP: Cross country hosts multi-school meet
The busiest weekend for fall prep sports on The Rock is here. Labor Day weekend will feature home appearances from Kodiak High School’s football, swimming and cross country teams. Three sports make for a hectic Friday and Saturday. Gear up.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
August: A tale of dry, wet
August was a little warmer and a lot wetter than normal in Kodiak, according to the National Weather Service. The month’s 9.05 inches of rain was almost double the month’s average of 4.7 inches, making it the fourth-wettest August on record here since 1913. Besides Aug. 16’s record...
Kodiak Daily Mirror
City awards grants to nonprofits
The Kodiak City Council awarded support grants to local nonprofits and three museums last week. The City Council allocated $200,000 — the maximum amount allowed by ordinance — to public safety, emergency response and quality-of-life organizations. It also gave $7,500 each to the Alutiiq Museum, the Kodiak History Museum and the Kodiak Maritime Museum from the city Tourism Development Fund.
